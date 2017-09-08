Choi Tae-joon, Jang Hee-jin to host concert

Actor Choi Tae-joon, left, and actress Jang Hee-jin, right, were selected as MCs for “Incheon K-pop Concert 2017.”Held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium, the concert will be broadcast on four different cable channels including SBS Plus and SBS MTV on Saturday at 7 p.m.“As Jang and Choi have become popular on dramas recently, they were chosen to introduce the singers and the pop culture of Korea,” said SBS Medianet in a statement on Thursday.The concert will feature singers and groups such as Wanna One, Sunmi, Minzy, VIXX LR and Red Velvet.Jang initially started her career as a model for fashion magazines such as Ceci and Marie Claire.She has acted in numerous TV dramas and films and appeared in a number of variety shows.Choi had a career as a child actor in TV dramas like 2001’s “Piano” on SBS and KBS2’s 2002 “Magic Kid Masuri.”He has continued his career by taking on roles in “The Girl Who Sees Smells” on SBS and MBC’s “Missing Nine.”By Bae Seung-hoon