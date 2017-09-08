Reforming diplomacy (국문)

Reform is a hard task. There have been various attempts in the Roh Moo-hyun, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations, but all the efforts failed. So when President Moon Jae-in appointed foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha in June, he asked for further reform.
Moon pointed out two issues. While the foreign ministry has some of the top elites of the country, the closed structure and hierarchy among officials who passed the foreign service examination limited the diplomatic capacity from growing alongside the nation. Also, foreign policy has focused on relations with the four powers — the United States, China, Japan and Russia — and failed to make creative changes.
The reform plan that Minister Kang will present will probably include expanding the entry of external people to break the hierarchy among diplomats and the diversification of diplomacy outside the four powers to the EU, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Here, the foreign ministry’s staff expansion plan will be in tune with Moon’s “big and competent government.”
What is the key to reform? A creative foreign ministry should pursue national interests over the interests of the administration.
Most notably, the missions — the frontline of diplomacy — often produce reports that suit the Blue House’s policy direction. If the Blue House’s North Korea policy is geared toward dialogue, reports supporting talks are created no matter what policymakers and public opinions in the resident country think. It works the same way if the focus is on pressure. Only a few months ago, a diplomat reported public opinion supporting pressure, and after the administration changed, the same diplomat wrote a report on how talks are gaining support.
In such an atmosphere, a report that contains the position of the resident country accurately despite discrepancies with Korea’s policy direction is not approved by the head of the mission. The diplomat who challenges the convention is often ridiculed or scolded.
Diplomats who are accustomed to the practice instinctively know that they will suffer more disadvantages in their career and inconvenience in their daily life if they make accurate reports. They only want to avoid a diplomatic catastrophe of the truth being revealed while they are in office. Korea makes key policy decisions based on these inaccurate reports.
Kang’s reform plan should include a strict evaluation system of encouraging accurate reports and reprimanding diplomats who submit misleading ones. If not, the reform plan will be scrapped with a reshuffle of high-level officials among the heads of the missions that suit the taste of the next administration. And the next administration will reproach the foreign ministry and demand reform again.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 7, Page 30
*The author is a deputy editor of the JoongAng Sunday.
CHA SE-HYEON
혁신만큼 어려운 일이 없다. 노무현 정부, 이명박 정부, 박근혜 정부 때도 이런저런 시도는 있었지만 혁신은 실패했다. 그러니 문재인 대통령이 지난 6월 강경화 외교부 장관에게 임명장을 주면서 또다시 혁신을 주문했을 것이다.
문재인 대통령은 두 가지를 지적했다. 대한민국 최고 엘리트들이 모여 있는데도 외무고시 선후배 중심의 폐쇄적 구조 때문에 국가 위상에 맞게 외교 역량이 커지지 못했다고 했다. 또 4강(미국, 중국, 일본, 러시아) 중심의 외교에 너무 안주해 창의적인 발상의 전환을 하지 못했다는 것이다.
그런 이유로 강 장관이 내놓을 혁신안에는 아마도 외교관 순혈주의를 깨기 위해 외부 인사의 진입 통로를 대폭 늘리고, 4강을 벗어나 EU, 인도, 아세안 등을 대상으로 한 외교 다변화가 담길 것이다. 여기에 외교부 인력 확충안도 문 대통령이 강조해 온 ‘크지만 일 잘하는 정부’ 신화에 편승할 것이다.
하지만 이게 과연 혁신의 맥(脈)일까. 창의적인 외교부는 정권의 이익보다는 국익을 추구해야 만들어질 수 있다. 정권이 교체될 때마다 외교부가 번번이 혁신 대상에 오르는 이유가 여기에 있다.
대표적인 예를 들자면 외교 전선의 최일선인 공관에서는 청와대의 정책 방향에 맞는 보고가 양산된다는 점이다. 청와대 대북정책의 방향이 ‘대화’ 쪽이면 상대국 핵심 의사결정자의 속내가 어떻든, 여론 흐름이 어떻든 ‘대화’를 지지하는 보고서가 양산된다. 반대로 ‘압박’ 쪽이어도 그렇다. 그 결과 몇 달 전 압박 지지 여론 동향을 보고했던 외교관이 정권이 바뀌면 이번엔 대화 지지 보고서를 작성하는 웃지 못할 상황이 연출되기도 한다. 한 전직 고위 외교관은 "한국을 오래 맡아 온 주재국 외교관은 이런 한국적 풍토를 너무나도 잘 알고 있고 그러려니 한다"고 전했다.
이런 분위기 속에서 본국의 정책방향과 맞진 않지만 주재국의 입장을 온전하게 담은 보고서는 공관장 결제의 문턱을 넘지 못한다. 문턱에 도전한 외교관은 “너 혼자만 잘났냐”는 비아냥이나 “아직 뭘 몰라서 그렇다”는 충고를 듣곤 한다.
이런 관행에 젖은 외교관은 정확한 보고를 해서 생길 수 있는 인사상의 불이익과 일상의 피곤함이 평균적으로 더 크다는 것을 본능적으로 알고 있다. 자신이 근무하는 동안 진실이 드러나 최악의 ‘외교 참사’만 일어나지 않으면 그만이다. 본국은 이런 보고서들을 바탕으로 핵심 정책을 결정하곤 한다.
이번 강경화표 혁신안에 현장의 정확한 보고를 독려하고, 잘못된 보고를 올린 외교관에게 불이익을 주는 엄정한 평가시스템이 담겨야 하는 이유다. 그렇지 않으면 이번 혁신안도 또 한번 새 정권의 입맞에 맞는 외교부 고위직과 공관장 ‘물갈이 인사’로 막을 내릴 것이다. 그리고 다음 정권은 또 한번 외교부를 질책하면서 혁신을 주문할 것이다.
차세현 중앙SUNDAY 차장