North conducts 6th nuclear test

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from right up front, reportedly inspecting the loading of a hydrogen bomb onto a new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to North Korea’s state media. [AP/YONHAP] 북한 관영매체에 따르면 지도자 김정은(오른쪽에서 두번째)이 새 대륙간탄도미사일에 장착하는 수소탄을 점검하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyMonday, September 4, 2017North Koreaits sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, claiming to havethat can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).*carry out: 실행하다*detonate: 폭발시키다(하다)*hydrogen bomb: 수소탄북한이 일요일 가장 강력한 6차 핵실험을 감행했다. 북한은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 장착할 수 있는 수소탄을 폭발시켰다고 주장했다.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said ita 5.7 “” thatfrom North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site in Kilju County, North Hamgyong Province, at 12:29 p.m., after which the Blue House confirmed it was a nuclear test. Neither the presidential office nor the military mentioned whether it was a hydrogen bomb.*detect: 감지하다, 알아내다*artificial tremor: 인공지진*originate: 비롯되다, 유래하다남한의 합참은 낮 12시29분 북한 함경북도 길주군 풍계리 핵실험장에서 발생한 규모 5.7의 인공지진을 감지했다고 발표했다. 청와대는 핵실험이라고 확인했다. 청와대와 군당국 누구도 수소탄 실험인지 아닌지는 언급하지 않았다.The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and China’s Network Earthquake Center measured theof the event at 6.3. North Korea has yet to relay a*magnitude: 규모*corresponding figure: 상응하는 수치미국 지질조사국과 중국 지진센터는 지진 규모를 6.3으로 측정했다. 북한은 아직 지진규모를 공개하지 않았다.The Chinese agency said it detected a second, 4.6-magnitudeeight minutes after the first one near the site of the first explosion. The USGS said the second event was “significantly smaller” and likely a “secondary feature (possibly a structural) associated with the larger event.” South Korea’s Korea Meteorological Administration said it did not detect the second event.*earthquake: 지진*collapse: 붕괴중국 지진센터는 핵실험 장소에서 발생한 첫번째 지진이 감지된 지 8분이후에 규모 4.6의 두번째 지진이 감지됐다고 발표했다. 미국 지질조사국은 두번째 지진은 “상당히 작은” 규모라며 “큰 지진에 연관된 부차적인 사고(아마도 구조적 붕괴)”일 것이라고 발표했다. 남한 기상청은 두번째 지진을 감지하지 못했다고 밝혔다.The administration, placing the first event at a magnitude of 5.7, said it was five to six times larger than North Korea’s fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9, 2016, and 11.8 times more powerful than its fourth on Jan. 6 of the same year.첫번째 인공지진 규모를 5.7로 측정한 기상청은 이번 핵실험의 폭발력이 2016년 9월9일 5차 핵실험보다 5~6배 강력하고, 2016년 1월6일 4차 핵실험보다 11.8배 강력했다고 발표했다.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff estimated North Korea's latest test to have had abetween 50 and 160 kilotons, the strongest to date. A yield of 1 kiloton isto the force of 1,000 tons of TNT.*yield: 산출*equivalent: 동등한, 맞먹는남한 합참은 6차 핵실험은 지금까지 가장 강력한 50~ 160 킬로톤의 폭발력을 가진 것으로 추산했다. 1 킬로톤의 폭발력은 TNT 1천톤의 폭발력과 맞먹는다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)