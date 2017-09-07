Ma Dong-seok to star in ‘Champion’

Ma Dong-seok (birth name Lee Dong-seok) has been cast as the main character in yet another movie.On Wednesday, his agency, Daydream Entertainment announced that Ma will appear in the movie “Champion” (title pending), which will revolve around the world of arm wrestling.Ma is known for his supporting roles in film such as “The Neighbor,” “The Unjust” and “Train to Busan.”Previously he had a career as a personal trainer and coached mixed martial arts fighters Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.Ma has appeared in five movies this year, including “With God,” “The Mayor,” “Wonderful Life,” “Criminal City” and “The Bros.”He is currently filming “Bear,” which will be released next year.By Bae Seung-hoon