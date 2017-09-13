Madtown files petition to get out of contracts

Boy band Madtown is at risk of being separated after the head of their agency GNI Entertainment was imprisoned in March for several crimes including fraud.All seven members of Madtown handed in a petition to be released from their contracts to the Constitutional Court, and the judgement may come as early as the end of September.Currently, there is no one running the agency. The group is unable to appear on any TV shows or prepare a new album as they do not have a manager. The members want to end their exclusive contract with the agency, and stay together as a group. However, if the court cannot settle their contracts, they may be forced to split up.Madtown debuted in 2014 with their first EP “Mad Town,” and one of the members, Jota, made appearances on several TV shows such as “We Got Married” and “Our Town’s Physical Variety.”By Hong You-kyoung