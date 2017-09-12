The Chainsmokers to join BTS on new EP

The Chainsmokers, a New York City-based duo, will be featured on the track “Best of Me” off of the upcoming BTS mini album “Love Yourself Seung ‘Her’,” which will be released on Sept. 18.The EDM track will be lyrical and energetic, in a similar style to most songs from The Chainsmokers.The two groups first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May, where The Chainsmokers invited the boy group to a concert rehearsal. Afterward, the two groups shared their work and exchanged their views on music.The Chainsmokers will be holding a concert today at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul.By Hong You-kyoung