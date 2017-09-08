No more controversy (국문)
오늘 사드 배치 완료, 사드 논란 이제 끝내자
Sept 08,2017
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system has been fully installed and postured for operation after two years of controversy and dispute. The final four launchers have been deployed to complete the battery system comprising six launchers, 48 interceptor missiles and radar. The battery was partially deployed with two launchers and radar at the site which used to be a golf club in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang.
The government sped up the environmental assessment process and decided on a temporary full installation after North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, as well as what it claims to be a hydrogen bomb.
Thaad deployment has stoked misconception and opposition about the battery system due to a lack of explanatory procedures from the defense ministry at home and abroad. It ended up angering China and sparking retaliatory economic action. As a result, Korea-China ties have never been so bad. The two held separate ceremonies marking 25 years of diplomatic ties. President Moon Jae-in scolded the defense ministry for leaving out details of the Thaad process.
A small-scale environmental assessment to allow the temporary installment showed that the radar would have little impact on human bodies. No emission was detected in neighborhoods about two kilometers (1.24 miles) away from the battery unit. No noise could be heard in residential areas. A battery unit would comprise 200 to 300 members.
Thaad is just one of the minimum protections needed against the North Korean missile threat. The international community will mount tougher pressure on the North to force it to give up its nuclear weapons. We will be under an unimaginable danger and threat once North Korea completes nuclear weaponization. Petrochemical plants and nuclear reactors in the southern coast are concentrated near the areas around the Thaad. U.S. strategic assets also could be the target of North Korean missiles.
The South Korea-U.S. alliance must be iron-clad to fight against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat. Thaad could be the most symbolic and valuable asset of the combined forces. The government must convince residents, and protesters must not interfere. We must show our force to defend ourselves against the North Korean threat.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 7, Page 30
사드 발사대 4대 배치
북 핵ㆍ미사일 대비 필수
레이더 전자파 영향 없어
지난 2년간 국론 분열과 논란에 휩싸였던 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계가 오늘 모두 배치된다. 국방부와 사드 반대 소성리 종합상황실에 따르면 오늘 사드 발사대 4대를 배치하기로 했다. 성주의 사드 1개 포대는 6대의 발사대와 1대의 레이더로 구성돼 있다. 주한미군은 사드 발사대 2대와 레이더를 경북 성주군 소성리 롯데골프장에 임시 배치했지만 나머지는 배치하지 못해 완전 가동을 하지 못하고 있었다. 하지만 북한이 6차 핵실험으로 핵무장이 임박했고, 미국 본토까지 닿는 각종 미사일을 발사하는 등 엄중한 안보 상황에 사드 배치는 불가피한 것이다. 온갖 진통 속에서 사드 배치가 완료된 것은 다행스럽고 환영할 일이다.
그동안 사드 배치는 국방부의 대내·대외 설명 부족에 따른 오해와 반대로 우여곡절을 겪었다. 그 여파로 사드 논란은 국내 갈등을 거쳐 중국에까지 여파를 미쳤다. 중국은 롯데마트의 영업을 방해하고 한국 제품과 관광을 차단했고 한·중 관계는 소원해졌다. 올해가 한·중 수교 25주년이지만 각자 따로 기념행사를 가졌을 정도다. 문재인 정부도 집권하자마자 사드 ‘보고 누락’ 파동을 거치면서 '군부 손보기'에 나섰다.
이런 홍역 속에서 사드를 임시 배치할 수 있는 근거인 소규모 환경영향평가가 지난 4일 완료됐다. 평가 결과 우려했던 레이더파의 인체 영향은 없는 것으로 확인됐다. 레이더의 전자파가 700m 떨어진 곳에서 0.000886W/㎡로 인체 허용 기준치(10W/㎡)의 1만분의 1로 나왔다. 레이더와 발사대 사이에는 미군 장병들도 거주하고 있다. 기지에서 가장 가까운 2㎞ 떨어진 마을에선 전자파 영향이 없었다. 또 레이더 발전기의 소음도 마을에선 거의 들리지 않았다. 사드 포대 운영인원도 200∼300명 수준으로 적다. 국방부는 소규모 환경영향평가에 따라 사드 운영에 필요한 전기 등 기본시설을 갖추기로 했다.
사드를 완전 배치해야 하는 이유는 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협에 맞서기 위한 최소한의 방어수단이기 때문이다. 앞으로 한·미를 비롯한 국제사회가 북한이 핵을 포기하도록 더욱 몰아붙일 전망이다. 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장은 이런 압박에 대응하기 위해 언제 미사일을 쏠지 알 수 없는 상황이다. 북한이 올해 말 이후로 핵무장에 돌입하면 우리에게 어떤 위협과 협박을 해댈지 상상하기 어렵다. 사드의 방어 지역에는 석유화학단지와 원자력발전소를 비롯한 각종 산업시설이 즐비하다. 또 유사시 한국에 전개하는 미국의 전략자산들도 북한 미사일의 타격 목표다.
북한의 핵·미사일 위협을 막기 위해선 한·미 동맹이 기반이다. 그 가운데 한·미 군사전력의 첫 신경망이자 가장 중요한 자산이 사드다. 이제 사드가 배치되면 더 이상의 논란은 그만 접어야 한다. 국방부는 주민 설득에 노력하고 반대하는 시위대도 사드 기지를 출입하는 미군 차량을 검문하거나 방해하는 일은 없어야 할 것이다. 지금은 온 나라가 총력을 모아 북한의 핵과 미사일을 억제해야 할 시기다.