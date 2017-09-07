Beware false prophets (국문)

In times of uncertainty, false prophets become rampant. At the end of the 20th century, false prophets warned of the apocalypse and generated commotion. The 21st century is no exception. This time, science and technology are developing so quickly that people are surprised by the present and unsure of the future.
Inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil, who oversees artificial intelligence research at Google, wrote in his 2005 book “The Singularity” that technology was moving toward the singularity, citing Moore’s law. He himself was not sure what precise point technological advancement had reached, but no one objected to his argument about the direction that technology was heading.
Lately, false prophets have been emerging under the assumed title of futurists. They talk about a precise future that not everyone can understand. But futurology is not the study of predicting the future. The future cannot be defined, and it is not singular. It cannot be predicted accurately.
Once someone predicts the future, the prediction affects the future. The navigation apps that many people use to drive are bound to be wrong when predicting traffic. If the app shows that route A is jammed and route B is not busy, most people will choose route B, which results in a traffic jam there. So true futurists are those who can define a future that is not predicted but dreamt and created, and they try to establish a strategy by studying the different possibilities of change.
Recently, an organization claiming to be an academic society created a weekend program called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution Future Strategy Leadership Course” featuring former ministers and leading industry figures. It advertised that the program would award licenses for “future prediction strategy specialist” and “fourth industrial revolution instructor.” Those who attend the course over three weekends will earn an “expert” license. Since licenses are registered under the ministry formerly known as the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, I inquired about the program at the current Ministry of Science and ICT.
The ministry explained that the licenses are not state-certified but a civilian license, and according to the law, the government is obligated to accept civilian licenses as long as they are not banned. Hopefully, the “experts” that this organization trains for three weeks won’t talk about one kind of future.
In his 1983 book “Previews and Premises,” Alvin Toffler wrote that the futurist’s job is not to predict something, and that those who claim to know the future are either astrologers or crooks. “There is no single future waiting for us out there — only multiple possibilities. . . . I think we should make maximum use of all the quantitative tools — all the statistics and systematic models and computer aids. But once we have, I think we should remain skeptical of the results.”
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 6, Page 34
The author is a deputy industry news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
세상이 불안하고 엄혹하면 ‘거짓 예언자’가 난무하는 법이다. 지난 세기말에 그런자들이 말세를 주장하며 소동을 부렸던 것을 기억한다. 21세기도 예외가 아니다. 이번엔 과학기술의 발전 속도가 너무 빨라, 현재에 당황하고 미래에 대해 불안해한다. 구글의 인공지능 부문 이사를 맡고 있는 미래학자 겸 발명가 레이 커즈와일은 그의 저서 『특이점이 온다』(2005)에서 ‘무어의 법칙’을 예로 들며 인류의 기술 발전이 특이점을 향해 치솟고 있다고 주장했다. 그가 예측한 기술발전의 정확한 시점은 아마도 그 자신도 확신하지 못할 것이다. 하지만 그가 말한 기술의 방향에 이론을 제기할 사람은 없어보인다.
그래서일까. 최근 또다시 ‘거짓 예언자’들이 나타나고 있다. 이번엔‘미래학자’라는 이름을 내걸고 ‘아무한테나 쉽게 들을 수 없는 정확한 미래’를 얘기한다. 하지만 진짜 미래학은 미래를 예측하는 학문이 아니다. 미래는 정해져 있지 않기 때문에 하나가 아니며, 따라서 정확한 예측을 할 수 없다. 미래는 예측하는 순간, 그 예측이 다시 미래를 굴절시킨다. 사람들이 많이 쓰는 내비게이션일수록 교통예측이 틀릴 수 밖에 없다. A도로에 차가 막히고 B도로는 한가하다고 표시해주면, 대다수가 B로 몰려가면서 B도로의 교통혼잡이 심각해지는 원리다. 그래서 제대로 된 미래학계에서는‘미래는 예측하는 것이 아니라, 꿈꾸고 만들어나가는 것’이라고 정의하고, 미래변화의 가능성을 헤아린 뒤 미래전략을 수립하려고 노력한다.
최근 ‘학회’를 내세운 한 단체가 전직 장관, 협회장 등 저명인사들을 동원한‘4차산업 미래전략 지도자 과정’이라는 주말 프로그램을 만들었다. 이를 통해 ‘미래예측전략전문가’와 ‘4차산업혁명지도사’라는 자격증을 취득할 수 있다고 광고했다. 3주 동안 주말 이틀간 나와 공부하면‘도사’자격증을 준다는 얘기다. 자격증 등록이 ‘미래창조과학부’라고 돼 있기에, 이름이 바뀐 과학기술정보통신부에 문의했다. 과기정통부의 설명은 간단했다. 이 자격증은 국가공인자격증이 아닌 민간자격증이라 관련 법령에 따라 민간자격 신설 금지 분야만 아니면 정부가 등록을 받아주도록 돼 있다는 거다. 그들이 단 3주 만에 만들어 내겠다는 전문가가 하나의 미래만을 얘기하지 않기를 바란다.
‘제3의 물결’을 얘기한 앨빈 토플러도 그의 저서『누구를 위한 미래인가』(1983)에서 이렇게 말했다. “미래학자들의 일이란 뭔가를 예언하는 것이 아니다. 미래를 알 수 있는 것처럼 말하는 사람은 점성술사이거나 사기꾼이다. 나는 나 자신을 미래학자라고 생각하지 않는다. 우리를 기다리고 있는 단 하나의 미래라는 것은 없다. 나는 미래연구에 모든 정량적 도구들을 최대한 활용해야 한다고 생각한다. 그러나 이런 도구들을 활용한 결과를 얻게되면 그런 결과에 대해 회의적인 태도를 견지해야 한다.”
최준호 산업부 차장