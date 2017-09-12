Promote the chairman (국문)
4차산업혁명위원장 위상을 총리급으로 원대복귀시켜야
President Moon Jae-in’s top campaign promise was creating jobs. He vowed to add 810,000 jobs to the public sector and establish a presidential committee to promote the industries and jobs in connection with the fourth industrial revolution. The state agenda planning advisory committee defined the presidential committee’s role as leading the economy in sync with the industrial evolution.
But its actions have been different. Under the government’s act on the establishment and operation of the fourth industrial revolution, the chair would go to a ministerial level instead of the prime minister. The committee will comprise of four ministers in charge of science and ICT; employment; start-ups and small and mid enterprises; and industry, energy and trade — instead of 15 ministers including those responsible for finance and economy as well as education. The scale-down in the organization suggests it has lost policy priority in the government.
The ICT industry and academic circles issued a statement demanding the committee head be upgraded to the prime ministerial level and include a broad range of cabinet members so that policies can promote fundamental changes necessary to better orient the country towards the new age of digitalization and automation. The government explained that who heads the committee is not important since it would be primarily led by the civilian sector. It said it kept the cabinet members to a minimum so that it can be better run by civilians. However, who and which office in the government will be spearheading the policy and coordinating differences among government offices is not clear.
The government focuses on increasing jobs and income to promote growth and on making the economy fairer. It must add a new growth engine based on innovation. Jobs and income would only increase through innovations. The foreign media focused on Japan’s stem cell laws that could make Japan the most liberalized and advanced market for stem cell research through generous funding. We cannot afford to fall back in the industrial transition. The committee must be promoted to the prime ministerial level and its organization should be realigned to better act its role as the policy control tower in new innovations.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 11, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 대선 공약 1번은 일자리였다. 공공부문 일자리 81만 개 창출과 함께 대통령 직속 4차 산업혁명위원회 설치도 일자리 공약에 들어가 있었다. 국정기획자문위원회도 지난 7월 4차 산업혁명위원회를 4차 산업혁명을 체계적으로 대비하고 지휘하는 '컨트롤타워'라고 표현했다.
하지만 지난달 정부가 대통령령으로 만든 '4차산업혁명위원회의 설치 및 운영에 관한 규정'은 실망스럽다. 총리급으로 거론되던 위원장이 장관급으로 내려가는 모양새다. 경제·교육 부총리를 포함 국무위원 15명이 들어간다더니, 과학기술정보통신부·고용노동부·중소벤처기업부·산업통상자원부 장관 4명만 당연직 위원으로 참여하는 것으로 위상이 쪼그라들었다.
정보통신기술(ICT) 학계와 업계에선 한숨이 터져나왔다. ICT 분야 88개 학회와 협회·단체가 모인 한국소프트웨어·정보통신기술총연합회는 4차산업혁명위원장의 총리급 위상 확보와 관련 부처 국무위원의 폭넓은 참여 등의 주장을 담은 긴급제언서를 냈다. 정부는 위원장을 민간에서 맡는 만큼 총리나 장관급 같은 공식 직제를 따로 논하기는 어렵다는 입장이다. 참여하는 국무위원 숫자를 줄인 것도 위원회를 민간 주도로 운영하기 위해서라지만 이해하기 힘들다. 부처 간의 이견을 책임 있게 조정할 주체가 보이지 않는다.
문재인 정부는 새 경제 패러다임으로 일자리·소득주도성장·공정경제 등을 줄줄이 발표했다. 이제 마지막으로 남은 축이 혁신성장이다. 이 혁신성장의 향배에 따라 일자리와 소득주도성장의 성공 여부가 달려 있다. 지난주 파이낸셜타임스는 유도만능 줄기세포(iPS)를 미래 국가 산업으로 키우는 '주식회사 일본'의 혁신을 집중 조명했다. 이런 글로벌 혁신 경쟁에서 우리만 뒤처져서는 안 된다. 4차산업혁명위원장의 위상을 총리급으로 원상회복시켜 실질적 컨트롤타워가 될 수 있도록 조직과 운영 전반을 재검토해야 한다.