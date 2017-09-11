Judges aren’t politicians (국문)
The prosecution clashed head-on with the judicial branch after a court repeatedly rejected its request to arrest retired intelligence officials on charges of meddling in domestic political affairs under President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution issued a statement criticizing the court decision. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said that it cannot understand the judgments of the bench in charge of reviewing arrest warrants because the judge’s decision is inconsistent with past precedents.
The prosecution argued that since the new bench in charge of reviewing the issuing of arrest warrants was formed in February, all the prosecution requests for arrests of key figures implicated in the presidential corruption scandal — former presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo, former presidential aide Lee Young-sun, and Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil — had been denied. Prosecutors also complained that they could not follow up on the case involving a violent suspect who attacked a special prosecutor during a hearing in a court despite the police’s presence. The prosecution also criticized the court for rejecting search warrants for several alleged accomplices involved in the spy agency’s intervention in domestic politics despite a strong need to probe their suspicious bank accounts.
The court retorted that it is not appropriate for the prosecution to question court decisions on arrest warrants because of changes in judges. A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said that his decision was prompted by the judgment that there were no concerns of flight by the suspects during the investigation process.
Prosecutors argue that they cannot pursue the truth and punish those responsible for scandalous power abuses and past ills if they continue to be denied arrest warrants. We can hardly understand their argument. What they claim is that they should be licensed to punish anyone if it serves the purpose of President Moon Jae-in.
The rule of investigation without physical detention should be respected and the court’s conclusions about flight concerns and destruction of evidence. Ideological yardsticks must not interfere. Politicians can promise to probe past scandals. But that’s not the standard for the judicial branch.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 9, Page 30
국가정보원 퇴직자 모임인 양지회 전·현직 간부들의 구속영장이 잇따라 기각되면서 법원과 검찰이 정면충돌했다. 검찰은 법원의 영장 기각 결정을 공개적으로 비난했다. 서울중앙지검은 8일 발표한 입장문에서 “법원 결정을 존중하고 감내해 왔으나 최근 일련의 구속영장 기각은 이전 영장전담 판사들의 판단 기준과 차이가 많은 것으로 납득하기 어렵다”고 밝혔다. 2월 말 새 영장전담 판사들이 배치된 이후 우병우 전 청와대 민정수석과 이영선 전 청와대 행정관, 최순실씨의 딸 정유라씨 등 국정 농단사건 핵심 인물들의 영장이 거의 예외 없이 기각돼 왔다는 주장이다. 공판에 출석한 특별검사를 수십 명의 경찰이 경호 중인데도 달려들어 폭력을 행사한 피의자에 대한 영장은 물론 통신영장·계좌영장까지 기각해 공범 추적을 불가능하게 했다는 불만도 쏟아냈다.
법원은 즉각 반박했다. 서울중앙지법 형사공보관실은 이날 “영장전담 법관이 바뀌어 구속영장 결과가 달라졌다는 발언은 심히 유감스럽다”고 밝혔다. 서울중앙지법 영장전담 판사는 “범죄 혐의는 소명되나 수사 진행 경과 등에 비춰 도주 및 증거인멸의 염려가 있다고 보기 어렵다”며 영장을 기각했다.
검찰은 이런 식으로 영장이 기각되면 국정 농단, 적폐 청산 등과 관련된 진실 규명과 책임자 처벌이라는 검찰의 사명을 수행하기 어렵다고 주장했다. 하지만 이해하기 어렵다. 문재인 정부의 핵심 국정과제인 이른바 적폐 청산을 위해서라면 관련 피의자의 영장이 발부돼야 마땅하다는 얘기인가. 형사소송법에 정한 불구속수사의 원칙과 도주·증거인멸 우려라는 구속 기준은 오로지 법과 양심에 따라 결정하면 될 일이다. 거기에 보수·진보나 여야가 따로 있을 수 없다. 적폐 청산이 정치인의 구호가 될 수는 있다. 하지만 법을 적용해 냉정하게 판단해야 할 법률가의 용어는 될 수 없다.