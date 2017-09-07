In Russia’s best interest (국문)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit on Wednesday for Russia to play a bigger role in addressing the increasing nuclear threat from North Korea. Putin’s reaction was disappointing. While criticizing the North’s sixth nuclear test, allegedly of a hydrogen bomb, on Sunday, the Russian leader maintained a lukewarm position, saying that pressure and sanctions alone cannot solve the problem.
Russia — a longtime ally of North Korea along with China — can wield significant influence over the rogue state across its southern border. One of the North’s major oil suppliers (together with China), Russia has recently increased its trade with North Korea noticeably. In fact, the trade volume between Russia and North Korea surged by a whopping 73 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. North Korea also sends a number of workers to Russia to make incomes in foreign currency. Given the North’s remarkably high dependence on Russia, a call from international society for a larger role by Russia is gaining momentum.
But Russia has maintained a negative attitude toward effective resolution of the North Korean nuclear crisis even while condemning Pyongyang for belligerent behavior. Russia has gone so far as to put the brakes on the toughest-ever UN sanctions the United Nations Security Council has been pushing since the North’s sixth nuclear test in Punggye-ri, North Hamkyung.
South Korea and Russia can be win-win partners in developing Russia’s underdeveloped Far East region called Primorsky Krai. Both sides can gain enormous economic benefits through a myriad of joint projects as envisioned in President Moon’s so-called “New Northern Policy” and Putin’s New East Policy aimed at developing local infrastructure, including construction of a Siberian gas pipeline, and excavating abundant natural resources in the region.
If such a grand plan is to succeed, some conditions should be met. One of them is stability in Northeast Asia. But North Korea is just a few inches away from perfecting technologies for ICBMs following its production of nuclear bombs. Due to the North’s increasingly aggressive posture, we can hardly expect economies to boom in East Asia.
If Russia really wants economic development in the Far East, it must remove the biggest obstacle: nuclear threats from the North. Putin must keep in mind that resolution of the crisis will surely help Russia’s national interests.
문재인 대통령이 어제 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령과의 한·러 정상회담에서 북핵 해결을 위한 러시아의 적극적인 역할을 요청했다. 하지만 푸틴 대통령은 지난 3일의 6차 북핵 실험에 대해 "용납할 수 없다"고 비판하면서도 "압박과 제재로만 해결할 수 없다"며 여전히 미온적인 태도를 고수했다. 실망스럽기 짝이 없다.
러시아는 중국과 함께 북한의 전통적 우방이자 영향을 줄 수 있는 나라다. 또 중국처럼 북한에 석유를 대줄 뿐만 아니라 최근 대북 무역도 크게 늘었다. 실제로 올 상반기 북·러 무역은 지난해 동기 대비 73% 급증했다. 북한의 핵심 외화벌이 수단인 해외 노동자 송출의 주요 대상국이기도 하다. 북핵 해결을 위한 '러시아 역할론'이 나오는 이유다.
러시아는 그런데도 말로만 북한 도발을 비판해 왔을 뿐 북핵 해결을 위한 대북 제재에는 부정적이었다. 심지어 북한의 6차 핵실험 이후 유엔 안전보장이사회에서 추진 중인 강력한 대북 제재에도 러시아는 제동을 걸고 있다.
우리와 러시아는 극동 시베리아 개발에 동참해 윈·윈하는 환상의 콤비가 될 수 있다. 문 대통령이 시동을 건 '신(新)북방정책'과 푸틴 대통령이 추진해 온 '신동방정책' 간에는 함께 이룰 게 숱하다. 지하자원 개발, 시베리아 가스관 건설 등이 대표적이다.
이처럼 웅대한 꿈이 성공하려면 선행 조건이 있다. 바로 동북아 안정이다. 하지만 김정은 정권은 국제사회의 강력한 만류에도 원자탄, 수소폭탄에 이어 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)까지 거의 완성했다. 이처럼 호전적인 북한 탓에 동아시아 내 원활한 경제활동이 엄청난 타격을 입고 있다. 러시아가 동아시아에서 경제적 활로를 모색한다면 북핵이란 뇌관을 제거하는 게 최우선 과제다. 강력한 압박과 제재를 통한 북핵 해결이 러시아 국익에 결정적 도움이 된다는 점을 푸틴은 명심해야 한다.