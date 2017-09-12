Sports Briefs

TENNISKorean tennis player Chung Hyeon has achieved a career high in the men’s world rankings for the third time in a month.Chung moved up three spots to reach No. 44 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings released Monday. Four weeks ago, Chung cracked the top 50 for the first time by sitting No. 49.Chung is the third-highest-ranked Asian player in men’s singles. He is behind Japanese players Kei Nishikori (No. 14) and Yuichi Sugita (No. 42).Retired player Lee Hyung-taik owns the record for the highest-ranking position by a Korean player at No. 36, attained in August 2007.Chung was eliminated in the second round at the U.S. Open on Aug. 30 after losing to John Isner in straight sets at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The 21-year-old also suffered a second-round exit in men’s doubles at the U.S. Open last week, but his doubles ranking soared from No. 697 to No. 377.FOOTBALLKorea on Sunday tied 2-2 with China in a grueling opening match at the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship held in Thailand.In the match, held at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi, Korea gave up their first goal to Zhang Linyan’s right-foot shot 11 minutes in to the game.Korea’s Hwang Ah-hyeon leveled the match with an equalizer 14 minutes into the second half, and Kim Bit-na added another point nine minutes later. The Koreans seemed certain to win until Tang Han salvaged a crucial point to end the game in a 2-2 draw.Korea will face fellow Group A competitors Thailand and Laos on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. The top two teams will elevate to the next round. The country won the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship in 2009 but has not been able to reach the top three rankings since.Korea’s national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong said Monday his side will play attacking football in upcoming friendly matches for its preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Korea clinched its ninth consecutive World Cup appearance last week after finishing runners-up in Group A in the final Asian qualifying round. In Asia, the top two teams each in Groups A and B directly advance to the World Cup in Russia, while third-placed teams have to enter playoffs to earn a berth.Although Shin led Korea to the World Cup, he was criticized by fans here for uninspiring performances against Iran and Uzbekistan. Korea finished their last two qualifying matches with scoreless draws.Shin, who took over the helm in June, admitted that his side put the emphasis on defense in the last two matches, but with a World Cup ticket in his hands, he will display his usual attacking style of football in friendlies next month.Yonhap