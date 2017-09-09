Brit-Pop for a Nuclear Standoff

Within 13 hours of North Korea’s second intercontinental ballistic missile test launch last month, I attended a music festival on the banks of the Han River. Seoul, South Korea, was in the middle of a heat wave, a still, swampy kind of heat oppressive enough that an extreme weather alert had gone out from all major cell carriers several days in a row. “Be sure to stay hydrated,” my phone chirped. “Stay indoors when possible.”Buoyed by what I admit to be a nonsensically intense love of British electro-pop, I ignored this good advice and struck out across the city. Soon I was sitting, on a patch of matted grass, surrounded by young people in skimpy flowing tops and short shorts, plastic light-up flowers in hair, cups of beer and selfie sticks in hand. I checked my phone and toggled through the news.지난달 28일. 북한이 두 번째로 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 발사한 지 13시간이 채 지나지 않았을 때다. 나는 서울 한강에서 열린 음악 축제에 참석 중이었다. 무더위가 한창이었지만 영국 렉트로 팝의 열렬 팬인 나에게 더위는 문제되지 않았다. 짧은 셔츠와 쇼트팬츠 차림에 꽃 모양 머리띠를 꽂고 손에 셀카봉을 든 젊은이들이 주변을 에워싸고 있었다. 나는 습관처럼 휴대전화로 뉴스를 살펴봤다.Very few actions in this life, it occurred to me, are less politically urgent than attending a riverside hipster music festival in your hometown. I checked Nikki Haley’s Twitter. A few hundred feet away, the London-based singer-songwriter Nao — in the middle of putting on one hell of a show, any and all specters of potential nuclear calamity aside — was marveling at the singing crowd: “How do you know all the words?” she asked, laughing. “You guys are amazing!”젊음이 가득한 음악제에 참여하는 것만큼 정치적으로 긴박감 떨어지는 행동도 없다. 나는 북한에 날 선 경고를 날린 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 미국 대사의 트위터를 읽었다. 그러나 내 눈앞에선 런던 출신 가수 나오가 핵전쟁의 공포를 날려 버릴 만한 환상적 무대를 펼치고 있었다. 관객이 떼창 하자 나오가 경이로운 표정으로 외쳤다. “다들 대단해요!”I marveled, too. I was born in Seoul in 1983 to a Korean mother and an American father and came of age in the Korea of the 1990s, where seeing Korean-Korean (as opposed to Korean-American or whatever other variation) youth partying en masse like this would have seemed as unlikely as presidential nuclear brinkmanship taking place on a microblogging platform.The cognitive dissonance of business as usual against a backdrop of rising urgency — this is life in the information age, when real-time updates on the state of the world renders aggressive compartmentalization a prerequisite for functioning. That said, these real-time updates have felt particularly relentless this summer in Seoul.나도 경이로움을 느꼈다. 나는 1983년 서울에서 태어났다. 어머니는 한국인, 아버지는 미국인이다. 한국에서 성장기를 보낸 90년대만 해도 이 나라 젊은이들이 이토록 자유롭게 파티를 즐기는 모습은 보기 힘들었다. 한반도를 에워싼 전쟁 위기와는 철저히 유리된 한국 젊은이들의 이런 ‘인지 부조화’는 정보화 시대의 일상을 반영한다. 실시간 업데이트되는 뉴스 속에서 일상을 유지하려면 바깥세상과 나를 분리하는 심리적 ‘구획화(compartmentalization)’가 필수다. 아무리 그래도 여름 서울에서는 실시간으로 흘러나오는 뉴스들이 유난히 공격적으로 느껴진 게 사실이다.When one is sitting in an apartment some two hours south of the DMZ, Senator Lindsey Graham’s assurance that any actual casualties will be kept “over there” reads, of course, as “over here.” War games, photos of missile systems and an unequivocal promise of “fire and fury” land similarly close to home.“한반도에 전쟁이 나면 사람이 죽는 건 ‘저쪽’(한반도)”이라는 린지 그레이엄 공화당 상원의원의 발언은 미국민을 안심시켜 줄지는 몰라도 비무장지대에서 불과 수십㎞ 거리의 서울 한 아파트에 앉아 있는 사람에게는 ‘이쪽’ 이야기가 된다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 노골적인 “전쟁 불사” 발언 또한 남이 아닌 내 이야기가 돼 공포심을 증폭한다.And yet, all the people in Seoul I spoke to about North Korea over the first few weeks of August revealed themselves to be both startlingly well informed (able to lucidly explain not just Kim Jong-un’s motivation — to protect himself and be taken seriously on the global stage — but also the larger stakes for the United States and China) and almost breathtakingly pragmatic.One friend reported with a chuckle that her elderly mother had begun stockpiling bottled water in a corner of their apartment. “I don’t have the heart to tell her: This is not the war you remember anymore. If the worst happens, we’re just gone. Wiped out. We’re not going to be worrying about staying hydrated.”그러나 지난달 초 북핵을 주제로 얘기를 나눈 서울의 지인들은 놀라울 정도로 현실을 상세히 알고 있었다. 자기 권력을 지키고 국제사회에서 인정받고 싶어하는 김정은의 핵무기 개발 의도뿐 아니라 이제 중국과 미국은 잃을 게 더 많아졌다는 점까지 명확히 알고 있었다. 놀라울 정도의 현실적 시각을 가진 이들이 바로 한국인이다.Writing about the plight of a lover waiting for a beloved, Roland Barthes points out: “The anxiety of waiting is not continuously violent; it has its matte moments; I am waiting, and everything around my waiting is stricken with unreality: in this cafe, I look at the others who come in, chat, joke, read calmly: they are not waiting.”문학평론가 롤랑 바르트는 카페에서 연인을 기다리는 이의 고통을 이렇게 묘사한 바 있다. ‘기다리는 동안 불안이 격렬히 지속되는 건 아니다. 여러 감정이 섞여 들어오는 순간이 있다. 주변을 돌아보면 카페에 들어와 이야기를 나누고, 웃고, 차분히 독서하는 사람이 보인다. 그들은 누군가를 기다리고 있지 않다. 그것이 비현실적으로 느껴진다.’America is not used to waiting, at least not as a nation. While the dominant American narrative may well be one of striving, it is largely applied to the individual citizen; our identity is one of fruition rather than anticipation.Korea, unlike the United States, has been waiting a long time. July marked the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended — or, rather, paused — the Korean War, dividing the nation. The inevitability of a next step, along with its accompanying state of anticipation, has itself been woven into the fabric of South (and North) Korean nationhood since its inception.None of which is to say, of course, that today’s average South Korean citizen was somehow prepared for the unique alchemy of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, together at last. To be waiting for something does not necessarily make one ready for anything.미국은 기다림에 익숙한 나라가 아니다. 미국을 대표하는 건 번영의 내러티브다. 전반적인 국민 정서를 형성한다. 미국인의 정체성은 기다림이 아니라 결실을 거두는 것에 있다. 반면 한국은 오랜 기다림에 익숙하다. 지난 7월 27일엔 전쟁을 끝낸 게 아니라 중단시켰을 뿐인 정전협정 64주년 기념식을 거행했다. 1953년 7월 27일 휴전으로 남북은 또다시 분단됐다. 분단의 가항력을 수긍하고, 기약 없는 통일을 염원하는 구도는 1948년 정부 수립 이후 남북한 주민의 국가정신에 깊게 스며들었다. 하지만 한국민들은 트럼프와 김정은의 극단적 치킨게임엔 준비가 제대로 돼 있지 않아 보인다. 평화나 통일을 끈기 있게 기다리는 상태를 무엇에든 준비가 된 상태로 미국이 오인하면 곤란하다.Over the past five months, the citizens of South Korea have impeached a president, held democratic elections to replace her and participated in tireless (if also, ultimately, fruitless) protests against the installation of the United States military’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system. The existential waiting that characterizes the South Korean experience is distinct from any sort of political stasis; it is something more like acceptance — an acceptance of the uncontrollable that allows for a redistribution of effort to where it is needed.지난 반년 한국민은 대통령을 탄핵하고, 민주선거로 새 대통령을 뽑았으며, 사드 배치 반대 시위에 나섰다. 따라서 한국 현대사를 관통하는 ‘실존적 기다림’은 정치적 정체 상태가 아니라 현실적인 수용의 자세라고 봐야 한다. 자신의 힘으로는 통제할 수 없는 상황을 받아들이고, 필요한 곳에 노력을 집중하는 자원의 재분배다.Indeed, this redistribution fits the narrative of South Korea’s meteoric rate of development across all modes of production — industrial, technological, even cultural — over the past half-century. Think Samsung, think Hyundai and LG, think high-speed internet and K-Beauty and K-pop. Maybe all this is, in part, the result of approaching each day with an acceptance that the other shoe will, at some point, drop and that life must be lived, regardless.이처럼 현실을 수용한 한국인의 재분배야말로 산업과 기술·문화 등 여러 분야에서 눈부신 성장을 한 ‘한강의 기적’의 토대다. 삼성과 현대차·LG가 그렇고, 초고속 인터넷망과 K팝 열풍도 그렇다. 매일 끊임없이 페달을 밟으면서도 결과를 기다리는 상태를 인정하고, 그 속에서 살아가는 자세의 성과다.Or maybe that is a bit of a stretch. Either way, one thing seems clear: Barthes is wrong about the others in the cafe, the ones who chat, joke, read calmly. Some of them are certainly waiting, too; they have simply accepted what they must and chosen to keep doing what they can.얘기가 너무 멀리 간 건지 모르겠다. 그러나 하나만은 확실하다. 카페에 있는 다른 손님을 향한 바르트의 생각은 틀렸다. 이야기를 나누고, 웃고, 조용히 책을 읽는 사람 중에도 누군가를 기다리는 이가 있었을 것이다. 그들은 그저 주어진 상황을 받아들이고, 그 와중에 할 수 있는 일을 선택했을 뿐이다.마야 웨스트 작가AUG. 26, 2017