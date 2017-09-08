Seol Kyung-gu gets into character: ‘Memoir of a Murder’ star on his dramatic transformation for role

Seol Kyung-gu reveals his thoughts regarding his performance in “Memoir of a Murderer.” [SHOWBOX]

Seol plays a retired serial killer suffering from Alzheimer’s in “Memoir of a Murderer.” He requested a very specific appearance, and dressed the part with his wardrobe and hairstyle. Girl group AOA member Kim Seol-hyun, far right, plays his daughter in the film. [SHOWBOX, YONHAP]

Seol Kyung-gu has transformed into a new role once again, this time as a rather sinister anti-hero.“Memoir of a Murderer,” released Thursday, is about a retired serial killer suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who returns to his ways when his old habits resurface with the advent of another murderer in town. The thriller film directed by Won Shin-yeon is based on the bestseller of the same name, written by author Kim Young-ha.“The more suffering an actor goes through, the more performance the audience can enjoy,” said Seol in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Monday where he discussed his motives behind his complete dedication to a role.To become the protagonist Kim Byeong-soo, Seol had to lose over 10 kg (22 pounds) to appear as an old man, full of wrinkles, without the use of makeup.However, this was standard procedure for Seol. Some of his most recognized works, including “Public Enemy” and “Oasis,” pushed the actor to the limits - he gained 20 kilograms in preparing for the prosecutor role in “Public Enemy” and lost 18 kilograms to play the criminal in “Oasis.”In “Memoir of a Murderer,” I became interested in the face of the man I would play. After receiving the script, the things I thought most about were, “What type of expression would I make here?” It was a mutual process, and I debated with the director which styles and facial expressions to use. Contrary to “The Merciless,” where I had a muscular body, here I made a dry and parched character. I wanted to have a very specific face. Some people might have been overwhelmed by my hairstyle but I liked it. I made the face of a character with these elements in mind.To be honest, I was focused only on my role during the press preview. It was like watching the movie one step behind everyone else. Next time, I should watch the movie instead of my own performance. Director Won’s style of filming emphasizes speed, so I imagined things would speed up in the middle of the movie. Instead, it progressed steadily.The exterior parts of my character I found to be a bit off. I could find my own flaws within my eyes, and I wondered “Why did I do my hair like that in this scene?”I have none. I first met Kim Seol-hyun with director Won. She came in late at night after her girl group, AOA, finished their Southeast Asia performance tour. Despite her tired face, she didn’t show any sign of exhaustion and smiled often. I instinctively thought, “This girl must be the one to play Eun-hee.”It was nice to see her trying to give her best to the end, even when the director said it was fine. She must have worried about her performance more than others did. I could see how tense she was during the preview. She was wondering if her parts needed a do-over. After the press preview was over, a reporter said “Seol-hyun outdid herself in a new light.” It made me feel happy.I expressed minute twitches to show the extent of the brain impairment. The severe spasm begins after the car accident happens on the film, and it derives from damages the brain received. The script describes it as “twitching around the eye.”Acting is a mixed bag. Sometimes it goes how you imagine it and sometimes it doesn’t. There were moments when I tried to go easy on acting, which brought out a good performance.Sometimes overthinking about the direction of acting complicates the end result without a conclusive outcome. This needs to be addressed persistently. I’m starting to think that maybe the intensity of acting needs to strengthen. An easy approach makes a boring character.I don’t know, but I hope the audience viewed it favorably. At a production briefing, Oh Dal-su, another fellow actor, said “the more an actor suffers, the more the audience experiences.” Those words really hit home for me. As deep as my worries over acting may become, I want to contemplate more and more. I want to continuously transform, and do my best. I don’t want to just age but mature as an actor.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [bae.seunghoon@joongang.co.kr]연기 변신의 귀재 배우 설경구(49)가 또 변한다. 이번엔 알츠하이머를 앓고 있는 연쇄살인마다.오는 7일 개봉하는 영화 '살인자의 기억업(원신연 감독)'은 알츠하이머에 걸린 은퇴한 연쇄살인마가 새로운 살인마의 등장으로 잊혀졌던 살인습관이 되살아나며 벌어지는 범죄 스릴러 영화다. 설경구는 주인공 병수를 연기한다. 그는 연쇄살인마 노인이 되기 위해 무려 10kg을 감량했다. 주름살 하나 푹 패인 볼까지 분장없이 소화했다. 독한 체중 감량 만큼이나 처절하게 연기했다. 극과 극을 치닫는 감정 연기부터 몸 사리지 않는 액션까지 모두 그의 몫. "왜 그렇게 처절하게 연기하냐"고 묻자 "배우가 힘들고 괴로울수록 관객에겐 볼 거리가 많아지는 것"이라는 답이 돌아왔다.-체중 증량과 감량에는 전문가가 됐겠다."아니다. 체중을 줄이고 더하는 일에 통달하지는 않았다. 사실 이 영화에는 마지막 장면에 액션신이 더 있었는데 편집됐다. 액션신을 찍을 때 몸이 가벼워지니 좋았다. 떨어져서 싸우는 게 아니고 살이 부딪히는 싸움이라 더 힘이 드는데, 걱정했던 것보다는 무사히 잘 끝났다."-어떤 고민을 하며 캐릭터를 만들어냈나."그 전에도 (체중을) '찌웠다 뺐다' 했는데, 단순했다. '살인자의 기억법'부터는 캐릭터의 얼굴에 관심이 갔다. 시나리오를 받고난 후 깊게 생각했던 부분이 '이 얼굴은 어떤 얼굴일까'다. 고민을 많이 했다. 혼자 만든 것은 아니고, 감독님과 같이 상의하며 스타일과 얼굴을 만들었다. '불한당' 찍을 때는 근육 늘리는 운동을 하며 몸을 만들었다면, '살인자의 기억법' 때는 건조하게 기름기 없이 만들었다. 기름 쫙 빠진 얼굴을 만들고 싶었다. 헤어스타일의 경우 부담스러워하는 관객도 있을 텐데 나는 그 머리가 좋았다. 그렇게 해서 만든 얼굴이다. "-영화는 어떻게 평가하나."언론배급시사회때 사실 나만 보였다. 내 걸 보다보니 장면이 넘어갔음에도 그 전 장면이 자꾸 생각났다. 영화를 뒤쫓아가며 보게된 거다. 다음에는 설경구가 아니라 '살인자의 기억법'을 봐야할 것 같다. 원신연 감독의 영화는 스피디하다. 중반부터 훅 몰아칠 줄 알았는데, 생각보다는 초반을 다지면서 진행되더라."-구체적으로 어떻게 아쉬웠나."내 캐릭터는 외적인 부분이 아쉬웠다. 사실 내 눈에는 보이는 것들이다. '저 장면에서는 왜 헤어스타일을 저렇게 했지'하는 것들이다. 설현씨에게 '너는 보였냐?'고 물었는데, 자기 것만 보느라 못 봤다고 하더라."-설현과의 호흡은 어땠나."현이라고 부른다. 현장에서도 '현아, 현아' 불렀다. 시사 끝나고 회식을 했는데, 어떤 기자분이 '설현을 다시봤다'고 하더라. 내가 '현이 이야기를 그렇게해? 어떤 기자야?'라고 반응했다. 설현이 칭찬받으니 기분이 좋았다. (설현) 자신이 더 걱정했을 거다. 시사회 때 정말 긴장했더라. '다시 찍어야 하냐'고 걱정했다. 감독님은 괜찮다고 했지만 본인은 마지막까지 다시 하겠다고 했다. 보기 좋았다."-연기돌 선입견은 없었나."없었다. 처음 만났을 때가 원신연 감독님과 함께였다. AOA로 '동남아 순회 공연을 마치고' 늦은 시간에 지친 얼굴로 들어왔다.(웃음) 재치있게 이야기하면서 생글생글 웃더라. 생각지도 못했는데 바로 '얘가 은희다'라고 생각했다."-미세한 표정 연기가 돋보인다."뇌를 다쳐서 오는 경련을 표현했다. 극 중 교통사고 난 후 집에 돌아와 심한 경련이 시작된다. 뇌를 다치면서 오는 현상이다. 시나리오에 '눈 주위의 경련'이라고 써 있었다."-동물병원 의사인데 의상이 독특하다."감독님과 상의한 결과다. 사람이 평범해 보이지 않았으면 했다. 사실 일반적인 사람은 아니지 않나. 덕분에 의상팀이 고생을 많이 했다. 촬영 시작할 때 너무 힘들어서 의상팀이 바뀌기도 했다."-내레이션에 힘을 많이 줬다."그냥 내레이션이 아니다. 그 인물의 말이다. 일기, 기록으로 남는 거다. 속마음을 표현하는 것이기 때문에 그냥 말하듯이 했다."-항상 치열한 연기를 보여준다."쉽게 생각했던 순간들도 있었다. 생각한대로 연기가 나오고, 또 안 되기도 한다. 쉽게 생각하면 쉽게 나오기도 하고, 고민을 많이 하면 고민한대로 안 나오기도 한다. 앞으로도 숙제일 것 같다. 세월은 가는데, 새로운 역할이 온다. 오히려 연기 강도가 더 세져야 하지 않을까 고민한다. 쉽게 접근하면 고민없는 캐릭터가 나온다. 관객들에겐 보이는 게 다니까 허망하지 않나."-이번엔 고만한 만큼 연기가 잘 나왔나."잘 모르겠다. 좋게 봐주시면 감사하다. 고민은 더 깊어가는 것 같다. 제작보고회 때 오달수 배우가 '배우가 힘들고 괴롭고 고민이 많을수록 관객이 볼 게 많다'고 말했다. 그게 확 와닿았다. 나는 고민을 많이 하고 싶다. 꾸준히 변화하고 싶고, 최선을 다하고 싶다."-지천명(만 나이로는 49세)의 나이다."배우로서는 나이를 먹고 싶다. 늙지 않는 게 아니라, 배우로 나이를 잘 먹었으면 좋겠다. 다만, 눈은 안 늙었으면 좋겠다. 평소 다큐멘터리를 좋아하는데, 그 다큐멘터리를 보고 '늙지 않는 눈'에 대해 생각한 적이 있다. 머리는 산발에 기괴한 인물이 주인공이었다. 집 입구에서부터 쓰레기 비슷한 책들이 쌓여있는 인물이다. 젊었을 때 발명가였다는데, 70대 중반인데도 눈이 안 늙었더라. 그걸 보고 나도 눈이 늙지 않고 싶다고 생각했다. 그런데 눈 관리는 어떻게 해야 할까.(웃음)"-'불한당' 이후 아이돌급 인기를 누리고 있다."망가졌던 팬카페가 되살아났다. '나에게 무슨 일이 벌어졌지'싶다. '불한당'이 나에게 무슨 짓을 한 걸까. 하하하. 감사하다. 팬분들이 다 젊다. 아직도 헷갈린다. 옛날이랑은 분위기가 다르다. 표현해주시는 게 다르다. 옛날엔 점잖으셨다면 요즘 분들은 직접적이시다."박정선 기자 park.jungsun@joins.com