Hyolyn to pursue career as independent artist

Hyolyn, formerly of girl group Sistar, posted on her Instagram that she will perform independently from now on, without the help of an agency. She uploaded a hand-written letter saying that she had thought about it for a long time, and that she decided to stand alone.“For the past seven years, as a singer and as a member of Sistar, I could stand here with help of the members of Sistar and the family of Starship Entertainment,” she wrote.Sistar, which made its debut in 2010, officially disbanded in May. Other members of the group, Soyou and Dasom, have renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment.According to an industry insider, Hyolyn received some calls of interest from other entertainment companies, but she decided to take control of her own activities and continue her career as an independent artist.By Hong You-kyoung