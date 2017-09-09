Moon’s poor picks

The security situation on the Korean Peninsula today demands the most dynamic and creative diplomacy. President Moon Jae-in recently appointed ambassadors to the United States, China and Japan after a long consideration, but the selection showed that he doesn’t understand the urgency of the situation.The prerequisites for the ambassadors to the four superpowers are based on common sense. They should speak the host nation’s language and have a strong network in the country. They should also have a deep trust of the president. Professor Cho Yoon-je, designated to become ambassador to the United States, Professor Lee Su-hoon, nominated to become ambassador to Japan, and former Rep. Noh Young-min, chosen to become ambassador to China, clearly qualified the third condition of having the president’s trust. But they didn’t appear to have the minimum prerequisites of language ability and ties to the host country’s politicians and government officials, except for Cho’s English-language ability.Former President Park Geun-hye was strongly criticized for making appointments based on her own pocketbook. Moon already faced criticism for favoring officials from his election campaign. Despite the criticism, Moon still named campaign members to the three important ambassador posts. It won’t be a problem, if the campaign members are qualified for the jobs. But Cho, a gentle economist whose experience as ambassador to the United Kingdom was his entire diplomatic career, is unfit to serve as Korea’s ambassador to the United States.An energetic and dynamic figure, such as Professor Moon Chung-in, the special advisor to the president, is the best candidate to become ambassador to the United States. He may prefer the current post, but the president should have done his best to persuade him.Former Ambassador to the United States Lee Tae-sik is also a great candidate for his English-language ability and driving force. Although he may have declined the offer to serve the post again, Moon should have persuaded him. It is unfortunate and suspicious that Lee was once considered as a strong candidate but never got the post.As the North’s nuclear and missile provocations crossed the critical juncture, difference in opinions between Seoul and Washington is growing. While the South cannot tolerate the North’s nuclear program, the United States is more concerned about the delivery vehicle of the nuclear weapons such as the intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the Hwasong-14. And two critical problems arise from the difference.First, the intercontinental ballistic missile development became an issue between Pyongyang and Washington, and Seoul can be ignored in resolving the issue that is critical for the country’s fate.The second problem prompted by the North’s firing of a Hwasong-14 is that the U.S. commitment to offering its extended deterrence, including the nuclear umbrella, can be shaken. If the North operationally deploys intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and develops nuclear warheads small enough to be placed on them, the United States may not defend the South with its extended deterrence while risking an attack by the North on New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago or Los Angeles.Ideas such as resolving the nuclear crisis by freezing the North’s nuclear and missile programs and winning China’s cooperation with the withdrawal of U.S. Forces Korea are being reported by media in Washington. Under such circumstances, Korea’s ambassador to the United States must be an energetic strategist. Does Moon think he has chosen the right person?The same question goes for his choices of ambassadors to Japan and China. Professor Lee is the expert in the Korean Peninsula issues and North Korea. To him, Japan is unfamiliar territory. Furthermore, Japan is a country that highly values human networks. Korea’s ambassador to Japan is responsible for resolving the comfort women issue and building security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Japan.Korea-China relations are in their worst state ever over Seoul’s decision to allow the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system. It is unacceptable that Moon chose a mediocre person to handle the frontline of Korea-China relations amid such a crisis. There is no need to stress any further that China’s role is indispensable in resolving the North’s nuclear and missile provocations. If Moon thinks Noh can persuade the Chinese leadership, that is a clear miscalculation.The entire security lineup in the Moon administration is too weak. The head of the National Security Office is a former diplomat whose entire career was devoted to economic diplomacy. The foreign minister is someone who built her careers with administrative work at UN organizations that have nothing to do with North Korean issues. The weakness of the Blue House and the Foreign Ministry should be complemented with strong ambassadors to the four superpowers.If the report is true that U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen Victor Cha, a professor of Georgetown University and a clear conservative in Korea issues, as U.S. ambassador to Seoul, it is the complete opposite of Moon’s lukewarm choices for the three key envoys. Korea has no place in the battle of rhetoric between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. And Moon’s less-than-professional ambassadors are not helping the situation.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo오늘 한반도 안보 상황은 가장 역동적이고 창의적인 4강 외교를 요구한다. 장고 끝에 나온 문재인 대통령의 미·중·일 대사 인사를 보면 상황 인식이 너무 안일하다.4강 대사의 조건은 상식적이다. 부임하는 나라의 언어 구사 능력, 그 나라에서의 두터운 인맥, 임명권자인 대통령의 두터운 신임이다. 주미대사 내정자 조윤제 교수, 주일대사 이수훈 교수, 주중대사 내정자 노영민 전 의원은 분명히 세 번째의 조건은 갖추고 있다. 그러나 언어 능력과 현지 정·관계의 인맥이라는 조건에서 조윤제 교수의 영어 능력을 제외하고는 필요한 최소한의 조건을 갖추지 못한 것으로 보인다.박근혜 전 대통령은 수첩 인사로 많은 비판을 받았다. 문재인 대통령은 이미 캠프 인사로 비판을 받아왔다. 그래도 그는 그런 비판에 아랑곳하지 않고 중차대한 3강 대사에 캠프 인사들을 임명했다. 캠프 인사라도 필요한 조건을 갖췄다면 문제될 것이 없다. 그러나 주영대사 경력이 외교 경험의 전부인 신사적인 경제학자에게 주미대사는 맞지 않다.예를 들면 주미대사에는 대통령 외교특보인 문정인 교수 같은 정력적이고 역동적인 인물이 적격이다. 본인은 지금의 자리를 선호할지 몰라도 대통령의 입장에서는 삼고초려를 해서라도 그에게 주미대사 자리를 맡겼어야 한다.이태식 전 주미대사도 영어 구사 능력과 추진력이 발군이다. 그가 두 번 같은 자리에 가지 않겠다고 사양했어도 그를 설득했어야 한다. 속사정은 모르지만 이태식 전 주미대사가 하마평에 올랐다가 없던 일이 되어버린 것은 아쉽고 수상쩍다.북한 핵·미사일 도발이 임계점을 넘어서면서 한·미 간의 의견 차가 벌어지고 있다. 한국은 핵 자체를 용인할 수 없는 반면에 미국은 핵의 운반 수단인 화성-14형 같은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 더 걱정한다. 여기서 두 가지 중대한 문제가 생긴다.하나는 ICBM이 북·미 간의 문제가 돼 버려 한국의 사활이 걸린 문제에서 한국이 소외될 가능성이 아주 높다는 것이다. 북한 핵·미사일에 이론무장이 철저히 된 주미대사라야 현지에서 이른바 코리아 패싱을 막는 데 기여할 수가 있다.화성-14형으로 돌출된 다른 하나의 문제는 핵우산을 포함한 미국의 확장억지력이 흔들릴 수 있다는 것이다. 자주 지적되는 대로 북한이 미국 본토에 미치는 ICBM을 실전배치하고 그 ICBM에 탑재할 소형화·경량화된 핵탄두를 갖게 되는 날 과연 미국은 뉴욕·워싱턴·시카고·로스앤젤레스가 북한의 핵미사일 공격을 받는 것을 감내하면서 한국을 확장억지력으로 방어할 것인가다.이런 새로운 사태와 관련해 벌써 워싱턴에서는 현 수준에서의 핵·미사일 동결로 북한 문제를 풀자는 제안, 주한미군 철수 카드로 중국의 협력을 얻어내자는 한가한 구상이 연일 언론에 보도되고 있다. 이런 분위기에서 한국의 주미대사는 활동적인 전략가라야 된다. 문재인 대통령은 그런 조건에 맞는 인사를 했다고 생각하는가.같은 질문은 주일대사와 주중대사에도 해당된다. 이수훈 교수는 한반도·북한 문제의 권위자다. 그러나 그에게 일본은 생소하다. 특히 일본이라는 나라는 인맥을 중시하는 나라다. 주일대사는 위안부 문제를 봉합하면서 한·미·일 안보 공조라는 건물을 세워야 하는 사람이다.사드 문제로 최악의 상황에 빠진 한·중 관계의 제1선을 보통밖에 안 되는(mediocre) 인사에게 맡기는 것은 납득할 수 없다. 북한 핵·미사일 도발 해결에 중국의 역할이 필요불가결함은 더 말할 필요도 없다. 만약 문재인 대통령이 노영민 내정자가 중국 지도부 설득에 의미 있는 역할을 할 수 있다고 생각한다면 국민들의 생각과는 거리가 멀다.전체적인 안보라인이 너무 취약하다. 안보실장에는 경제외교의 경험밖에 없는 사람이 앉아 있다. 외교부 장관은 국내 사정은 말할 것도 없고 북한 문제와는 동떨어진 유엔 산하기구에서 행정 경험만 쌓은 사람이다. 청와대와 본부의 안보라인이 취약한 부분을 4강 외교의 일선 사령관들이 보완해야 한다.트럼프 미국 대통령이 한반도 문제에 대한 보수의 색깔이 분명한 빅터 차 조지타운대학 교수를 주한대사로 지명한 것이 사실이라면 문재인 대통령의 특색 없고 맹물 같은 3강 대사 인사와는 너무 대조적이다. 빅터 차 교수는 백악관 국가안전보장회의(NSC) 한국 담당으로 6자회담 차석대표까지 지낸 미국에서도 손꼽히는 북한 전문가다. 트럼프와 김정은의 말폭탄 공방에 한국은 설 자리가 없다. 여론은 전문성 떨어지는 3강 대사들의 활약상을 지켜볼 것이다.김영희 중앙일보 대기자