Cut oil supplies (국문)
중국, 이젠 대북 원유공급 중단 카드 꺼낼 때다
Sept 06,2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is racing in full force towards his goal of earning international recognition as the leader of a nuclear weapons state. The North has come to such an unruly state largely because of China’s indulgence. The country maintained a loophole in the international community’s sanctions against North Korea. As a result, North Korea could keep its economy intact and was able to grow its cherished weapons program regardless of years of multifaceted international sanctions.
Xinhua News Agency claimed that there was no magic wand in China to put an end to North Korea’s nuclear development. But China has its hand on the 30-kilometer (19-mile) pipeline from its border city Dandong that carries more than 90 percent of the North’s oil needs. If Beijing is really serious about stopping North Korea nuclear campaign, it must turn the pipes off.
In its editorial following the North’s sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3, the Global Times, run by the China’s Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily, said that more stringent UN Security Council sanctions were “inevitable,” saying that China would approve of cutting off its oil supplies to North Korea or shutting down the border. During this year’s annual secretive summer resort conference in Beidaihe, Chinese political elites are said to have discussed the option of shutting off the oil pipeline valve.
The Global Times editorial, which warned of contamination in its northeast regions from North Korea’s repeated nuclear tests, was removed from the internet on Monday. That suggests that Beijing officials may not fully agree with the view. In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin visiting China for a summit conference among BRICS — referring to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to “appropriately deal” with North Korean nuclear problem. We hope the “appropriate” actions mean effective measures like cutting oil supplies to the maverick state.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 5, Page 30
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장의 ‘핵(核)폭주’가 골인지점을 눈앞에 뒀다. 사태가 이 지경에 이른 데는 중국의 책임이 크다. 중국이 늘 대북 제재의 구멍이 돼 북한의 숨통을 터줬으니, 북핵을 키운 절반의 책임은 중국에 있다는 지적이 나오는 것이다. 중국 신화통신은 얼마 전 중국의 수중엔 북핵을 해결할 마법의 지팡이가 없다고 했다. 정말 그럴까. 중국 단둥과 북한 평북 피현면 사이에 깔린 약 30Km의 송유관을 통해 북한이 소비하는 90% 이상의 석유가 흐른다. 중국이 정말 북핵을 막아야겠다고 결심하면 이 파이프 라인을 잠가야 한다.
지난 4월 중국 환구시보는 사설을 통해 “북한이 또 도발한다면 중국 사회는 대북 원유공급 중단을 포함한 새 유엔 제재 결의안을 원할 것”이라고 말한 바 있다. 마침 북한의 6차 핵실험을 응징하기 위한 유엔 안전보장이사회가 어제 밤 개최됐다. 중국은 이제 과거와 다른 단호한 태도로 대북 원유공급 중단 카드를 꺼내야 한다. 지난 여름 중국 지도자들이 휴식을 겸해 모임을 갖는 베이다이허 회의에서도 대북 원유공급 밸브를 잠그는 문제가 논의된 것으로 알려진다.
이와 관련 3일자 환구시보 사설이 인터넷 중문판에서 사라진 점이 눈길을 끈다. 이 신문은 북핵 실험에 따른 중국 동북지방 오염을 레드라인으로 설정하고, 이 선을 넘지 않는 한 중국은 전면적인 원유공급 중단이나 국경 폐쇄와 같은 강경 조치를 피해야 한다고 주장했다. 한데 중국 당국은 이를 인터넷에서 삭제했다. 중국 정부 입장과 어긋나는 부분이 있다는 방증이다. 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 그제 브릭스 회의 참석차 방중한 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 만나 북핵 사태에 ‘적절하게 대처’하기로 합의했다. 우리는 그 적절한 대처가 더 이상의 북한 도발을 막기 위한 대북 원유공급 중단과 같은 강경한 대응이기를 기대한다.