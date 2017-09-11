Agriculture minister tires to make livestock farms safer

Korea has set up a task force to improve the country’s livestock farming environment and strengthen the food safety management system, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.The move came after the country was hit hard by a series of bird flu outbreaks and eggs contaminated with harmful insecticides.In efforts to expand “eco-friendly” farms, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will strengthen sanitary regulations and revise rules governing densely populated cages for egg-laying hens by 2020.YONHAP