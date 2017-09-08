Promotion agency announces overhaul of Kotra Big Bot

The state promotion agency said Thursday it will reinforce the big data platform, providing consulting to small businesses seeking business opportunities abroad, that was launched earlier this year.The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) introduced the Kotra Big Bot, constructed from the words big data and robot, in May to help small and medium-sized firms make inroads into overseas markets.Companies can have access to market and trade information on future markets once they put related information into the Big Bot search bar on Kotra’s website.Among the available information are lists of buyer orders, trade and economic statistics, and trade and investment consulting based on 700,000 records of trade data, statistics and other data on 80,000 foreign companies, and over 40,000 trade and investment consulting cases.The agency said it will continue updating the data through consultations with businesses to provide more accurate and ample information.It will also introduce a “service recall” system in which a Kotra official is assigned to a company so he or she can visit the company in person on a regular basis to provide further consulting. YONHAP