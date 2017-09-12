More talk of nukes (국문)

As North Korea’s nuclear weapons development speeds up, the argument for redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea is gaining momentum. Quoting a senior White House official, NBC News reported, “The administration is not ruling out moving tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea should Seoul request them . . . though many consider such a move a nonstarter.” NBC said the idea is a significant reversal of past U.S. administrations’ firm positions favoring the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula over the last three decades. The remarkable shift represents a need for the United States to prepare an aggressive option to cope with the North’s increasing nuclear threats after its successful test of an alleged hydrogen bomb and ICBMs.
Military analysts believe that the White House official’s remarks are aimed at putting more pressure on China to stop oil supplies to North Korea to force the rogue state to give up its nuclear weapons program. Redeployment of tactical nukes is also aimed at demonstrating Washington’s determination to safeguard its allies with its nuclear umbrella amid lingering doubts about the U.S. administration’s vow to protect South Korea in the face of a nuclear attack on U.S. territories.
We can hardly decipher what the United States really wants. The Obama administration allegedly rejected a call from the Park Geun-hye government to bring the nukes back to South Korea due to Barack Obama’s strong opposition to the spread of tactical weapons. General Vincent Brooks, commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, recently joined the chorus by saying he does not support such a redeployment. It is also questionable if the U.S. Congress would really approve the redeployment in the face of opposition from Beijing and Moscow.
Domestic views are sharply split. After Defense Minister Song Young-moo raised the idea of redeployment, aides to President Moon Jae-in said the administration has never considered the idea. Meanwhile, the opposition Liberty Korea Party strongly argues for the redeployment.
The external and internal situations are turning increasingly volatile as North Korea relentlessly pursues its nuclear dream. Mexico expelled its North Korean Ambassador Monday. What attracts our attention is the noticeable change in South Koreans’ attitudes about the redeployment of the nukes. Two recent polls show that the nuclear option was backed by nearly two-thirds of the people. As the debate becomes a hot potato, the Moon administration must make a wise decision.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 12, Page 34
미 방송, 백악관서 전술핵 재배치 검토 보도
국민 65~68% 전술핵 재배치에 찬성
멕시코 북 대사 추방, 필리핀 북과 교역중단
나라 안팎으로 확산되고 있는 미국 전술핵의 한반도 재배치 분위기가 심상치 않다. 북한의 임박한 핵무장 우려에 따라 미국 전술핵 재배치론이 국내에서 미국으로 이어지고 있다. 미국 NBC방송은 백악관 관계자의 말을 인용해 “많은 사람이 한반도 전술핵 재배치를 ‘가망 없는 일(nonstarter)’로 보고 있지만 한국이 요구하면 전술핵 재배치를 배제하지 않는다”고 보도했다. 이 방송은 “이는 30여 년간 한반도 비핵화를 추구해 온 미국 정부의 정책을 깨는 일”이라고 분석했다. 하지만 북한이 6차 핵실험으로 수소탄 개발에 성공하고 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사로 위협하자 미국으로선 공격적인 대북 옵션이 필요하다는 것이다.
미 백악관에서 전술핵 재배치론이 제기되는 것은 11일의 유엔 안보리 표결을 앞두고 북한과 중국을 압박하기 위한 목적으로 보인다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 중국을 압박해 송유관 폐쇄 등 대북제재에 더 강하게 나서도록 유도하려는 카드로 전술핵을 꺼내들었다는 분석이다. 또 전술핵의 한반도 재배치는 미국의 북핵 대응 의지와 핵우산에 대한 신뢰를 확실하게 보여주는 의미를 담고 있다. 미 본토가 북한의 핵 위협을 받았을 때 실제로 한반도에서 핵우산이 작동될지에 대한 의심이 여전히 존재하기 때문이다.
하지만 미국의 정확한 속마음은 여전히 짐작하기 어렵다. 소식통에 따르면 박근혜 정부가 지난해 오바마 정부에 전술핵 재배치를 요청했지만 거절당한 것으로 알려졌다. 오바마 정부가 ‘핵 없는 세계’를 내세우며 전술핵 확산에 강하게 반대해왔기 때문이다. 최근에도 빈센트 브룩스 한미연합사령관과 토머스 버거슨 미 제7공군사령관이 "한반도 전술핵 재배치를 지지하지 않는다"고 밝혔다. 중국과 러시아의 반발을 의식해 미 의회가 전술핵 재배치에 손을 들어줄지도 의문이다.
전술핵 재배치에 대한 국내 분위기도 찬반이 엇갈린다. 송영무 국방부 장관은 전술핵 재배치를 검토해야 한다고 주장한 바 있다. 하지만 문재인 정부는 공식적으로 "검토한 바 없다"며 재배치에 반대하는 입장이다. 반면 자유한국당은 이미 전술핵 재배치를 당론으로 채택했다. 여당 내부에서도 문재인 캠프 출신의 박선원 전 청와대 통일외교안보비서관, 이종걸 전 원내대표, 김성곤 17대 국회 국방위원장 등이 전술핵 반입을 주장해 눈길을 끌었다.
문제는 북한의 핵·미사일 폭주로 상황이 급변하고 있다는 점이다. 우선 멕시코가 북한 대사를 추방하고 필리핀이 북한과 교역을 전면 중단키로 하는 등 국제사회 분위기가 심상치 않다. 무엇보다 눈여겨봐야 할 대목은 국내 여론 흐름이다. 갤럽(5~7일)과 한국사회여론연구소(8~9일)의 여론조사에 따르면 전술핵 재배치에 각각 65%와 68.2%가 찬성했다. 이런 사회 분위기에 미 언론까지 백악관을 인용해 전술핵 재배치설(說)을 보도해 기름을 부은 것이다. 이제 전술핵 재배치 논쟁은 피할 수 없는 뜨거운 감자가 됐다. 지금부터라도 정부는 국제사회의 대북제재와 함께 전술핵 재배치의 이해득실을 냉정하게 계산하면서 신중하게 대처할 필요가 있다.