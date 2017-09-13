Power tool

Kevin Grant, Dyson’s head engineer for cordless floorcare products, far right, introduces the new V8 Carbon Fibre during a press release on Tuesday. The U.K.-based leader for cordless vacuum cleaners selected Korea as the first launch pad for its latest model. Dyson V8 Carbon Fibre boasts suction power of 155 airwatts - 30 percent higher than the previous model, the Dyson V8 Absolute Plus - and can operate up to 40 minutes on the weaker fade free suction mode and 5 minutes on “Max mode.” It was priced at 1,098,000 won ($973) per unit. Dyson first introduced cordless vacuum cleaners to Korea in 2008 and has been No. 1 in terms of local market share since then. [YONHAP]