Mnet partners with JYP for boy band show

JYP Entertainment and cable channel Mnet are joining forces for a new TV audition program featuring a boy group from the agency premiering on Oct. 17.The agency and television network last worked together on the show “SIXTEEN” which followed the beginnings of the girl group Twice in 2015.The show’s format will be different than other popular audition programs like “Produce 101” in that there will not be a survival element pitting the trainees against each other. This program aims to allow all the trainees who appear on the show to debut. Thus, they will not only demonstrate good teamwork but also be able to focus more on their individual capability.The trainees who will appear on the show are known to have skills in dancing and singing, but also have experience in producing and songwriting. Co-founder of JYP Entertainment Park Jin-young will ultimately decide which of the trainees who appear on the show will be put into the final boy group that will debut at the conclusion of the show.By Hong You-kyoung