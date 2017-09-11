[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <21-1 Disaster Management>] Accuracy is the key to smarter disaster relief (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

JBT’s geographic information based disaster and crisis management system is displayed on a massive screen in Kangwon Land’s situation room. [JBT]

Hurricane Harvey, which ripped through Houston at the end of August and beginning of September, is considered to be one of the worst natural disasters in the United States in recent memory.8월 말과 9월 초 미국 휴스턴을 휩쓴 허리케인 하비는 최근 미국에서 발생한 자연재해 중 최악으로 기억될 것이다.Initially a category four hurricane that later became a tropical storm, it is believed to have left damages amounting to up to $180 billion, said Texas Governor Greg Abbott, while displacing 560,000 families, according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Harvey is also believed to have claimed the lives of 60 people. On the hurricane scale category five is the strongest but category four is none the less destructive. It can cause catastrophic damages to property, humans and animals with winds between 210 and 249.4 kilometers (130 and 155 miles) per hour.4급 허리케인에서 열대성 폭우로 지위가 낮아졌지만 하비로 인한 피해는 1800억원에 이를 정도로 컸다. 텍사스 주와 미국재난안전청 (FEMA)은 56만 가구가 집을 잃고 60명이 사망한 것으로 집계했다. 최고 5등급 바로 아래인 4급 허리케인은 풍속 210~249.4 km/h으로 건물은 물론 사람과 동물에까지 피해를 입힐 수 있다.However, not only were the U.S. meteorologists able to accurately forecast the course that Harvey would take, they were able to predict the disaster, including the life-threatening flooding, five days in advance in order to let out a warning.One of the companies that contributed to the early warning was AccuWeather, which, according to an NBC News report, used artificial intelligence to analyze global data in order to sharpen its prediction.미국 기상 전문가들은 하비의 경로를 정확히 예측했으며 위협적인 홍수를 동반할 것이라는 경고를 발령해 대비했다. NBC뉴스에 따르면 에큐웨더 (AccuWeather) 등의 기상 전문업체들은 인공지능과 글로벌 데이터 분석을 통해 조기 경보의 정확성을 높일 수 있었다.Additionally, the Hurricane Weather Research and Forecasting computer model has improved short-range projections, which were used to provide information on the severity of Harvey in advance. The weather satellite GOES-16, which was launched last year and provided high-resolution images of the storm, has improved forecasts on the path that storms will take and the level of precipitation.The same system was able to accurately track the course of the even bigger hurricane Irma as well as the magnitude of the damage it created.미국 정부는 허리케인 기상 연구 및 예보 컴퓨터 모델을 통해 단기 예측을 강화함으로써 태풍 하비 세기를 사전에 예측할 수 있었다. 지난해 발사된 기상위성 GOES-16은 고화질의 이미지를 전송하여 그 경로와 강수량 예측을 더 높였다. 이와 동일한 기술은 하비보다 더 큰 규모의 허리케인 ‘어마’의 강도와 피해를 예측하는데도 사용됐다.The Korean Metrological Administration has also been pushing forward on the implementation of so-called fourth industrial revolution technologies to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.한국 기상청도 4차 산업혁명의 기술을 도입해 기상 예보의 정확성을 높이고 있다.“[The aim of high-tech technology] is to provide accurate information that is based on scientific analysis amid the rapidly changing weather environment,” said an agency official, who requested anonymity adding that the main goal is to protect the safety of the public.기상청 관계자는 “[고도 기술 도입의 목표는] 매번 바뀌는 기후적인 변화를 과학기반의 정확한 정보를 제공하는 것”이라고 말했다.According to the Korean weather agency, it has been working on Korea’s own big data based weather forecast model that can be processed using a supercomputer. The project, which started in 2011, should be ready for practical use in 2019. The agency completed a test earlier this year.The official said that the practical use of new technologies takes time to develop as a lot of research and data has to be compiled.He said Korea’s weather conditions are more difficult to predict due to its unique geographical characteristics.기상청은 2011년부터 슈퍼 컴퓨터를 이용한 빅 데이터 기반 한국형 기상 예보 모델을 개발하고 있다. 실제 도입은 2019년이 목표이며, 올해 초부터 시험 운용을 시작했다. 하지만 기술 개발과 데이터 수집에 시간이 필요하다는 점 때문에 새로운 기술을 실제 상황에 적용하기는 어려움이 있을 것으로 예상된다. 한국의 기상 조건은 독특한 지형적 특징 때문에 예측하기가 더 어렵다.“Each country has its own unique environmental characteristics,” the official said. “Korea is unique in that all three sides are surrounded by the ocean while there’s China next to us and the east is higher than the west. Also, as the overall land mass is small, it responds more sensitively to even the slightest change.”기상청 관계자는 “각 나라마다 독특한 환경이 있다. 한국의 경우 삼면이 바다이고, 중국 대륙이 옆에 있다. 좁은 땅에 지형은 동고서저다. 작은 변화에도 민감하게 반응한다”고 말했다.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it is working on regulatory reforms and implementing policies that will allow different kinds of drones to be used in disaster relief and environmental research to provide better analysis.국토교통부는 드론이 각종 재난구조 및 환경연구에 쓰일 수 있도록 재도 개선과 정책 도입에 적극 노력하고 있다고 밝혔다.“The application of drones is numerous,” said a ministry official, requesting anonymity. “Currently 90 percent of the drone uses are for agricultural purposes or filming.”국토부 관계자는 “드론을 활용할 수 있는 분야는 넓다. 현재는 90%가 방재와 촬영에 쓰이고 있다”고 말했다.However, the official said drones will play a significant role in disaster situations, especially when entering areas that rescue workers have trouble getting visuals of, like wildfires or high rises. The images obtained from the drones will allow responders to determine how best to approach the situation.하지만 앞으로는 구조대원이 직접 들어가기 힘든 산불이나 고층건물 화재 등과 같은 재난 상황에서 드론을 통해 얻은 영상을 활용해 가장 적합한 침투 경로를 찾는 등 중요한 역할을 할 것이라고 예상했다.Lee Hyun-sook, a researcher at the Convergence Research Policy Center, said public awareness on the potential dangers of a natural disaster was raised after the earthquake in Gyeongju on Sept. 12 last year. According to Lee, 1,168 earthquakes were recorded between 1978 and 2014 and of those only 43 were bigger than a 4 on the Richter scale. But the 5.8 magnitude that shook up Gyeongju last year, which is the strongest recorded as of today, exposed Korea’s vulnerability to natural disasters.“Although there have been numerous natural disasters in the past, not only were they less than other countries [like Japan and China], but there have been less severe cases in recent years,” Lee said. “Most of the disasters were man-made tragedies.”융합정책연구소의 이현숙 연구원은 2016년 9월 12일 발생한 경주 지진이 한국도 자연재해로부터 안전하지 않다는 인식을 일깨워주는 기회였다고 말했다.이 연구원에 따르면 1978년 처음으로 한국 정부가 지진 기록을 시작한 이후 2014년까지 총 1168개의 크고 작은 지진이 발생했다. 그중 43개는 리히터 규모 4 이상이었다. 하지만 경주의 5.8지진은 국내 가장 강도 높은 지진으로 기록됐다.이 연구원은 “과거에 여러 자연재해가 있었지만 [중국이나 일본 등] 다른 나라에 비해 많지 않았고 그 수도 적었다. 최근의 재난들은 대부분 인재였다”고 말했다.The earthquake also raised concerns over the possibility of damage to nuclear power plants, which are mostly located in the southeastern region, including six in Gyeongju.경주의 지진은 남동쪽에 몰려 있는 원자력 발전소에 대한 우려도 불러일으켰다. 경주에만 해도 6기의 원자력 발전소가 가동 중이다.The earthquake prompted the government to take a more aggressive position on preparing for natural disasters including faster implementation of advanced technology for disaster prevention and public safety.“There will always be a variable, which is how people will response to warnings provided by the predictions made with the latest technologies, but these technologies will undoubtedly help in vastly improving public safety,” Lee said.지진은 우리 정부가 재난으로부터의 안전을 위해 첨단 기술을 도입하는데 더 적극적으로 임하도록 하는 계기가 됐다. 이 연구원은 “재난 상황에서 국민들이 경고에 반응할지 아닐지에 대힌 변수가 있지만 첨단 기술 도입은 분명히 공공안전을 크게 향상시킬 것”이라고 말했다.The local private sector has been working on implementing technologies for disaster prevention and public safety.재난에 대비하고 안전을 높이기 위한 첨단기술 개발은 민간에서도 활발하다.KT Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu in April announced the development of a disaster and safety platform as one of its key future business projects.KT has been working on PS-LTE (public safety LTE), a communication network that is used primarily for emergency situations. According to KT, PS-LTE uses a different frequency to the commercial LTE network. One of the key strengths of the network is that when making a call it doesn’t go through a base station.KT 황창규 회장은 지난 4월 재난 및 안전 플랫폼 개발을 KT의 주요 미래 사업 중 하나로 선정했다. KT는 PS-LTE 통신 개발에 힘을 쏟고 있다. PS-LTE는 일반 LTE와 다른 주파수를 쓰기 때문에 기지국을 통하지 않고 단말기끼리 바로 통화할 수 있다는 장점이 있다.Furthermore, PS-LTE can communicate with a large number of people. This feature helps a command station to efficiently contact a large number of rescue workers without having to communicate or transmit data to each and every single person, as it is the case with commercial LTE.“The purpose of PS-LTE is to create more secured and stable communications in the case of disaster” Jin said. “Communication is important [in disaster situations].”또 여러 명과 동시에 연결할 수 있어서 구조 대원 한 명 한 명에게 데이터를 보낼 필요 없이 다수의 구조대원과 효과적으로 소통할 수 있다. KT 노진호 과장은 “재난 상황에서 커뮤니케이션은 중요하다”며 “재난 상황에서 더 안정적이고 안전한 커뮤니케이션을 제공한다”고 말했다.The system is currently being considered for implementation in other regions including the U.S., Europe and China.Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has been also working on PS-LTE development as it tested a live video stream on the network in February this year. KT is also working on the development of LTE specially targeted for railroad services and those on the ocean.The telecommunication company is working on a global positioning system (GPS) that can pinpoint location down to within 1 or 2 meters jointly with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.현재 미국과 유럽 그리고 중국에서도 PS-LTE가 도입되고 있다. 삼성전자 또한 PS-LTE 개발을 하고 있으며 2월 이를 통한 실시간 이미지 전송 실험도 마친 상태다.KT는 철도용과 해상용 PS-LTE 개발도 진행 중이다. KT는 오차가 1~2미터인 초정밀 GPS 정보시스템을 한국항공우주연구원과 개발 중이다.SK Telecom and Nokia in January this year demonstrated their new disaster communication system, Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT), at Nokia’s R&D center in Poland. MCPTT provides stable and high-quality communication access for rescue workers as it uses the VoLTE network. This communication system does not get bogged down when a large number of people access it simultaneous.SK텔레콤은 지난 1월 노키아와 공동 개발한 무전통신기술 (MCPTT) 재난망을 폴란드에 있는 노키아의 R&D 센터에서 선보였다. VoLTE 기술 기반으로 하는 MCPTT는 구조원들이 안정적인 커뮤니케이션을 가능하게 해준다. 한꺼번에 여러 명이 사용해도 통신에 지장이 없다.Local start-up JBT, which was founded in 2005, recently installed its smart integrated control platform, JBMS-GeoBoard, at casino and ski resort Kangwon Land in March.2005년 설립된 국내 중소기업 JBT는 지난 3월 강원랜드에 스마트통합관제 플랫폼 JBMS-GeoBoard를 설치했다.The company’s clients also include the Busan Metropolitan Government and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, which operates 24 nuclear plants.이 회사는 부산시와 국내 23개 원자력 발전소를 운영하는 한국수력원자력에 이 통합관제 시스템을 도입했다.According to the company the disaster prevention and management system uses big data applied to a geographic information system (GIS), or digital map, to allow the control room to assess and respond quickly to a crisis situation. The system is connected to various sensors including surveillance cameras and gives an alert if there are any irregularities. Cornerstones Technology is an SME that specializes in an IoT embedded smart evacuation system. The system uses banks of LEDs with integrated sensors installed on the walls of trains and subways that automatically sense heat and smoke density as well as detecting the direction of the fire and the best escape route. The LEDs then light up to create arrows to direct people to evacuation points. The LEDs then light up to create arrows to direct people to evacuation points.코너스톤즈 테크놀로지는 IoT 기반 대피 경로를 알려주는 시스템 전문 개발 업체다. 이 회사는 각종 센서가 설치된 LED를 벽이나 기차 내에 부착해 열이나 연기 밀도를 측정, 화재 위치와 경로를 파악한 후 LED 등에 화살표를 표시하면서 최적의 대피 경로를 알려주는 음성을 내보낸다.The IoT system has been installed on the Busan railway system since November last year and other public and private companies including Lotte Department Store have also implemented the company’s system.이 시스템은 부산역와 롯데백화점 등에도 도입됐다.“In a study by GS E&C’s research center we found that our device can cut the time that people evacuate in a crisis system by 38 percent compared with existing evacuation lights,” said Yoon Seung-sik, chief strategy officer of Cornerstone. “In a crisis situation every second counts on whether you will survive or not.”While the system took about six minutes to come up with optimal evacuation routes, Cornerstone said its’ program has been able to cut the calculation time down to 1 second.윤승식 코너스톤즈 테크놀로지 CSO는 “GS건설 연구센터 조사에 따르면 우리의 LED 기기는 재난 시 일반 대피 등과 비교해 38% 향상한 것으로 드러났다”며 “재난 상황에서 살아남느냐 아니냐는 몇 초 안에 결정된다”고 말했다. 기존 시스템으로는 대피경로 파악을 하는데 6분이 걸리지만 코너스톤즈의 프로그램을 사용하면 1초밖에 안 걸린다는게 이 회사의 설명이다.The public safety global market is expected to grow exponentially, according to a June report by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET). The report projected that the global public safety market is estimated to grow from $280.9 billion in 2013 to $537.6 billion by 2023. That’s an average 6.7 percent annual growth.세계 안전 시장의 성장 잠재력은 크다. 산업연구원은 세계 안전 시장이 2013년 2800억원 규모에서 2023년 5376억원 규모로 성장할 것으로 내다봤다. 연간 6.7%씩 성장할 것으로 예상했다.The market in China including services is expected to see a significant expansion in 10 years from $24.2 billion market in 2013 to $69.1 billion, while Korea’s market is expected to grow from $5.1 billion to $9.9 billion.특히 중국시장은 10년 동안 같은 기간 242억원 규모에서 3배 넘게 성장해 2023년에는 691억원 규모로 커질 것으로 보인다.In big data and data analytics, the global market is expected to see faster growth at 17.5 percent between 2015 and 2022. According to Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) based in Washington D.C., the big data and data analysis global market will be used in various disaster and security crises and will reach about $11 billion.이와 관련된 빅데이터 시장의 성장은 더 가파를 것으로 보인다. 워싱턴 D.C.에 있는 Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)에 따르면 앞으로 이 시장은 2015년~2022년 사이 연간 17.5%씩 성장해 약 110억 달러 규모에 이를 것으로 예측된다.“By infrastructure Korea is one of the world’s best and we have advanced technologies,” said Han Dong-soo, a professor at KAIST. “The problem is applying it to practical use.” He said technology development is just the entry point in solving problems such as disasters and safety prevention.한국과학기술원 (KAIST) 한동수 교수는 “인프라 면에서 한국은 세계 최고 수준이며 첨단 기술력 또한 갖추고 있다. 문제는 이를 활용하는 데 있다”고 말했다. 그는 기술 발전은 재난 예방과 관리의 첫 관문일 뿐이라고 강조했다.“Just from the technology stand point, we’ve reached a certain level but we are at the stage of practical application,” Han said. He said the government has to be more aggressive to apply these technologies to practical uses.한 교수는 기술적으로 한국은 이미 상당한 위치에 올라섰지만 이 기술들이 실제로 상용화가 될 수 있도록 정부에서 적극적으로 지원할 필요가 있다고 주장했다.In 2010 the professor developed a mobile location tracking system that can find a person indoors, including which floor that they are on. This technology was developed to help people respond quickly to time-limited crises like a kidnapping or if people have a serious health problem like a heart attack.2010년 한 교수는 사람이 머물고 있는 층수까지 파악을 할 수 있는 실내용 모바일 위치 추적 시스템을 개발 했다. 이 기술 개발은 납치나 심장마비 등 위험에 처한 사람을 제한 된 시간 내에 빨리 사람을 찾아내는 걸 돕는다.“The most important factor in saving lives, whether it is disaster or a crime, is time,” Han said. “Today’s technology really helps reduce the time it would take and increase the chances of survival.”그는 "재난이나 범죄 상황에서 생명을 구하는데 가장 중요한 것은 시간이다. 오늘날 기술들은 대응 할 수 있는 시간을 상당히 줄여줌으로써 생존의 기회를 높여준다”고 말했다.New technology can also help reduce costs. It was estimated by the Ministry of Interior and Safety that a natural disaster costs, on average, 5.4 trillion won ($4.77 billion) in damages and 10.8 trillion won in recovery expenses. The World Bank in a study estimated that global natural disasters have cost $520 billion while forcing 26 million people into poverty.비용적인 측면에서 효율적이다. 행정안전부에 따르면 평균 재난에 인한 피해는 5조4000억원이고 복구하는데 들어가는 비용은 그 두 배인 10조8000억원이다. 세계은행은 글로벌 재난은 5200억원의 비용이 들고 연간 재난재해로 2600만명이 빈곤층으로 전략한다고 밝혔다.This is where artificial intelligence and big data analysis contributes significantly.“In the past, we only assumed the reasons behind why disasters happened but really didn’t have specific data that gave detailed information for a better understanding,” Oh said. “But today we have the technology that could analyze deeply the root of the disasters.”부경대 환경대기학과 오재호 교수는 재난 예방과 관리에 있어서 가장 중요한 요소는 정확성이라고 지적했다. 이를 개선하고 향상하기 위해서는 재난 발생 원인을 먼저 이해를 해야 하는데 인공지능과 빅데이터가 큰 도움이 될 것으로 봤다.“Without the past the computer cannot see the future,” professor Oh said. “It needs to learn and from it, it could then increase the accuracies of projections to the very last details, which us humans can miss.”오 교수는 “과거에는 재난이 발생하는 원인을 추정할 뿐 왜 일어났는지 정확히 알 수 있는 데이터는 없었다”며 “하지만 요즘엔 이를 분석할 수 있는 기술력을 가지고 있다”고 말했다. 오 교수는 아무리 컴퓨터가 뛰어나다 해도 과거 데이터 없이는 미래를 예측할 수 없다며 학습을 통해 사람이라면 놓칠 수 있는 아주 미세한 부분까지 계산해 낼 수 있다고 말했다.The professor and his research team at the university in June introduced AlphaMet, a weather forecast system that runs on artificial intelligence.오 교수는 6월 인공지능형 기후예측 시스템 알파멧을 선보였다.Sorting and reorganizing the data is the first step towards maximizing the use of fourth industrial revolution technologies like artificial intelligence and big data analysis, said Sungkyunkwan University professor Yoon Hong-sik.성균관대 측지정보 및 방재안전연구실 안홍식 교수는 방대한 국내 정보들이 인공지능이나 빅 데이터에 바로 쓰일 수 있게 재정비하는 게 우선이라고 말했다.Yoon has already used big data to create a safety map for his school that not only provides information on toxic or hazardous substances and materials around the school but detailed information such as the amount. The map also provides evacuation routes.윤 교수는 성균관대 자연과학대 캠퍼스 내에 있는 위험물질의 위치와 양 등의 정보를 보여주는 디지털 안전지도를 개발했다. 지도에는 대피 경로까지 포함했다.“The government has a massive amount of data but currently everything is disorganized and disconnected, which makes it impractical,” said Yoon “No matter how advanced technologies are with artificial intelligence and big data, you can’t use those with simple data.”윤 교수는 “정부는 방대한 데이터를 갖고 있다. 하지만 그 정보들은 정리가 되어있지 않고 서로 연결도 돼 있지 않아서 [인공지능과 빅데이터]에 활용할 수가 없다. 기술력이 아무리 뛰어나도 단순 데이터는 활용이 어렵다”고 말했다.Professor Oh of Pyukong University said the practical use of these technologies including quantum computing technology will take some time before they are actually used. “Major markets like the U.S. and Europe are ahead of us and China is rapidly following,” Oh said. “But nobody dominates the market, which means the market is still open for anyone.”부경대 오 교수는 양자컴퓨터 등 첨단 기술이 실생활에 적용되기까지는 시간이 걸릴 것이라고 말했다. 그러면서 “미국이나 유럽 같은 선진국은 우리보다 앞서 있고 중국은 상당한 속도로 따라잡고 있다. 그러나 아직 시장을 선점한 나라는 없다. 기회는 누구에게나 열려 있다”고 말했다.이호정 기자 LEE HO-JEONG [lee.hojeong@joongang.co.kr]