[앵커브리핑] 차르 봄바…'폭탄의 황제' (King of the Bombs, “Tsar Bomba”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.휴일의 뉴스는 원래 평온할 것이었습니다. 아, 사실 뉴스가 평온한 날은 별로 없지요. 여기서 평온이라는 것은 아주 커다란 사건사고가 없는 정도의 상태를 말합니다.Generally speaking, on Sundays, news is usually peaceful. Well, in fact there are few days when news is peaceful. But here, we say it is peaceful to mean that there are usually no really big accidents or events.그러나 초가을, 살갗에 닿는 따가운 햇볕이 그리 싫지 않았던 점심시간이 지나면서…휴일의 뉴스는 갑자기 뜨거워졌습니다.Yet, during the lunch hour on Sunday, an early fall day when the feeling of sunlight feels nice, the news suddenly became hot.[조선중앙통신 : 대륙간 탄도 로케트 장착용 수소탄 시험에서 완전 성공][Korean Central News Agency: We have successfullya hydrogen bomb that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.]* detonate: 폭발시키다북한에서 일어났다는 지진은 얼핏 들어도 심상치 않았고 예상대로 그것은 핵실험이었습니다.The earthquake in North Korea seemed abnormal, and as, it was because of a nuclear test.* expect: 예상하다그것도 그들이 주장하는 바로는 수소폭탄 실험. 원자폭탄으로부터 나온 괴물. 가공할 파괴력… 그들은 정말 저 실험을 했다는 것일까…According to what they claim, it was a test of a hydrogen bomb - the monster born from the atomic bomb. Thinking of howthe bomb is, I wonder if they really hadthe test.* destructive: 파괴적인* conduct: 행하다그래서 떠올릴 수밖에 없었던 구소련의 차르 봄바… 폭탄의 황제라는 말 뜻 그대로 TNT 5천만 톤의 위력을 지닌 인류 최대의 수소폭탄.It naturally reminded me of “Tsar Bomba” of the Soviet Union, the most powerful hydrogen bomb. Tsar Bomba translates to the King of the Bombs, and had a50 million tons of(TNT).* yield: 산출량* trinitrotoluene (TNT): 강력 폭약그리고 또 무슨 무슨 이름의 폭탄들까지…And it reminded me of the names of other bombs as well.머리는 어지럽게 돌아갔지요.My head was dizzy.그러나… 창문 밖… 초가을 볕이 따사로웠던 한낮의 거리는 너무나 평온했습니다.However, outside the window, the sunny street was rather peaceful.모처럼 미세먼지도 사라진 늦여름. 아니 초가을의 하늘 아래서.The fine dust was gone as well, after a long time.우리는 거리를 걷고, 집을 떠나 여행을 하고 혹은 가족과 함께 밥을 먹는 지극히 평범한 일상을 누리고 있었습니다.We were having anday by taking strolls in the streets, going for vacation, or having lunch with family.* ordinary: 보통의, 일상의모두의 매일이 늘 불안일 수는 없듯이 시민들은 비극이 아닌 평화로운 일상을 원할 뿐.We cannot be filled with anxiety every day and we just want peaceful lives without* tragedy: 비극얼마 전 개봉한 크리스토퍼 놀란의 영화 < 덩케르크 >는 전쟁의 참상을 그리며 역설적으로 평화를 이야기합니다.Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” which was released in July,the horrors of war andspeaks about peace.* depict: 그리다* paradoxically: 역설적으로제2차 세계대전의 화염 속… 집으로 돌아가기를 꿈꾸는 사람들과 그들을 구하려는 조국의 절실함이 그려졌지요.The movie depicts those who dream of returning to their country, and the country that tries desperately to save them amid theof World War II.* devastation: 대대적인 파괴그 영화… 이젠 극장에서는 내릴 때도 됐다던데I heard that movie is almost no longer being shown in theaters.졸지에 전쟁과 평화와 우리의 처지를 생각하게 만든 것은 또한 덤으로 영화 말미에 등장한 처칠의 연설까지 생각나게 만든 것은…All of a sudden, Kim Jong-un made us to think of war and peace, and additionally a speech made by Winston Churchill that appeared in “Dunkirk”.* simultaneously: 동시에이제는 철부지란 별명을 떨쳐버린 북한의 3대 세습자였습니다.Kim Jong-un is the third-generation to inherit the throne of the North Korean regime. Kim now hashis image as a child.* dispel: 떨쳐 버리다그리고… 차르 봄바의 가공할 실험 장면이 머릿속에서 지워지기엔 만 하루는 너무나도 짧은 시간입니다.One day is not enough to erase the scene of the Tsar Bomba from my memory.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on September 4, 2017Translated for September 8, 2017Translated and edited by Hong You-kyoung and Brolley Genster.