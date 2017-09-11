[Guest Report] SK Innovation launches latest ad

SK Innovation launched a business PR campaign for the third advertisement in its “Big Picture of Innovation” series, which features the Cymatics art method. [SK INNOVATION]

On Sept. 8, Kim Jun, the CEO of SK Innovation, is launching a business PR campaign for the third advertisement in its “Big Picture of Innovation” series, incorporating the Cymatics art method.Cymatics is an art technique that visualizes the waves that appear when sound or frequencies pass through air, water, sand, etc.While the last business PR campaigns gained traction through collaborating with famous local and international artists, this video intended to show SK Innovation’s hope to nurture rising artists looking to widen their scope.SK Innovation is the first to implement the Cymatics art method in a business PR campaign. The pulsing EDM soundtrack captures consumers’ attention, while the music is visualized by the movements of water vibration, sand particles and plasma.The future-oriented stories of SK Innovation’s SK Energy, Chemicals, and Electric-Vehicle Battery are well-conveyed through the Cymatics art. It also successfully dissolved the direction each business aims to follow through “Deep Change 2.0.”Sk Innovation has become the leader in the field of what is being called “Artvertising” by introducing business PR campaigns incorporating innovated art styles such as live drawing shows, the Turkish Ebru method, and the Cymatics art method.Lim Su-kil, executive vice president of SK Innovation’s public relations office, said “SK Innovation’s business PR campaign is constantly innovating in terms of video and message. Through ‘Deep Change 2.0’, a challenge for the company to move toward the future, SK Innovation is going to show that it is a company that has a value of more than 30 trillion won.”BY YEE JAE-EUN [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]