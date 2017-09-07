Relatives of chaebol owners land exec roles after 4 years

Members of conglomerate owner families usually get promoted to the executive level about four years after entering the company, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.Announcing a survey on 185 members of families controlling the 77 leading business groups, CEO Score said it took an average of 4.2 years for them to get promoted to executive-level positions after admission.In contrast, it took an average of 21.7 years for ordinary employees to rise to an executive position.The founding families of chaebol usually control top managerial positions with only a handful of stakes through a web of cross-shareholdings among subsidiaries.Scions of close-knit chaebol families usually enter a group subsidiary at a young age to be groomed for senior managerial posts.Members of owner families joined a chaebol unit at an average age of 29.7 years and were promoted to an executive position by the time they were 33.7 before becoming CEO or winning a higher position starting from the age of 40.4.Twenty-two scions of chaebol owner families, or some 12 percent of the total, were promoted to executive upon entering the company.It took 9.4 years for Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and heir of Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Group, to get promoted to an executive position. It took another seven years for him to become CEO, according to the market tracker.