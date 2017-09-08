Hyukoh heading out on a N. American tour

South Korean indie rock sensation Hyukoh will embark on an eight-city North American tour, according to its management agency Thursday.The band will kick off the tour at The Opera House in Toronto on Friday (local time) and later travel to six U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to DRDRamc. Hyukoh will finish the tour in Vancouver on Sept. 23.The band will also participate in Vancouver’s Albatross Music Festival and the Modern Sky Festival 2017 in Arcadia in California.The band, which released its first full-length album “23” in April, has held shows in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand for the past three months.The South Korean rock quartet, consisting of lead vocal and songwriter Oh Hyuk, bass guitarist Im Dong-gun, lead guitarist Lim Hyun-jae and drummer Lee In-woo, debuted in 2014 and has become a household name after appearing on MBC TV’s popular comedy show “Infinite Challenge” in the summer of 2015. Yonhap