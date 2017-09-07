Boost domestic demand (국문)
다음달 2일 임시공휴일 지정, 내수 살리는 계기로 삼아야
Sept 07,2017
As expected, the government confirmed that it will make Monday, Oct. 2 a holiday to bridge the weekend and three-day Chuseok holidays, which take place between Oct. 3-5. As the Chuseok holidays overlaps with the National Foundation Day (Oct. 3), the entire nation will be able to enjoy an unprecedented 10-day long break. Oct. 6 is actually the alternative holiday for the National Foundation Day, and Hangeul Day, which falls on Oct. 9, is also a national holiday.
In approving the decision, President Moon Jae-in said that he hoped the longest-ever holidays could contribute to revitalizing the sluggish economy and domestic demand.
Giving a heads-up on a long holiday a month ahead can help the industrial and business sectors plan better. Industrial workplaces can prepare well ahead as not to disrupt the monthly output during the 10-day break. It had been hard for people to make plans when temporary holidays were hurriedly announced only a few days earlier. It could be better if holidays like the May 5 Children Day could become predictable regardless of the calendar by making it fixed as the first Monday of May.
The worry is that the long holiday may end up fattening wallets overseas rather than at home. Bank of Korea statistics showed deficits in travel balance in July at record highs. This was because more people went abroad for summer holiday. Flight tickets and overseas trip packages have been fully booked for the October holiday. The government and industry must come up with a longer-term outline to keep locals in the country to spend their holiday. Koreans already developed a high taste and standards for spending their free time. They will not turn their eyes inward unless the tourism infrastructure lives up to their expectations.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 6, Page 34
정부가 10월 2일을 임시공휴일로 지정했다. 대통령의 대선 공약이었던 만큼 충분히 예상됐던 일이다. 이로써 9월 30일 토요일부터 10월 9일 한글날까지의 10일간의 ‘수퍼 연휴’를 즐길 수 있게 됐다. 국군의날(10월 1일), 추석 연휴(10월 3~5일), 개천절 대체공휴일(10월 6일)이 이어진 덕분이다. 문재인 대통령은 어제 국무회의에서 “내수 진작과 경제 활성화를 촉진할 기회가 되길 바란다”고 밝혔다.
이번처럼 임시공휴일을 한 달 전에 결정한 건 예측 가능성을 높였다는 점에서 잘한 일이다. 생산현장에서도 연휴를 전후해 조업 차질 가능성에 미리 대비할 수 있게 됐다. 예전처럼 임시공휴일을 며칠 앞두고 임박해서 지정하면 국민이 휴일을 계획적으로 사용하기 어렵다. 아예 현행 공휴일 제도를 ‘날짜제’에서 어린이날을 5월 첫째 주 월요일로 정하는 식의 ‘요일제’로 바꿔 예측 가능성을 더 높이는 방안도 검토할 때가 됐다.
긴 연휴가 생겼지만 해외 소비만 늘어날 것이라는 걱정도 있다. 어제 한국은행이 발표한 통계를 보면 7월 여행수지 적자가 사상 최대치였다. 휴가철에 해외로 나간 이들이 그만큼 많았다는 얘기다. 이미 10월 연휴 기간 항공권과 해외여행 상품에 수요가 몰리고 있다. 이런 관광 수요를 국내로 돌리기 위한 중장기 대책이 필요하다. 관광과 여행을 보는 국민의 눈높이는 이미 높아질 대로 높아졌다. 향토 사랑 캠페인과 애국 마케팅에만 의존해서는 국내 관광이 살아나지 않는다.