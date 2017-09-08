Weekend Picks

BASEBALLLG Twins at Nexen Heroes6:30 p.m. Friday, Gocheok Sky DomeWith the two teams side by side in the KBO standings, the LG Twins conclude their two game series against the Nexen Heroes at Gocheok today.For the Heroes, Lee Jung-hoo will be the one to watch, having recently set a new record for the number of hits by a rookie at 159 as of Wednesday’s game against the KT Wiz.As for the Twins, veteran players are likely to lead the team. Though the Twins have been struggling over the last month, having lost James Loney and winning only nine of the 29 games during the month, after sweeping their two-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday they are back on track for the postseason.Nexen Heroes at SK Wyverns5:00 p.m. Saturday, Munhak Baseball StadiumThe SK Wyverns are making a last minute push for the postseason as they host the Nexen Heroes on Saturday.Looking at the two’s head-to-head record this season, the Heroes lead with nine wins and four losses. But for the Wyverns, Choi Jeong continues to dominate in home runs, having hit 40 for the second consecutive season. With that, Choi is well on the way to defending the KBO’s home run title for second year and continues to lead the Wyverns’ desperate charge for a postseason spot.FOOTBALLJeonnam Dragons at Suwon Samsung Bluewings3:00 p.m. Sunday, Suwon World Cup StadiumThe K League Classic finally returns after a break due to the last two FIFA World Cup finals qualification matches.After receiving a lot of attention during Korea’s match against Uzbekistan, Yeom Ki-hun returns to the team, hoping to end Suwon’s two game losing streak. Aside from the team’s performance, Yeom is only one goal away from getting his name in the K League’s 60-60 club. Also, if he records three assists during the game, Yeom will reach his 100th career assist, a K League record.