Straighten up, fly right (국문)
사드 배치 완료…이제는 수도권 방어 대책 고민해야
Sept 09,2017
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) has been fully installed by adding the four remaining launchers, out of six total.
The antimissile shield was brought in without the full support of Seongju County residents, but could not be further delayed given the escalated threat from North Korea following its sixth nuclear test. The battery comprises six launchers, a radar and a communication control unit.
The air, naval and ground force headquarters of Gyeryeongdae and the U.S. 2nd division in Pyeongtaek come under its umbrella.
But the capital, home to 20 million people, are not covered by it.
The capital relies on defense from the surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability system, or PAC-2, which has missiles that can fly up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). Instead of striking down targets, it hits and breaks a coming missile into pieces.
The success rate therefore is not high. If North Korea fires off nuclear-tipped missiles, the capital area could be wiped out instantly.
The capital needs extra protection immediately.
Some call for extra Thaad units around the capital, so that they can shoot down high-range missiles coming from North Korea.
Some also call for the newer version of the PAC-3, which can fly up to 70 kilometers at a speeds in excess of Mach 2.
The hit-to-kill system can strike down short-range projectiles and Scuds that reach 300 to 600 kilometers, as well as missiles that fly more than 1,000 kilometers.
Military experts should decide what are best and most economical. But they must decide fast to ensure protection around the capital, as millions of lives are at stake. The ruling Democratic Party has agreed to deploy Thaad after the sixth nuclear test.
DP floor leader Woo Won-shik said Thaad was inevitable and that the country should be more engaged in mounting pressure on North Korea instead of seeking dialogue.
The DP aggravated controversy over Thaad. It must act more like a responsible ruling party, not adding to the confusion.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 8, Page 34
PAC-3·사드 추가 도입 적극 검토 필요
여, 사드 괴담 퍼트렸던 잘못 반성해야
지난 3일 북한의 6차 핵실험을 계기로 국론 분열까지 낳았던 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드)체계의 발사대 4기가 어제 추가 배치된 것은 뒤늦게나마 다행이다. 성주 주민들의 완전한 동의를 얻지 못한 채 전격 배치한 것은 유감이다. 하지만 북핵 위협이 코앞에 닥친 비상 상황임을 고려할 때 불가피한 선택이라고 본다.
이번 배치로 일단은 6기의 발사대와 탐지 레이더, 교전통제소로 이뤄진 사드 1개 포대의 모양새는 갖춰졌다. 사드의 최대 방어 거리는 200km다. 육·해·공군 본부가 모인 계룡대와 미 2사단이 위치한 평택을 막아내는 게 가능해진 셈이다. 문제는 2000만명이 모여 사는 이 나라의 심장부 수도권이다.
현재 북한 미사일에 대한 수도권 방어는 요격용 패트리엇 2(PAC-2) 미사일에 의존한다. PAC-2의 유효사거리가 30km에 달하지만, 최대 고도 20km 내에서 탄두를 맞추는 것이 아니라 주변에 뿌리는 파편으로 폭파하는 방식이어서 성공률이 낮다. 북한이 핵 탑재 미사일을 한꺼번에 여러 발 쏠 경우 수도권이 초토화될 위험이 크다는 얘기다.
이런 까닭에 하루빨리 수도권 방어대책을 마련해야 한다는 목소리가 곳곳에서 나오고 있다. 구체적 방안으로는 우선 수도권에 사드 포대 2~3개를 추가로 배치하자는 의견이 나온다. 그래야 북한이 90도 가까운 고각으로 쏜 미사일이 수도권에 초고속으로 떨어지더라도 막아낼 수 있다는 주장이다.
다른 한편에서는 마하 3.5~5의 속도를 내는 최신형 패트리엇 3(PAC-3) 미사일을 빨리 들여와야 한다고 역설한다. PAC-3가 있으면 단거리 미사일은 물론 사정거리 300~600km의 스커드 미사일과 1000km 이상을 날아가는 노동 미사일도 중간에서 요격할 수 있다는 것이다.
어느 쪽이 보다 효율적이고 경제적인지는 군사전문가들이 판단할 일이다. 다만 한가지는 분명하다. 북한 미사일로부터 수도권을 막아낼 효과적인 방어책을 하루 빨리 마련하지 않으면 최악의 사태를 맞을 수밖에 없다. 우리의 미사일 방어체계에 구멍이 뚫려 핵 미사일 한발이라도 놓치게 되면 수십만, 수백만의 목숨이 한순간에 사라지게 된다.
이번 6차 핵실험을 계기로 사드 배치에 대한 더불어민주당 입장이 찬성을 돌아선 것은 뒤늦게나마 다행이다. 민주당 우원식 원내대표는 7일 "이번 사드 임시배치는 우리 안보를 확보하기 위한 불가피한 조치"라며 "지금은 대화보다 제재·압박을 중심으로 대북 관계를 설정해 한다"고 밝혔다.
그렇다고 민주당이 얼마전까지 북핵 위협을 간과한 나머지 사드 배치에 반대해 사회적 혼란을 초래했던 허물이 없어지는 건 아니다. 몇몇 여당 의원은 괴상한 가발을 쓰고 전자파에 몸이 타들어가는 공연까지 벌였다. 사드 괴담을 부추긴 꼴이다. 책임있는 여당이라면 그간의 실책을 겸허하게 뒤돌아 보고 다시는 똑같은 어리석음을 저질러선 안 된다.