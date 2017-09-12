MAMA Awards will be held throughout Asia

This year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) will be held over a week-long period from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 in Vietnam, Japan and Hong Kong during what CJ E&M, which owns the cable channel, is calling “MAMA WEEK.” The award ceremony has become the biggest awards event in Asia and accordingly, has expanded across the continent.“In expanding MAMA for a week, we aim to increase exchanges between the singers and companies and create harmony across the music industries throughout Asia,” said a representative from CJ E&M.This year’s MAMA will kick off at the Hoa Binh Theatre in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on Nov. 25, and then make its way to the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on Nov. 29. The next day, the show will be held at the W Hong Kong and finally, the week of award shows will wrap up at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong on Dec. 1.By Hong You-kyoung