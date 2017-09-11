Abe’s phone diplomacy (국문)

After midnight on Sept. 4, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood in front of reporters. He had just finished his second phone call of the day with U.S. President Donald Trump. Compared to his exhausted appearance earlier in the day, Abe glowed. As if he had an endorphin rush, he didn’t seem tired. He must have been proud that two calls a day proved that he was closest to Trump.
Abe’s telephone diplomacy with heads of states over North Korea’s missile launch and nuclear test is controversial. Many consider it a performance to boost his ratings. Some sarcastically say, “He made so many phone calls. How much more will he do?” But the contents of the conversations are also noteworthy.
In diplomatic circles, there is convincing speculation that Abe discouraged Trump from using military options. If the United States makes a pre-emptive strike, North Korea will certainly strike back — not just South Korea, where U.S. military bases are located, but also Japan which can hardly be excluded as a target. Since he is not sure if Japan can defend itself perfectly in case of a North Korean attack, he tried to put a hold on the option of a pre-emptive strike.
The most worrisome scenario is the United States carrying out a military option without notifying Japan. Unlike South Korea, which shares wartime operational control with the U.S., Japan is anxious that it could be attacked by North Korea without notice from the United States. Abe would be asking to hold the attack until Japan acquires a high altitude interception system.
After a North Korean missile flew over Japan, its fear over a missile is real. A retired general of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force even appeared on television and discussed whether Japan would be safe from radiation if North Korea’s nuclear missile was intercepted midair.
A Japanese reporter covering the foreign ministry in Tokyo said that what he is most curious about was the true intention of the Moon Jae-in administration.
Seoul denounces North Korea and supports tightened sanctions, but he still suspected that Seoul would try to talk to Pyongyang someday. As South Korea’s ruling party leader suggested sending special envoys to Pyongyang and Washington a day after the North’s latest nuclear test of a hydrogen bomb last week, his suspicion may not be completely unsubstantial.
Japan hopes that the new Korean ambassador to Japan will be a messenger between the two governments. But there are rumors that he could be more conscious of North Korea given his academic background prioritizing dialogue with Pyongyang. While I hope it to be groundless fears, we may see Abe focusing on telephone diplomacy more frequently.
YOON SEOL-YOUNG
지난 9월 4일 자정을 넘긴 시각. 관저를 나선 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 일본 총리가 기자들 앞에 섰다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 하루 새 두 번째 전화통화를 마치고 나오는 길이었다. 그런데 오전 전화통화 때와 달리 굉장히 상기된 얼굴이었다. 엔도르핀이라도 나오는 건지 한밤중인데도 피곤한 기색은 찾아볼 수 없었다. 하루 두 번 전화통화로 '내가 트럼프랑 가장 친하다'는 게 입증됐다는 뿌듯함이라도 느낀 걸까.
아베 총리가 이번 북한의 미사일 발사와 핵실험 국면에서 각국 정상들과 전화 외교를 펼친 것을 두고 말이 많다. 대개는 지지율 회복을 노리고 보여준 퍼포먼스의 일환이라는 시각이다. “너무 많이 했다. 다음엔 얼마나 더 많이 할 건가” 하는 비아냥도 있다. 하지만 그렇게 많은 전화를 나누면서 과연 무슨 이야기를 했는지는 뜨거운 관심사다.
외교가에서는 아베 총리가 트럼프 대통령에게 “군사옵션은 절대 안 된다”고 말렸을 것이라는 얘기가 꽤 현실성 있게 돈다. 미국이 선제타격이라도 하면 북한은 곧바로 반격할 테고, 미군기지가 있는 한국은 물론 일본도 그 대상에서 예외일 수 없다고 보는 것이다. “북한이 일본을 공격하면 완벽하게 방어할 수 있을지 확신이 없기 때문”에 일단 ‘대기’를 걸어놨을 것이라는 분석이다.
가장 걱정스러운 시나리오는 미국이 일본에 알리지 않고 군사옵션을 결행하는 경우다. 전시작전권을 미국과 공동으로 가진 한국과 달리 일본은 미국이 알려주지 않으면 가만히 있다가 북한에 혼자 당할 수도 있다는 불안감이 있다. 고도 요격체제를 갖출 때까지만이라도 기다려 달라는 게 지금 심정이다.
실제 미사일이 일본 본토를 통과해 날아갔으니 북한 미사일에 대한 공포는 현실이다. TV에선 전직 해상자위대 장성 출신이 나와 “설사 북한이 쏜 미사일을 공중에서 요격한다고 해도 핵 미사일이라면 방사능으로부터 안전할 수 있겠느냐”는 주제로 토론할 정도다.
한 외무성 출입기자는 정말 궁금한 건 문재인 정부의 속내라고 내게 묻는다. 겉으로는 북한을 함께 비난하고 제재 강화에 찬성하고 있지만 그의 말처럼 “내심 그런 건지, 또 언제 북한과 대화를 터보려고 할지 모른다는 의심”이 드는 게 솔직한 심정이다. 핵실험 이튿날 한국의 여당 대표가 “북한과 미국에 동시에 특사를 보내자”라고 했으니 100% 근거없는 의심이라 할 순 없다.
일본은 새로 부임하는 주일 대사가 두 정부 간의 긴밀한 메신저 역할을 해주길 기대한다. 그런데 “들리는 얘기로는 한국·일본보다는 북한 입장에서 동북아 관계를 볼 수도 있다"고 한다. 물론 기우이기를 바라지만 아베 총리가 더 자주 전화외교에 몰두하는 모습을 보게 될지도 모르겠다.
윤설영 도쿄 특파원