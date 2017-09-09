Bitcoin’s warning (국문)

Lately, many people who are well off buy bitcoin. They don’t look at it as an investment, but buy it just in case the tension in the Korean Peninsula escalates. What’s more interesting than the growing anxiety is how people respond to it.
They now consider bitcoin a safe asset haven. They believe that the virtual currency is safer than real currency. It is surprising, especially as it involves money, since cyber money is still seen as something of a mirage.
Not just well-to-do people but also refugees buy bitcoin. Finnish fintech company MONI offers cards that use bitcoin like cash.
The main customers are African and Middle Eastern refugees in Europe. The service allows them to withdraw money, or bitcoin, without identification regardless of their nationality. The lifeline for the refugees on the edge of a cliff is the cryptocurrency, not real money.
It may sound absurd considering the latest fluctuation in bitcoin prices. Its value doubles and tripples, only to plummet. It is more of a speculative instrument rather than a safe asset.
The financial authorities’ regulation focuses on the uncertainty of bitcoin. However, the uncertainty of bitcoin feeds on the uncertainty of reality, such as geopolitical crisis and the surge of refugees from Africa.
In fact, it is how bitcoin was born. Bitcoin was created in 2009 during the global financial crisis. Governments printed money to prevent the crisis. Taxpayers’ money was poured into saving failing financial companies. The value of the money that ordinary had people saved up fell.
Huge amounts of tax money was used on rescue packages. The government exercised public power as a manager, and financial companies made money as a broker, and they shifted the blame to the users. Bitcoin is an anarchistic resistance against the establishment. Bitcoin realizes the idea of electronic currency based on one-to-one transactions without an intermediary through dispersion rather than centralization.
It is supported by blockchain technology which isn’t managed in one place but divided among many people to prevent hacking. Immediate regulations on bitcoin need to realistically focus on preventing fraud. Clearly, there are funds aiming at a big gain.
However, we need an insight to look farther and broader. If the policy only stresses preventing speculation, a vicious cycle is inevitable. It is similar to how real estate should not be limited to speculation.
The popularity of bitcoin is a warning on the capacity of state powers as a balancer and manager. In a way, bitcoin may be a prelude to great change. It is a preview that money, which is the basis of commercial transactions, could shift from a centralized form to a network-based dispersion model. It is the reason why the financial authorities’ position on cryptocurrency should not be entirely about regulation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 8, Page 34
*The author is a digital news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM YOUNG-HOON
돈 좀 있다는 그는 요즘 비트코인을 사고 있다. 투자 목적이 아니다. 혹시나 해서란다. 한반도 긴장이 높아진 이후부터다. 불안감의 크기보다 더 관심이 간 건 그의 대응법이다. 비트코인을 안전한 자산 피난처로 여기는 생각 말이다. 가상 화폐를 실물 화폐보다 더 안전하다고 믿는다는 얘기다. 여전히 ‘사이버=신기루’라는 인식이 엄연할 걸 감안하면 놀랍다. 돈이 걸린 문제라는 점에선 더 그렇다.
여유 있는 사람의 지갑만이 아니다. 벼랑에 선 난민은 이제 비트코인에 생계를 건다. 핀란드의 핀테크업체 모니는 비트코인을 현금처럼 쓸 수 있는 카드를 서비스한다. 주요 고객은 유럽 전역으로 쏟아져 나오는 아프리카·중동 난민이다. 국적에 관계없이, 신원 증명서가 없어도 돈(비트코인)을 찾을 수 있기 때문이다. 벼랑 끝에서 움켜쥐고 있는 생명줄이 실물 화폐가 아니라 가상화폐란 얘기다.
최근 비트코인 가격 변화를 보면 생뚱맞은 얘기일 수 있다. 두세 배 상승이 우습다가도 단번에 폭락하는 게 비트코인 값이다. 안전 자산은커녕 투기 대상으로 보인다. 금융 당국도 비트코인 자체의 불안에 규제 초점을 맞춘다. 그런데 비트코인의 불안은 오히려 현실의 불안을 먹고 자란다. 지정학적 위기, 아프리카의 난민 급증 등이 먹이다.
사실 출생부터가 그랬다. 비트코인은 2008년 생겼다. 세계 금융위기 와중이었다. 각국 정부는 돈을 찍어내 돈의 위기를 막았다. 망해 가는 금융사를 살리느라 세금을 퍼부었다. 열심히 저축한 서민의 돈 가치는 떨어졌다. 막대한 세금이 구제금융에 쓰였다. 관리자로서 공적 권한을 행사했던 정부, 중개자로서 돈을 번 금융사가 이용자에게 덤터기를 씌운 것이다. 비트코인은 이에 대한 무정부주의적 저항이다. 중앙집권이 아닌 분산, 중개 없는 1대 1 거래를 기반으로 한 전자화폐라는 구상의 실현이 곧 비트코인이다. 정보를 한 곳으로 모아 관리하지 않고 조각으로 쪼개 수많은 사람이 보관함으로써 해킹 위험에 대처하는 블록체인 기술이 뒤를 받쳤다.
비트코인에 대한 당장의 규제는 속는 사람이 없게 하는 데 집중해야 할 현실적 필요성이 있다. 대박을 노리며 수작을 걸고 있는 자금이 있는 건 분명하기 때문이다. 그러나 더 멀리, 더 넓게 보는 눈도 필요하다. 정책의 초점을 투기 방지에만 두면 쫓고 쫓기는 추격전의 악순환이 불가피하다. 부동산을 투기 문제로만 보면 해결이 안 되는 이치와 같다. 비트코인 인기는 균형자이자 관리자로서 국가 권력의 역량에 대한 경고다. 다른 측면에서 비트코인은 대전환의 전조일 수도 있다. 상거래의 기본인 돈도 중앙집권이 아니라 네트워크 기반의 분산형 모델로 갈 수 있다는 예고편이다. 가상화폐를 대하는 금융 당국의 자세가 규제여서만은 안 되는 이유도 여기에 있다.
김영훈 디지털 담당