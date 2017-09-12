Pyongyang’s panacea (국문)

Kim Jong-un, chairman of North Korea’s Workers’ Party, seems to have no intention of stopping his nuclear and missile programs. The nuclear and missile threats continue as the launch of the ICBM-level Hwasong-14 in July was followed by the sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3.
There were concerns of additional provocations for the 69th anniversary of the founding of North Korea on Sept. 9. Since North Korea conducted the fifth nuclear test for last year’s anniversary, a similar provocation was expected. Fortunately, it did not happen. Yet the toughest-ever UN resolution for additional sanctions is scheduled, and Oct. 10 is the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the party. So we cannot ease up just yet.
When justifying its reasons for not giving up its nuclear and missile programs, Pyongyang never fails to mention the threat from the United States. However, it is not the primary reason. Pyongyang’s first reason is that the nuclear and missile programs were Kim Jong-il’s biggest patriotic legacy.
In January 1990, Kim Jong-il put a gun and a stash of U.S. dollars on the table and asked the executives of the Workers’ Party Central Committee which one they would choose. Their opinions were divided. Those who chose dollars said that they could buy guns with money.
Others said that they preferred the gun because they could take money if they were armed. Kim told those who chose the gun, “That’s what I wanted to hear. It is the reason why we sacrifice economic development to make nuclear weapons and missiles.”
Kim Jong-un wishes to continue his father’s legacy and complete the project. In 2012, on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong-il wished to open the “gate to the powerful and prosperous country,” but his wish did not come true. He meant to build an ideologically, politically, militarily and economically powerful nation. Kim Jong-un pushes for that goal by hoping to deploy nuclear weapons and missiles by 2019 and then focusing on economic development.
Kim Jong-un is keeping a close eye on the nuclear and missile development. The purge of his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, was a warning to those who may consider a freeze on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs for economic development. Kim Jong-un believes, and follows his father in this, that money can be extorted with nuclear weapons and missiles.
The Moon Jae-in government is not capable of stopping Kim Jong-un or steering him from this choice, and neither are the United States, China, Japan or Russia. The entire world has been trying to solve the North Korean nuclear and missile issue for over 20 years, but all attempts have failed. Now, it is about time we consider how to end this issue rather than solve it.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 11, Page 34
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장은 핵·미사일 개발을 그만둘 생각이 털끝만큼도 없어 보인다. 지난 7월 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)급 화성-14형 발사에 이어 지난 3일 6차 핵실험에 이르기까지 핵·미사일 폭주를 이어가고 있다.
그저께 북한 정권 수립일(9·9절) 69주년을 맞아서도 추가 도발이 우려됐다. 기념일을 즈음해 도발해 온 북한이 지난해 9·9절에 5차 핵실험을 감행했듯이 올해도 도발이 예상됐다. 다행히도 이번에는 그냥 넘어갔다. 하지만 추가적인 유엔 대북제재 결의안이 예고돼 있고 다음달 10일 당 창건 72주년을 한 달 앞두고 있어 여전히 긴장을 늦출 수 없는 상황이다.
북한은 핵·미사일을 포기할 수 없는 이유를 설명할 때 미국의 핵 위협을 빼놓지 않는다. 하지만 그것이 첫 번째 이유는 아니다. 북한이 내세우는 첫 번째 이유는 핵·미사일이 김정일 국방위원장의 가장 큰 애국유산이라는 것이다.
김정일은 1990년 1월 노동당 중앙위원회 간부들이 모인 자리에서 권총과 미국 달러 다발을 테이블에 놓고 “어느 것을 고르겠냐”고 물은 적이 있다. 참석한 간부들은 둘로 갈라졌다. 한쪽은 ‘달러가 있으면 권총을 살 수 있다’며 달러를, 다른 쪽은 ‘권총만 있으면 달러를 빼앗을 수 있다’며 권총을 골랐다. 김정일은 권총을 고른 쪽을 가리키며 “맞다. 내가 듣고 싶었던 것이 바로 그 대답”이라며 “우리가 경제 건설을 희생해서라도 핵·미사일을 만드는 이유가 거기에 있다”고 설명했다.
김정은은 이런 김정일의 선택을 계승해 완성하려고 한다. 김정일은 김일성 생일 100주년이 되던 2012년에 ‘강성대국의 대문’을 열겠다고 다짐했지만 뜻을 이루지 못했다. 강성대국은 사상·정치·군사·경제적 강국 건설을 말한다. 김정은은 아버지가 열지 못한 ‘강성대국의 대문’을 2019년까지 핵·미사일을 실전에 배치한 이후 경제 건설에 매진해 열겠다고 밀어붙이고 있다.
이에 따라 김정은은 핵‧미사일 개발에 눈을 떼지 않고 있다. 고모부 장성택의 처형도 경제 건설을 위해 핵‧미사일 개발의 동결을 생각하는 세력들에 대한 경고였다. 김정은은 ‘핵‧미사일로 달러를 빼앗을 수 있다’는 김정일의 선택을 믿고 따르고 있다. 북한은 국가가 핵‧미사일을 만들려는 의지가 있으면 반드시 만든다는 것을 보여주는 또 다른 사례가 돼 가고 있다.
문재인 정부는 이런 김정은의 선택을 멈추게 할 능력이 없어 보인다. 미국·중국·일본·러시아 등 주변국들도 마찬가지다. 북한 핵·미사일 문제는 20년 넘게 전 세계가 달라붙어 풀려고 했지만 실패했다. 이제는 문제를 풀려고 하지 말고 어떻게 자를지를 고민할 때다.
고수석 중앙일보 통일문화연구소 연구위원