Gil may get 8 months for DUI charge

The lead singer of the hip-hop duo Leessang, Gil (birth name Gil Seong-joon) received a recommended sentence from prosecutors on Wednesday of eight months in prison after a DUI incident.He was accused of violating traffic laws on June 28 after he drunkenly drove his BMW for 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) with a blood alcohol content level of 0.172 percent, which nullified his license on the spot.Gil appeared to the court dressed in black and covered his entire body.He admitted to all the charges filed against him, stating that "I have committed a grave mistake, and I will take any punishment."As Gil admitted his guilt, the trial was finished in about ten minutes.The singer did not respond to the journalists' questions after the trial was over.This is third time Gil has been charged with drinking and driving. In 2004 and 2014 he was indicted on similar charges.Because of his repeated DUI incidents, he has resigned from public activities. His final sentencing will be held on Sept. 29.By Bae Seung-hoon