중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2 to open

Sept 11,2017


The second passenger terminal (T2) at Incheon International Airport will open in January, after its systems are integrated with the existing terminal, the country’s largest air terminal operator said Sunday.

The integrated information system that connects the two terminals was completed Thursday, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC).

The merging allows simultaneous processing in both terminals for luggage and flights, among other functions, so that they can be operated as a single system.

The integrated system also enables some 6 million units of information to be processed every day, twice that of the existing system, the IIAC added.

YONHAP


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장