Fitz Super Clear sold over 40 million bottles in 100 days

Lotte Liquor’s latest release, Fitz Super Clear, sold over 40 million bottles in the first 100 days following its release, according to the company Monday.“To see a new local beer brand safely settling in the market is a meaningful achievement regarding the fierce competition in the current beer market,” said a spokesman for Lotte Liquor.Lotte Liquor mentioned promotional events and marketing activities focused on its targeted younger generations as the success factor. Supplying for various festivals was one of them.Launched May, the product was Lotte’s second beer product after Kloud, and has a lower alcohol content of 4.5 percent. It was designed to be suitable for mixing with soju - for which Kloud’s stronger flavor was often criticized to be unfit for a balanced taste with soju.Lotte recently expanded its factory and started manufacturing plastic bottle versions of Fitz Super Clear, which was initially released in glass bottles and cans.By Song Kyoung-son