Beijing out of control (국문)

China is vehemently opposing the recent deployment of four additional launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield in Seongju County, South Korea. Following the Chinese foreign ministry’s strong complaint to the South Korean Ambassador to Beijing, Kim Jang-soo, in a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, its spokesman Geng Shuang urged Korea to withdraw the Thaad deployment.
The Chinese media’s beating up on Korea went a step further. We seriously wonder how our relations could plummet to this level after building mutual trust over the past 25 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. Our embassy in Beijing even sent a warning to Koreans living in China to be careful about their security.
In the front lines of China’s “Korea-bashing” is the Global Times, the belligerent English tabloid published under the auspices of the Communist Party of China. In a nationalist editorial on Thursday, the state mouthpiece mounted an attack on Korea. After defining Korean conservatives as supporters of the U.S. antimissile system, the newspaper ridiculed them, saying they probably ate too much kimchi.
The paper also said that conservative groups in Korea and people eager to possess nuclear weapons in Korea are two sides of the same coin.
The paper went so far as to warn that Koreans had better pray for world peace after building more Buddhist temples and Christian churches because it will become a strategic target of China and Russia. It implied that a certain area of Korea will be hit first — and become the center of disaster — once a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. That hints at the possibility of Seongju, the Thaad site, being struck first at times of crisis.
The Chinese media didn’t run any commentaries with critical perspectives even after North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test, allegedly of a hydrogen bomb, which could dramatically change the security situation on the peninsula. But all of a sudden, they are enthusiastically inciting the Chinese people to oppose the Thaad installation.
Do birds of a feather really flock together? We are disappointed at Beijing’s reiteration of its argument that the Thaad battery is aimed at spying on China, which is totally not true. Coping with the North Korean nuclear threat is a matter of survival for South Korea and the government decided to deploy the full battery to safeguard our security. Mocking and blackmailing Korea is not worthy of a great nation like China.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 8, Page 34
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 발사대 4기 추가 배치에 중국이 격렬하게 반발하고 있다. 중국 외교부가 그제 김장수 주중 대사를 불러 항의한 데 이어 겅솽 중국 외교부 대변인은 이틀 연속 사드 배치 중단과 철거를 촉구한다고 밝혔다. 중국 언론 보도는 거칠기 짝이 없어 한·중 수교 25년의 신뢰가 겨우 이 정도인가 하는 탄식을 자아내게 한다. 이에 우리 주중 대사관은 교민들에게 신변 안전에 유의해 달라는 주의보까지 발령했다.
한국 때리기의 선봉에 중국 환구시보가 있다. 민족 감정을 파는 것으로 유명한 이 신문은 어제 사설에서 특유의 막말을 여과 없이 쏟아냈다. 국내 사드 배치 지지자를 보수파로 규정한 뒤 “이들의 사고가 핵을 보유하려는 평양의 태도와 함께 동전의 양면을 이룬다”며 한국 보수주의자를 향해 “김치를 잘못 먹은 게 아니냐”고 조롱했다. 또 한국은 부평초 신세가 돼 중·러의 전략 타깃이 될 터이니 절과 교회를 더 세워 평안을 기도해야 할 것이라는 협박을 서슴지 않았다. 뿐만 아니다. 일단 전쟁이 나면 가장 먼저 재앙을 입는 곳은 총을 들고 요란을 떤 곳이라 했다. 사드 기지 타격을 시사한 것으로 풀이돼 기가 막힌다.
한반도의 안보 지형을 송두리째 바꾼 북한 6차 핵실험에 대해선 꿀 먹은 벙어리처럼 제대로 된 비판적 논평도 못 내놓던 중국 언론이 갑자기 말문이 트인 듯 사드 추가 배치는 속보로 전하며 사드 반대에 열을 올리고 있는 모습에 아연할 뿐이다. 가재는 결국 게 편인가. 사드가 중국을 겨냥하지 않는다는 ‘사실’ 설명엔 귀를 막고, 자기 주장만 되풀이하는 중국의 모습에서 ‘억지’가 읽힌다. 북핵 대처는 한국의 생사가 걸린 문제로, 사드 배치는 한국의 존립을 위한 자위적인 조치다. 이를 조롱하고 협박하는 건 중국의 역할을 벗어난 것이다. 신중할 것을 촉구한다.