Losing It in the Anti-Dieting Age

James Chambers was watching membership sign-ups on Jan. 4, 2015, like a stock ticker — it was that first Sunday of the year, the day we all decide that this is it, we’re not going to stay fat for one more day. At the time, he was Weight Watchers’ chief executive, and he sat watching, waiting for the line on the graph to begin its skyward trajectory. Chambers knew consumer sentiment had been changing — the company was in its fourth year of member-recruitment decline. But they also had a new marketing campaign to help reverse the generally dismal trend. But the weekend came and went, and the people never showed up. More than two-thirds of Americans were what public-health officials called overweight or obese, and this was the oldest and most trusted diet company in the world. Where were the people? Weight Watchers was at a loss.2015년 첫 번째 일요일인 1월 4일, 제임스 체임버스는 회원 등록 현황을 유심히 지켜보고 있었습니다. 마치 주식시세표를 보는 것 같았죠. 다들 공감하시겠지만, 새해를 맞고 난 처음 며칠은 누구나 다 굳은 새해 결심을 하는 때죠. 지긋지긋한 이 살을 꼭 빼고 말리라는 결심을요. 제임스 체임버스는 이때 체중 관리와 조절 서비스를 제공하는 웨이트 워처스(Weight Watchers)의 최고경영자였습니다. 매년 이맘때 새해 결심과 함께 폭증하는 서비스 가입자 현황을 직접 두 눈으로 살펴보려고 기다리던 참이었죠. 전반적으로 회사는 더 많은 가입자를 확보하는 데 어려움을 겪고 있었습니다. 벌써 4년 연속 가입자 수가 줄어드는 추세였죠. 그만큼 소비자들의 심리가 바뀐 겁니다. 회사는 회사대로 그런 감소세를 되돌려보고자 열심히 홍보도 하고 마케팅 전략도 폈습니다. 하지만 일 년 중 가장 대목이라 할 수 있는 새해 첫 주말은 너무나도 조용히 지나가고 말았습니다. 새로운 가입자는 전혀 늘지 않았습니다. 보건 전문가들이 미국인의 2/3 이상이 비만이거나 과체중이라고 부르는 세상입니다. 웨이트 워처스는 전통 있는 업체로 업계에서 소비자들의 신뢰를 받는 회사입니다. 그런데도 이런 결과가 나타난 겁니다. 도대체 그 많던 사람들은 어디로 간 걸까요? 웨이트 워처스도 속수무책이었습니다.Chambers called Deb Benovitz, the company’s senior vice president and global head of consumer insights. ‘‘We’re having one of the worst Januaries that anyone could have imagined,’’ she remembers him telling her. In the dieting business, January will tell you everything you need to know about the rest of the year. ‘‘Nothing like we had anticipated.’’ Chambers and Benovitz knew that people had developed a kind of diet fatigue. Weight Watchers had recently tried the new marketing campaign, called ‘‘Help With the Hard Part,’’ an attempt at radical honesty. No one wanted radical honesty. Chambers told Benovitz that they needed to figure out what was going on and how to fix it before the February board meeting.체임버스는 회사의 수석부사장이자 글로벌 고객 분석 책임자인 뎁 베노비츠를 호출했습니다. “지금 우리는 그 누구도 상상조차 하지 못했을 만큼 끔찍한 1월 성적표를 받아든 상태예요. 우리가 전혀 예측하지 못한 상황이네요.” 베노비츠는 체임버스가 이렇게 말했던 것을 기억하고 있습니다. 다이어트 업체들은 1월 실적만 보면 남은 한 해 영업이 어떨지를 사실상 다 알 수 있습니다. 체임버스도, 베노비츠도 사람들이 전반적으로 다이어트라는 것에 다소 싫증을 느끼고 있다는 사실은 알고 있었습니다. 웨이트 워처스가 최근 시도했던 마케팅은 “특히 빼기 어려운 부분 집중 공략”이라는 이름으로 일종의 돌직구를 던지는 다이어트 전략이었는데, 소비자들로부터 철저히 외면당하고 말았습니다. 체임버스는 베노비츠에게 2월에 예정된 이사회 전에 도대체 무엇이 어디서부터 어떻게 잘못됐는지 파악하고 대책을 세워야 한다고 말했습니다.Benovitz got to work. She traveled the country, interviewing members, former members and people they thought should be members about their attitudes toward dieting. She heard that they no longer wanted to talk about ‘‘dieting’’ and ‘‘weight loss.’’ They wanted to become ‘‘healthy’’ so they could be ‘‘fit.’’ They wanted to ‘‘eat clean’’ so they could be ‘‘strong.’’베노비츠는 당장 분석에 착수했습니다. 전국 각지를 돌며 웨이트 워처스 회원들과 전(前) 회원들, 그리고 다이어트를 고려하고 있어 원래대로라면 웨이트 워처스 회원이 됐을 법한데 그러지 않은 사람들을 두루 만났습니다. 가장 놀라운 점은 사람들이 이제는 “다이어트”나 “체중 감량” 같은 이야기를 꺼리는 사실이었습니다. 대신 사람들은 건강해지고 싶어했고, (반드시 날씬하거나 마른 몸보다) 건강한 몸을 원했습니다. “깨끗한 먹을거리”를 찾아 “튼튼해지고 싶다”는 사람이 많았습니다.If you had been watching closely, you could see that the change had come slowly. ‘‘Dieting’’ was now considered tacky. It was anti-feminist. It was arcane. In the new millennium, all bodies should be accepted, and any inclination to change a body was proof of a lack of acceptance of it. ‘‘Weight loss’’ was a pursuit that had, somehow, landed on the wrong side of political correctness. People wanted nothing to do with it. Except that many of them did: They wanted to be thinner. They wanted to be not quite so fat. Not that there was anything wrong with being fat! They just wanted to call dieting something else entirely.추이를 유심히 지켜봤다면 이러한 변화가 무척 천천히 일어났다는 사실을 알 겁니다. 어느덧 “다이어트”는 어딘가 없어 보이는, 뭔가 싸구려 취급을 받기에 이르렀습니다. 페미니즘에 어긋나고, 불가사의한 것으로 여겨지죠. 새로운 천 년이 밝은 마당에 어떤 몸매가 더 낫다는 구닥다리식 태도는 옳지 않다는 겁니다. 어떤 식으로든 몸을 바꾸려는 시도는 그래서 닫혀 있는 사고의 방증으로 여겨지며 비판받습니다. “체중 감량”이라는 단어는 결국 이른바 정치적 올바름에 어긋나는 것을 의미하게 된 겁니다. 사람들은 다이어트나 체중 감량이라는 단어를 입에 올리는 걸 거북해했습니다. 그러나 사람들의 행동 자체가 급격히 변한 것은 아닙니다. 즉, 사람들은 여전히 날씬한 몸을 선호하고, 너무 살이 찌는 건 좋아하지 않습니다. 단지 살찐 것을 무슨 대단한 문제라도 되는 것처럼 여기지 않을 뿐이죠! 결국, 사람들은 다이어트, 체중 감량 같은 단어를 대체할 새로운 이름을, 개념을 찾고 있는 겁니다.A study out of Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association in March, monitored attitudes toward losing weight over three periods between 1988 and 2014. In the first period, 1988-94, 56 percent of fat adults reported that they tried to lose weight. In the last period, 2009-14, only 49 percent said so.지난 3월 <미국 의료협회지>에 실린 조지아서던대학교 보건대학원 연구진의 연구는 1988~2014년을 세 시기로 나누어 시기별로 몸무게를 줄이는 행동을 어떻게 바라보는지 의식의 변화를 추적했습니다. 1988~1994년에 해당하는 첫 번째 시기에는 살이 찐 성인의 56%가 살을 빼려고 노력해봤다고 답했습니다. 세 번째 시기인 2009~2014년에는 살이 찐 성인의 49%만이 같은 답을 했습니다.The change had been spurred not just by dieting fatigue but also by real questions about dieting’s long-term efficacy. In Weight Watchers’ own research, the average weight loss in any behavior-modification program is about a 5 percent reduction of body weight after six months, with a return of a third of the weight lost at two years. There were studies that appeared to indicate that the cycle of weight loss and weight gain could cause long-term damage to the metabolism. Those studies led to more studies, which suggested that once your body reaches a certain weight, it is nearly impossible to exist at a much lower weight for an extended period of time. Even more studies began to question whether or not it’s so bad to be fat in the first place; one notably suggested that fatter people lived longer than thin ones.다이어트에 대해 느끼는 싫증이나 일종의 피로 때문만은 아닙니다. 과연 다이어트가 장기적으로 효과가 있느냐에 대한 의구심이 커지면서 사람들이 인위적으로 살을 빼려는 노력을 덜 하게 된 측면도 있습니다. 웨이트 워처스 자체 연구에 따르면 식습관 교정을 비롯해 행동을 바꿔 체중을 조절하는 수많은 프로그램을 통해 사람들은 평균 6개월 안에 5% 정도 몸무게를 줄입니다. 하지만 이 가운데 1/3가량은 2년이 지나면 다시 원래 몸무게로 돌아옵니다. 살을 뺐다가 다시 살이 찌면 장기적으로 신진대사에 부담을 준다는 연구 결과도 있습니다. 그리고 어느 정도 이하로는 꾸준히 유지할 수 없는 일종의 몸무게 마지노선이 있다는 사실이 후속 연구 결과 밝혀졌습니다. 나아가 살이 찌는 것이 꼭 나쁘기만 한 것인지 의문을 품고 연구를 계속하는 학자들도 있습니다. 그 가운데 뚱뚱한 사람이 깡마른 사람보다 오히려 더 오래 산다는 결과를 발표한 사람도 있습니다.These questions began to filter into the mainstream. Women’s magazines started shifting the verbal displays on their covers, from the aggressive hard-body stance of old to one with gentler language, acknowledging that perhaps a women’s magazine doesn’t know for sure what size your body should be, or what size it can be: Get fit! Be your healthiest! GET STRONG! replaced diet language like Get lean! Control your eating! Lose 10 pounds this month! In late 2015, Women’s Health, a holdout, announced in its own pages that it was doing away with the cover phrases ‘‘drop two sizes’’ and ‘‘bikini body.’’ The word ‘‘wellness’’ came to prominence. People were now fasting and eating clean and cleansing and making lifestyle changes, which, by all available evidence, is exactly like dieting.그런 주장은 점차 퍼져 마침내 주류에서도 논의되기 시작했습니다. 당장 여성 잡지가 표지의 톤을 한층 순화했습니다. 즉, 예전에는 이상적인 몸매를 설정해 놓고 몸매를 가꾸기 위해 지켜야 할 수칙 같은 것을 훨씬 노골적으로 내걸었다면 이제는 어떤 몸매가 좋거나 옳다는 뉘앙스를 찾기 어렵습니다. “날씬해지자! 식단 조절로 한 달에 4.5kg 빼기!”와 같이 다이어트를 직접 권하던 문구에서 “건강한 몸매! 내 몸에 맞는 운동과 식단으로 건강해지는 비결!” 정도의 톤으로 바뀌었죠. 이런 명백한 트렌드에 끝까지 동참하지 않던 잡지 <여성 건강(Women’s Health)>도 2015년 하반기 들어 마침내 “옷 두 치수 줄이기”, “비키니에 어울리는 몸매 관리”와 같은 코너를 폐지한다고 발표했습니다. 대신 웰빙 혹은 건강을 뜻하는 단어 “wellness”가 곳곳에서 쓰이기 시작했습니다. 사람들은 과식하지 않고 깨끗한 먹을거리를 찾아 먹으며 몸 속의 독소를 빼내는 데 신경을 씁니다. 생활습관까지 덩달아 바꾸려 노력하는데, 자세히 살펴보면 하나같이 기존의 다이어트와 크게 다른 것은 없는 행동이긴 합니다.Diet companies suffered for being associated with dieting. Lean Cuisine repositioned itself as a ‘‘modern eating’’ company, not a diet company. In fact, Lean Cuisine went so far in their pivot that in 2016 they introduced a Google Chrome extension that would filter mentions of the word ‘‘diet’’ and ‘‘dieting’’; it apparently did this to show that just because it was called Lean Cuisine, that didn’t mean it was a diet company. You can’t be held responsible for what your parents named you!그러나 기존의 다이어트 업체들은 이미 한물가버린 다이어트라는 컨셉과 연관됐다는 이유만으로 고전을 면치 못했습니다. 다이어트용 식단을 표방하던 린 퀴진(Lean Cuisine)은 재빨리 회사 브랜드를 “현대인의 식단”으로 바꿨습니다. 린 퀴진은 여기서 그치지 않고 다이어트라는 개념과 완전히 결별했음을 알리고자 백방으로 노력해 왔습니다. 지난해에는 구글의 크롬 브라우저에 설치해 적용할 수 있는 익스텐션을 만들어 배포했는데, 이 익스텐션을 설치하면 “diet”나 “dieting” 같은 단어 자체를 모두 걸러낼 수 있습니다. 린 퀴진이라는 이름만 보고 사람들이 다이어트 회사라고 생각하게 하지 않으려고 무던히 애쓰고 있는 것이죠. 부모님이 지어주신 이름은 좋든 싫든 제 책임은 아니니까요.Weight Watchers saw all this happening and concluded that people didn’t have faith in diets. The company decided that what it offered was not a diet program but a lifestyle program. It was a behavior-modification program. (For the sake of expediency here, I will call its program a diet because it prescribes amounts of food.) When Deb Benovitz returned from her travels with news of dieting’s new language changes, the company realized that something had to change more than its marketing approach.이 모든 변화를 유심히 지켜본 웨이트 워처스는 마침내 사람들이 더는 다이어트의 효용, 나아가 다이어트 자체를 믿지 않는다는 결론을 내렸습니다. 그리고 회사가 제공하는 서비스도 살을 빼기 위한 다이어트 프로그램이 아니라 건강한 생활습관을 들이는 데 도움이 되는 라이프스타일 프로그램이라고 명명했습니다. 어쨌든 여러 가지 생활습관을 고치는 프로그램이었기 때문에 틀린 말은 아닙니다. (하지만 이 글에서는 편의상 이 프로그램을 다이어트 프로그램이라 칭하겠습니다. 먹는 양을 정해놓고 있기 때문에 이 또한 잘못된 해석은 아닙니다) 뎁 베노비츠가 전국 각지를 돌며 소비자들을 만나고 와서 다이어트를 대하는 사람들의 태도가 크게 변했다는 사실을 보고했을 때 웨이트 워처스는 마케팅 전략을 일부 손보는 것만으로 당면한 문제를 해결할 수 없다는 자명한 사실을 깨달았습니다.Weight Watchers’ chief science officer is Gary Foster, a psychologist — the first in that position, which previously had been held by dietitians. What he and his team realized from Benovitz’s research was that dieters wanted a holistic approach to eating, one that helped really change their bodies, yes, but in a way that was sustainable and positive. He got to work creating a new approach that would become known as Beyond the Scale: He used all available mind-body research to try to figure out a way for members to appreciate benefits of the program besides weight loss. This would help them stay on the program during setbacks and beyond their weight-loss period and allow the program to infiltrate their lives beyond mealtime and beyond plain old eating suggestions.심리학자인 개리 포스터는 웨이트 워처스의 수석 과학자입니다. 이 자리는 줄곧 영양사가 도맡아 오던 자리로 개리 포스터를 기용한 건 관례를 깬 선택이었습니다. 포스터와 연구팀은 베노비츠가 해온 연구를 물려받아 소비자들이 무엇을 원하는지 분석했습니다. 다이어트를 하는 사람들은 실제로 몸을 건강하게 해주는 먹을거리와 먹는 것 전반에 큰 관심이 있었습니다. 특히 극단적인 방법 말고 긍정적이고 점진적인 방법으로 오랫동안 효과를 유지할 수 있는 건강한 식습관을 들이고 싶어 했죠. 포스터는 나중에 “체중계 눈금 너머의 건강(Beyond the Scale)”이라고 알려진 새로운 프로그램을 개발하기 시작했습니다. 체중을 감량하는 것 외에 지금까지 웨이트 워처스의 서비스를 이용한 고객들이 어떤 혜택을 특히 좋아하고 마음에 들어 했는지 몸과 마음의 변화를 두루 살펴봤습니다. 몸무게를 빼는 것 자체에 집착하는 시대가 분명 지났는데도 아직 웨이트 워처스의 서비스를 이용하는 사람들이 있었다는 건 식사시간마다 상기하는 뻔한 주의사항이나 옛날식 추천식단 같은 특징 말고도 사람들이 여전히 좋아할 만한 무언가가 있었다는 뜻이었습니다.The company would move away from giving its members goal weights. It expanded its cognitive-behavioral strategies, which taught members to challenge unhelpful thinking and to respond to their emotions with reason, as opposed to with food or despair. It developed workshops that used meditation and qigong and didn’t once mention food or weight. It updated its apps and introduced a social-media program, Connect. It became as holistic-minded as the people told Benovitz they wanted a program to be.웨이트 워처스는 먼저 체중 감량 목표치를 설정하는 것부터 없앴습니다. 또한, 심리학 원리를 바탕으로 한 인지행동 전략을 회원들에게 적극적으로 확대해 알렸습니다. 즉, 건강한 습관을 들이는 데 도움이 되지 않는 부정적인 생각을 떨쳐내는 법, 갑자기 북받치는 감정을 해소하려 폭식하거나 절망에 빠지는 대신 이성적인 사고를 통해 감정을 제어하는 방법 등을 가르친 겁니다. 명상이나 기수련 체조를 함께하는 워크숍을 열고 워크숍 내내 식단이나 체중 같은 말은 아예 꺼내지도 않았습니다. 기존 앱을 업데이트해 커넥트(Connect)라는 이름의 소셜미디어를 도입했습니다. 베노비츠가 만난 소비자들이 원했던 것처럼 웨이트 워처스는 건강한 습관을 들이는 데 종합적으로 접근하는 서비스로 거듭났습니다.But Weight Watchers was still a company called Weight Watchers, and it had to figure out a way to communicate all of this change to the public. People had too many associations with the brand. It needed someone other than the usual celebrity spokesdieter, a fat famous person who could be paid somewhere between $250,000 and $2 million to do the talk show circuit and People covers for a year. It needed someone who could fast-track the message that it was worth taking a new look at Weight Watchers.그러나 아무리 내용물을 바꿨다고 해도 여전히 회사 이름이 웨이트 워처스로 남아있는 한 대중에 어떤 철학을 바탕으로 어떻게 서비스를 바꾸었다고 정확히 설명하기가 절대 쉽지 않았습니다. 사람들은 이미 브랜드 이름만 보고 수많은 것을 떠올리며 많은 부분을 단정 짓습니다. 웨이트 워처스에 필요한 사람은 웨이트 워처스 프로그램에서 하라는 대로 했더니 뚱뚱했던 예전 모습은 온데간데없고 얼마 만에 무려 몇 kg을 뺐다는 사용 후기를 광고할 유명 연예인이 아니었습니다. 보통 그런 연예인을 광고 모델로 쓰는 데는 1년에 최소 25만 달러에서 최대 200만 달러가 들죠. 웨이트 워처스에는 그런 연예인보다도 새로 바뀐 프로그램이 뭐가 어떻게 달라졌는지 한 번 찬찬히 훑어볼 만한 가치가 있다는 점을 사람들에게 효과적으로 알릴 수 있는 사람이었습니다.When the company called Oprah Winfrey in July 2015, she was standing on the lawn of her home in Maui with a sprained ankle, an injury she sustained while hiking in the mountains. In the month since her convalescence began, she had gained 17 pounds. Her struggles with weight were, at this point, a cultural meme. How could you explain the failure of someone so goal-oriented and successful — someone so successful that her name was invoked as a symbol of success as often as it was ever used to summon her? Weight Watchers had reached out to her in the past, but she politely declined. This time she bought a 10 percent stake in the company for $43 million, and Weight Watchers stockholders rejoiced.웨이트 워처스는 2015년 7월 오프라 윈프리에게 전화를 걸었습니다. 당시 오프라 윈프리는 산을 오르다 발목을 다쳐 하와이 마우이에 있는 자기 집에 옴짝달싹 못하며 사실상 갇혀 지내는 신세였습니다. 몸을 움직이지 못하다 보니 무려 8kg이나 살이 쪘죠. 갑자기 불어난 오프라 윈프리의 체중은 세간의 큰 관심사가 됐을 정도였습니다. 한 번 목표를 정하면 반드시 이뤄내는 노력과 성공의 대명사와도 같은 사람이 자기 몸무게조차 관리하지 못하는 상황이 사람들의 입에 오르내렸죠. 예전에 웨이트 워처스의 제안은 정중하게 거절했던 오프라 윈프리는 이번에는 달랐습니다. 4,300만 달러를 투자해 회사 지분의 10%를 사들였죠. 유명인사와 한 배를 타게 됐다는 소식을 들은 주주들은 크게 기뻐했습니다.But the verbal changes around dieting had indicated something deeper than just a marketing issue; they pointed straight back to the fatigue that was hurting Weight Watchers in the first place. So, yes, many people celebrated the new partnership. But others — meaning, anyone who for a majority of their lives had been watching Oprah cycle up and down through different sizes — felt a little confused by the move. What was Oprah, a person whose very brand meant enlightenment and progress, doing on another diet? It was hard not to suspect that she was trapped, like so many of us are, in a culture that says one thing about fatness and means something very different.하지만 다이어트를 지칭하는 용어와 다이어트를 둘러싼 관념들은 이미 마케팅 방식의 변화 정도로는 따라잡을 수 없을 만큼 크게 변했습니다. 결국, 웨이트 워처스의 회원 수가 급감한 이유도 다이어트 권하는 사회에 대한 싫증과 저항 탓이었죠. 많은 사람은 오프라 윈프리가 다이어트 업체와 제휴를 맺었다는 사실을 반겼습니다. 하지만 오프라 윈프리의 몸매가 얼마나 들쭉날쭉했는지 잘 알고 있는 사람들은 동시에 윈프리의 결정을 다소 의아해했습니다. 진보와 계몽의 상징과도 같은 오프라 윈프리가 사람들이 점점 꺼리는 다이어트를 한다고 나서다니 어떻게 된 일일까 고개를 갸우뚱한 것이죠. 오프라 윈프리도 결국 다들 그렇듯 뚱뚱한 것을 간접적으로, 에둘러 비웃거나 심할 경우 비난하기까지 하는 문화나 세태에 물든 것이라는 말이 나왔습니다.(후략)By Taffy Brodesser-AknerAugust 26, 2017