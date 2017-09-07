2017.9.7 Ticket

Pianist Lim Dong-hyek, right, and violinist Lim Ji-young got together to perform a recital together across the country, including at two venues in Seoul. The concert at Mapo Art Center will be held on Sept. 19 followed by the Seoul Arts Center on Sept. 26. [WARNER]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallSept. 12: Cellist Mischa Maisky is returning to Korea for the first time in two years. In 1965, he debuted with the Leningrad Philharmonic and earned a nickname, “Rostropovich of the Future.”In this performance, he will play music from the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Schumann’s “Fantasiestucke Op. 73” and Brahms’ “Sonata for Cello and Piano No.2 in F major, Op. 99.” His recital partner who will be accompanying on piano is his daughter, Lily Maisky, who has been performing on stage with her father for 10 years.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterSept. 10: Regarded as one of the oldest bands in Korea, Dongmulwon’s songs have been remade by numerous singers including Park Bo-ram, who covered “Hyehwa-dong” for the soundtrack of the drama “Reply 1988” and Hyolyn, who released her own version of the hit “I Will Love You.” The band debuted in 1988 with seven members, but now only three members remain - Yoo Joon-yeol and Park Ki-young and the newest member, Bae Young-gil.The concert starts at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.Tickets range from 55,000 won ($48.47) to 88,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Mapo Art Center, Art Hall MacSept. 19: Lim Ji-young was more recognized after winning the First prize laureate of the 2015 International Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, and Lim Dong-hyek was the youngest top prize winner of 2001 Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud Piano Competition in Paris, in his age of 17. Thus, the collaboration of the best piano player and violinist is more looked forward to.Amongst many violin sonatas that Mozart made, No. 26 and No. 18 are ready and as a highlight of the concert, Beethoven’s No. 9 “Kreutzer” is also prepared for the night. “Kreutzer” is known for is demanding violin and piano parts, unusual length and emotional scope. The two will also hold a concert at the Seoul Arts Center on Sept. 26.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 40,000 won.Daeheung Station, line No. 6, exit 2Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallOct. 7: It is not common to see the double bassist taking center stage as a soloist in Korea unless it is at a performance by young Korean double bassist Minje Sung. Critics say it is difficult to play the double bass with the power that Sung plays with, praising his ability and efforts to continue bringing the musical instrument under the spotlight.Sung became the first Asian winner of the International Johann Mattihias Sperger Competition for Double Bass in 2006 and the International Serge Koussevitzky Double Bass Competition the following year - two of three important international competitions for the double bass.For the upcoming recital titled “Originality,” Sung will be playing double bass pieces that show off the potential of the double bass as a solo instrument. Pianist Chyung Han-bin will accompany Sung on stage.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallOct. 14: After being the first person to win all five first prizes at the 15th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2005, Rafal Blechacz became one of the biggest names in classical music. In his first performance in Korea, he will be playing the songs of Bach, Mozart and Chopin, and showing off his incredible talent that has won him a slew of the biggest awards in music.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, which was formed in 1882, is performing in Korea for the sixth time, and this is the last performance with Simon Rattle as the artistic director. Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is rated as one of the revolutionary and distinctive conductors and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds create something new and fresh. This orchestra remains one of the powerful orchestras and legendary conductors such as Wilhelm Furtwangler, Herbert von Karajan have performed here.On Sunday, R. Strauss’s “Don Juan, Op. 20,” Brahms’ “Symphony No.4 in E Minor, Op.98” will be performed. On Monday, Stravinsky’s “Petruska” will be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 p.m. on Monday.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERShinhanCard Fan Square Live HallSept. 23 to Oct. 16: Directed by Kolleen Park, Mr. Show is a production only for women who are over 19 years old. In this performance, hot and sexy guys take the stage and provide an exciting escape for the audience.The theater offers a special section called “Ladies Zone,” which is located close to the stage and allows for interaction with the actors.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. There are no shows on Tuesdays and during Chuseok.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 80,000 won.Hapjeong Station, line Nos. 2 and 6, exit 9 or 10Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the character Ben-Hur.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted to many movies and musicals, and the 1959 movie adaptation has been nominated for 11 Academy awards. Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, who is a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed of treason.The role of Ben-Hur will be played by veteran actor Yu Jun-sang, musical actor Park Eun-tae and Kai.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallNov. 1 to 5: Anna Karenina is married to an austere man, but has found her married life to be boring. One day, she falls in love with a very optimistic and funny man named Count Vronsky. While she hesitates to have an affair, Vronsky keeps asking her to be his secret lover. Eventually they begin dating and eventually get caught. Anna finds herself caught between her ethical obligations as a wife and her desires. The story is based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy. The ballet was first performed at the Zurich Opera House and the Korean National Ballet is performing for the first time in Asia.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 5,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mixture between rock music and monologue, this stylish rock musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. This eight-timed Tony nominated piece was performed about 2,000 times after its Korean premiere in 2005. The musical revolves around a boy named Hansel who is living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel changes his name to Hedwig, and undergoes a sex change operation - but it fails. Hedwig flies to Kansas only to find out that he has been dumped. He starts to wear wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The role of Hedwig will be played by five different actors including actor Oh Man-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it starts at 2p.m., 5:15p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCEOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 9: In his late 60s, Korean sori, or song, master Jang Sa-ik’s music combines elements of modern taste and Korean traditional music.He also sings Korean folk songs, contemporary tunes, and pansori (narrative singing).In this outdoor performance along with Ditto Orchestra, he will sing sorrowful tunes of Korean traditional music along with other vocalists in the first part of the program. Jang will also rearrange the tunes of popular Korean music in the show.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3FESTIVALIncheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz.Tickets range from 130,000 won to 380,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2Nanji Hangang ParkSept. 23-24: What started in 2007 as a small event at Korea University, the “Let’s Rock Festival” is back for its 11th year. There are not many music festivals that can be enjoyed in the city, but at this event, concertgoers will be able to enjoy music in an urban environment.At this two-day festival, artists such as Nell, Zion. T, Standing Egg, Urban Zakapa and 10cm will take place. Rock fans will also be able to enjoy the festival as bands such as No Brain, YB, Crying Nut, Silica Gel and Galaxy Express are also expected to take the stage at the festival.One-day ticket costs 77,000 won, and two-day ticket costs 119,000 won.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.