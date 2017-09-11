China’s true face (국문)

Korean companies in China are suffering huge losses after the South Korean government’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system. Emart, the largest retailer in South Korea, has decided to completely pull out of China after 20 years of brisk operations there largely due to its mounting losses — up to 200 billion won ($176.8 million) — over the last five years.
South Korean businesses’ red ink in China stems from Beijing’s methodical retaliations on Korean goods and services along with Chinese citizens’ anti-Korea sentiment fueled by the government in Beijing since the Thaad deployment. Lotte Mart has already suspended operations at most of its retail outlets in China. Lotte reportedly plans to sell half of its local marts and kick off a large-scale restructuring aimed at slashing local manpower by half because a 1 trillion won deficit is expected by year’s end.
Beijing Hyundai, a joint-venture between China’s BAIC Motor and Hyundai Motor, is also on shaky ground. It has been in business since 2002. Sales and profits plunged since March. After BAIC Motor stopped paying for automotive parts supplied by local contractors, Beijing Hyundai may also have to suspend operations in China.
Under such volatile circumstances, China’s state mouthpieces reported that BAIC Motor is considering the idea of ending the 50-50 joint venture. China’s retaliation against South Korea for its agreeing to deploy the missile shield makes the struggling Korean economy even worse. It is not the time for us to ignore this situation even if we are temporarily elated by the global performance of our semiconductor industry.
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasizes the importance of China’s traditional values such as maintaining friendly relations with neighbors, treating them with sincerity, sharing mutual benefits and so on. Xi championed those principles as the basic direction of China’s foreign policy. Beijing also included the concept of “opening” and “co-sharing” in its ambitious social development plan that runs through 2030.
Unfortunately, however, we see the real face of China now. Xi professed to be a guardian of opening up and free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last January. We wonder if what we see is really what he meant by opening up and being cooperative. A nation that is not ashamed of such a shameful gap between words and actions cannot be a global leader.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 11
중국에 진출한 한국 기업의 시름이 날로 깊어가고 있다. 이마트가 중국 진출 20년 만에 시장에서 완전히 철수하기로 했다. 현지화 실패 등으로 사업에 어려움을 겪으면서 지난 5년간의 누적적자가 2000억원에 달하는 게 큰 이유지만 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치로 인한 중국의 보복과 반한 감정으로 영업 환경이 악화한 탓도 있다. 롯데마트는 이미 대부분의 중국 현지 매장 영업을 중단했다. 이런 추세가 이어지면 연말까지 1조원의 손실이 예상돼 현지 점포 절반을 매각하고 매장 인력을 대폭 줄이는 고강도 구조조정을 추진한다는 보도까지 나왔다.
현대자동차와 베이징자동차가 합자 형태로 2002년 중국에 설립한 베이징현대도 흔들리고 있다. 사드 보복이 본격화한 지난 3월 이후 판매가 급감하고 수익이 떨어지자 양측의 갈등이 커졌다. 돈줄을 쥔 베이징자동차 측이 협력업체에 납품대금을 중단하면서 공장 가동 중단과 재가동이 반복되고 있다. 이 와중에 중국 관영언론은 베이징자동차가 현대자동차와의 합작을 청산하는 것까지 고려하고 있다고 보도했다. 중국의 치졸한 사드 보복으로 한국 경제가 골병을 앓고 있다. 반도체 착시효과에 빠져 여유를 부릴 때가 아니다.
시진핑 중국 국가주석은 주변국 외교의 큰 줄기로 '친성혜용(親誠惠容)'을 강조해왔다. 주변국과 친하게 지내고(親), 성실하게 대하며(誠), 혜택을 나누고(惠), 포용하겠다(容)는 내용이다. 지난해 발표한 '건강 중공 2030' 플랜의 5대 발전이념에도 개방과 공향(共享·함께 누림)이 들어 있다. 우리는 중국의 치졸한 사드 보복에서 그들이 내세우는 '친성혜용'과 '공향'의 맨 얼굴을 본다. 시 주석은 올 1월 다보스 포럼에서 개방과 자유무역의 수호자를 자처했다. 그가 다보스에서 말했던 개방과 협력이 이런 것인가. 이런 언행불일치를 부끄러워하지 않는 나라는 결코 글로벌 리더가 될 수 없다.