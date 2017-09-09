Our only good option (국문)

The Mexican government on Thursday said it was expelling the North Korean ambassador as punishment for Pyongyang’s recent nuclear test. The British and Dutch governments called in North Korea’s top envoys to their nations to scorn the nation for its latest military action.
Foreign ministers of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations. So far, 75 nations and organizations have joined the chorus decrying North Korea’s weapons program. The North Korean nuclear issue has surfaced as a common worry and danger for the global community.
A confidential report by a panel of UN experts reported to the UN Security Council earlier this month that two North Korean shipments to a Syrian government agency had been intercepted and that they had “reasons to believe the goods were part of a deal between Syria’s agency overseeing chemical weapons program and North Korea’s state arms dealer.”
The United States is said to have put together the most powerful UN sanctions by resorting to all possible international means except for military action to pressure North Korea. The new package reportedly could destabilize the state.
It is said to propose a complete embargo on oil supplies, a ban on payments to North Korean guest workers, and sharing of the list of sanctioned vessels with all member countries.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s name would be singled out as a target for freezing his overseas assets and he would face a travel ban. The United States plans to put its draft to a vote on Monday. But the strong new package can see daylight only when UN Security Council standing members China and Russia give their endorsement.
Their cooperation and compliance is pivotal, as they are the only few remaining trade partners of North Korea. Many are skeptical about whether it will indeed pass, however, because it is so harsh. But Beijing hinted it could agree to some extent.
U.S. President Donald Trump sounded hopeful after a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, “Xi would like to do something.” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also said Beijing supports additional sanctions.
Xi maintains that a peaceful solution is the only way. Maximum pressure is part of a peaceful solution. Doing everything possible is the only way to stop North Korea without taking the deadly military option.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 9, Page 30.
멕시코가 북한 핵실험에 대한 항의 표시로 자국주재 북한 대사에 추방 명령을 내렸다. 영국과 덴마크도 북한 대사를 불러 항의했고 아세안 10개 회원국 외교장관은 엄중한 우려를 표하는 공동성명을 발표했다. 이제까지 75개 국가·국제기구가 북핵 규탄 대열에 동참했다. 북한의 핵개발을 질타하는 국제사회의 목소리가 거세지며 거대한 흐름을 이루고 있는 것이다. 바탕엔 북핵이 세계의 암 덩어리가 되고 있다는 인식이 깔려 있다. 최근 유엔 안보리 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 보고서에 따르면 북한과 시리아간 생화학무기 커넥션 가능성이 큰 것으로 드러났다. 북핵이 세계 각지로 새나가 지구촌 전체를 위협할 수 있다는 걸 말해준다.
이 같은 국제사회의 우려 속에 미국이 준비한 새 대북 제재 방안이 비상한 관심을 모은다. ‘군사 행동을 빼고 할 수 있는 가장 강력한 제재’로 ‘북한의 국가기능을 마비시킬 수 있는 최고의 수준’이란 말을 듣는다. 원유공급의 전면적 중단이나 북한노동자 송출 금지, 제재 대상에 오른 선박의 검색 등 그야말로 전인미답의 강력한 제재다. 특히 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장의 실명을 콕 집어 제재 대상에 포함시킨 건 파격이다. 이 경우 김 위원장은 중국 방문도 할 수 없다. 미국은 속전속결로 이 초안을 11일 표결에 부치겠다고 한다. 관건은 중국과 러시아의 협조다.
중국과 러시아가 어느 정도 협력하느냐에 따라 제재의 성패가 갈릴 전망이다. 워낙 초강력 제재라 원안대로 통과되기는 어려울 것이란 관측이 많다. 그러나 제재의 키를 쥔 중국이 일정 부분 동의할 가능성을 비치고 있어 기대를 낳는다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 시진핑 중국 국가주석과 통화한 뒤 “시 주석이 뭔가를 하고 싶어 한다”고 말한 것이나, 왕이 중국 외교부장이 “추가 제재를 취하는 데 찬성한다”고 밝힌 점 등이 그런 바람을 갖게 한다.
시진핑 주석은 북핵의 “평화적 해결”을 주장하고 있다. 우리는 바로 그 평화적 해결을 위한 선행 조치로 최고 수준의 대북 압박이 필요하다고 본다. 아무의 말도 들으려 하지 않으며 오로지 ‘핵(核)폭주’의 ‘마이 웨이’를 고집하고 있는 북한에 군사 옵션을 쓰지 않고서 브레이크를 걸려면 북한의 정신이 바짝 들 초강력 제재가 절대적으로 요구되기 때문이다.
중국과 러시아는 이제까지 미국과의 대결 구도 측면에서 북핵 문제를 봐 제재에 소극적인 모습을 노정했다. 이젠 그런 소아적 시각에서 벗어날 때가 됐다. 북핵은 한반도는 물론 인류의 안녕을 위협하는 흉기로 부쩍 크고 있다. 북핵의 기술이나 일부가 행여 테러분자의 손에라도 들어가면 중·러의 안전 또한 보장할 수 없는 것 아닌가. 국제사회의 북핵 규탄 물결이 뜻하는 바를 깊이 새길 필요가 있다. 중·러는 더 이상 제재의 구멍이나 빈틈을 만들지 말고 오히려 이번이 ‘끝장 제재’가 될 수 있도록 앞장서야 한다. 아울러 우리 정부도 이번 제재 방안의 관철을 위해 국제사회를 상대로 총력 외교를 펴야 할 것이다.