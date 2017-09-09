‘The Return’ wins award at Montreal film fest

A Korean film featuring actor Kim Yu-seok won a Golden Zenith Award for The Best First Fiction Feature Film at the Montreal World Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 4.“The Return,” based on a play of the same name, contains story of a tavern that welcomes people who miss their loved ones.The film was praised for its serene depiction of its characters along with the scenery of the Yeongnam Alps.This is the first time the Montreal World Film Festival has given an award to a Korean movie.“After hearing the news that we had won the Golden Zenith, I blacked out for a moment,” said Kim.“This award has more significance because the staff and the crew were so dedicated to the production, so I hope that the movie is received well by domestic audiences,” Kim said.Kim began his career on the other side of the camera, starring in TV dramas and films, and he received a Golden Acting Award for Supporting Actor at the MBC Drama Awards in 2010 for his performance in “Dong Yi.”“The Return” will be released in local theaters in the latter half of this year.By Bae Seung-hoon