Agriculture minister tires to make livestock farms safer

Sept 11,2017



Korea has set up a task force to improve the country’s livestock farming environment and strengthen the food safety management system, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.

The move came after the country was hit hard by a series of bird flu outbreaks and eggs contaminated with harmful insecticides.

In efforts to expand “eco-friendly” farms, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will strengthen sanitary regulations and revise rules governing densely populated cages for egg-laying hens by 2020.

