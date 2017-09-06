Too many cross currents (국문)

North Korea’s sixth nuclear test on Sunday makes South Koreans feel more insecure than ever. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s vow to produce as many nuclear weapons as he wants poses a serious security threat to South Korea. In such a volatile situation, Defense Minister Song Young-moo mentioned the idea of bringing back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to effectively counter the North Korean nuclear threat. But he added it’s not the government’s official position.
The United States’ extended deterrence encompasses not only its strategic nuclear weapons but also tactical weapons and precision-guided missiles. Scores of tactical weapons, which are stored on U.S. military bases in Guam, can arrive in the Korean Peninsula in a matter of hours at times of crisis. The problem is the reliability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella. After Europe raised questions over its reliability, Uncle Sam had to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in five countries.
Redeployment of the tactical weapons can raise our trust in the United States and reinforce the traditional alliance. It also can serve as an effective card to put more pressure on China as it poses a security challenge to Beijing. If Seoul and Washington use this option well, it can help pressure Pyongyang to give up its relentless nuclear pursuit.
But after Defense Minister Song mentioned the possibility of redeploying tactical weapons, the Blue House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied it. Examples of such cross currents are abundant. When North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea last month, the Blue House said they were shells from multiple-rocket launchers. We wonder why the government tries to downplay the threats rather than telling the truth.
At a press conference to mark 100 days in office, President Moon Jae-in defined the moment of North Korea loading nuclear warheads onto ICBMs as “crossing a red line.” The National Security Office (NSO) in the Blue House is crammed with pacifists bent on having dialogue with the rogue state. We urge Moon to fill the NSO with people capable of managing a national emergency.
We praise Moon’s achievement Monday in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. president agreed to lift the restriction on the payloads on our ballistic missiles. South Korea must use the opportunity to develop a powerful missile that can turn the North’s war command into ashes. We must have the capability to retaliate against the North’s provocations to discourage it from attacking us.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 6, Page 34
북 핵실험 때 2차 지진 누락 발표
송 국방 전술핵 배치에 청와대 부인
엇박자 내는 외교안보라인 재편하라
북한의 6차 핵실험으로 핵 위협이 우리에게 직접적인 현실로 다가왔다. 수소탄에 가까운 북한의 핵실험 성공에 국민은 큰 불안감을 느끼고 있다. “이젠 핵무기를 꽝꽝 생산할 수 있게 됐다”는 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장의 말대로 북한이 수십 발의 핵무기를 가지면 한반도 안보지형은 완전히 뒤바뀐다. 북한은 본격적인 핵무장을 시작했고 우리 안보가 위험한 지경으로 내몰리고 있다. 이런 상황에서 그제 송영무 국방부 장관이 국회 국방위원회에서 “정부 정책과는 다르지만 북핵 위협을 효과적으로 억제하고 대응하기 위한 다양한 방안 중 하나로 (전술핵 재배치를) 검토해야 한다”고 밝혔다. 북한의 핵 사용을 억제하기 위해선 가능한 모든 옵션을 검토할 필요가 있다는 차원의 얘기다.
미국이 한국에 제공한다는 확장억제전략 속에는 핵우산(전략핵무기)과 전술핵, 정밀유도무기 등이 모두 포함돼 있다. 그 일환으로 사용될 전술핵무기는 괌에 수십 발 보관돼 있다. 북한이 핵무기를 사용하려 들면 미국은 반나절 만에 괌의 전술핵을 한반도에 전개할 수 있다. 또한 B-52 전략폭격기에 실린 핵장착 장거리 순항미사일로 3시간 만에 북한을 타격할 수도 있다. 문제는 핵우산의 신뢰성이다. 과거 유럽에서도 미국의 확장억제전략의 신뢰성을 수없이 제기했다. 그 결과 미국은 북대서양조약기구(나토) 회원국 가운데 독일과 벨기에·터키 등 5개국에 전술핵을 배치하고 이를 공동 사용키로 했다.
따라서 지금은 북핵 위기에 대응해 전술핵 재배치까지 카드로 검토해야 한다는 전문가가 많아지고 있다. 중국을 강하게 압박해 대북 원유 파이프를 끊게 하는 수단도 된다는 것이다. 한·미 동맹 강화와 한반도 전술핵 재배치는 중국에 큰 부담이어서다. 그래야 중국이 적극적으로 북한의 핵 포기를 유도할 수 있다는 것이다.
그러나 송 장관의 전술핵 재배치 검토에 대해 청와대와 외교부는 즉각 ‘정부의 정책과 다르다’고 부인했다. 정부 내에서 서로 엇박자를 내고 있는 모양새다. 외교안보라인의 엇박자는 이게 다가 아니다. 지난달 북한이 단거리 탄도미사일을 발사했을 때도 청와대는 방사포라고 발표했다. 미사일을 방사포로 애써 축소했다고밖에 볼 수 없다. 북한의 위협을 있는 그대로 국민에게 알려줄 의무가 있는 청와대가 국민의 눈과 귀를 속이고 있다는 오해를 자초했다.
문재인 대통령은 지난달 대통령 취임 100일 기자회견에서 ‘북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 핵탄두를 탑재하는 것이 레드라인’이라고 말했다. 한국의 대통령이 미국의 레드라인을 왜 언급하는지 이해할 수가 없다. 그제 북한의 6차 핵실험 때 정부는 핵실험에 따른 2차 지진을 발표하지도 않았다. 지질자원연구소가 2차 지진 기록을 기상청에 보고했는데도 정부는 고의로 발표에서 누락시킨 것이다. 이래서야 정부의 외교안보라인을 믿을 수 있겠는가. 그렇지 않아도 지금 청와대 국가안보실에는 남북 정상회담 추진을 위한 인물로 포진돼 있다는 오해를 받고 있다. 북한 개방과 대화를 주장하는 인사들뿐이어서 북핵 위기에 제대로 대처하지 못한다는 비판이 적지 않다.
이와 함께 그제 한ㆍ미 정상 간 전화 통화에서 한국의 탄도미사일 탄두 중량의 제한을 해제키로 합의했다. 북한이 감히 도발하지 못하도록 대량응징보복(KMPR) 능력을 갖출 수 있는 길이 열렸다. 하지만 똑같은 정상 통화에서 트럼프 미 대통령은 "수십억 달러의 무기·장비 수출을 승인받았다"고 밝혔다. 여전히 한·미 간에 혼선이 빚어지는 것이다. 이제라도 진영논리를 떠나 비상위기 체계를 감당할 수 있는 풍부한 경험의 전문가들로 외교안보라인을 재구성해야 하지 않겠는가.