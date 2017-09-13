A failed strategy (국문)

I found a doubtful part while reading some closed-door comments from a foreign policy and security expert at the beginning of the Moon Jae-in administration. He suggested the government earn time with an environmental impact evaluation on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system and protract the deployment, with Seongju residents filing a complaint about the deployment to the Constitutional Court, before initiating talks with North Korea and solving the issue.
I couldn’t help feeling that it was a makeshift measure for someone who values creative diplomacy. What was more puzzling was the optimism that Pyongyang would agree to talks.
When presidential envoy Lee Hae-chan visited China, there was a person who unofficially accompanied him to Beijing and acted separately. He had orchestrated the inter-Korean summit meeting by contacting North Korean figures in Beijing during the Roh Moo-hyun administration nine years ago. I traced his moves and as expected, I learned that he attempted to contact the North Korean side but returned without a result.
North Korea experts in China analyzed that Pyongyang set the goal of completing its nuclear armament by the end of the year and would not come to talks until then. An expert who frequently contacts officials at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing said that as the completion is nearing, Pyongyang cannot come to negotiations because of the investments it has made so far. The Moon government’s attempts to restore the communication channel from 10 years ago were futile.
After the sixth nuclear test, the government realized that earning time would not work. If North Korea experts had analyzed Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s address or the missile launch angles, North Korea’s capacity, intention and determination could have been understood.
In fact, the Korean government was not completely in the dark. Multiple officials mentioned a report that suggests that North Korea has completed the miniaturization of nuclear warheads and the remaining aspects of ICBM completion is a matter of time.
Nevertheless, the policymakers underestimated or neglected the opinion and tried to earn time, mistakenly thinking that North Korea’s nuclear development was still in progress. Unlike the past administration, the government was confident that Seoul could bring Pyongyang to the table and Washington or Beijing could not. The basics of strategy is knowing self and the enemy, but either one or both may have failed.
The author is Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
문재인 정부 출범 무렵 외교안보 브레인으로 공인받는 분의 비공개 발언록을 읽다가 ‘이건 아닌데…’ 싶었던 기억이 있다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 관련 환경영향평가와 성주 군민들의 위헌 심판 등으로 시간을 벌면서 북한과 대화를 뚫고 사드가 필요 없는 상황을 만들어 내면 문제가 풀린다는 내용이었다. 평소 창의적 외교를 중시하던 분의 말답지 않게 미봉책이란 느낌을 떨칠 수 없었다. 그보다 더 의아스러웠던 건 북한이 대화에 응해 핵폐기를 약속할 것이란 지나친 낙관이었다.
그 직후 특사인 이해찬 의원 방중을 비공식 수행해 베이징에 와 별도 행동을 하던 사람이 있었다. 10년 전 참여정부 시절에도 베이징에서 북한 인사들과 접촉해 남북정상회담 성사에 역할을 한 적이 있는 인물이었다. 시간을 두고 그의 행적을 체크해 보니 예상대로 북한과 접촉을 시도했다가 성과 없이 돌아갔다는 걸 알게 됐다. 어렵사리 연락이 닿은 쪽에서 만남을 거절했다는 것이다.
그때 이미 중국의 북한 전문가들은 “북한은 올해 안에 핵무장을 완성하려는 목표가 분명하다. 그 전엔 일체의 대화에 나오지 않을 것”이란 분석이 주류였다. 주중 북한대사관 간부와 교류가 잦은 전문가는 “완성이 코앞인데 여태 투자한 돈이 아까워서라도 지금 폐기 협상에 못 나간다”는 말을 듣기도 했다. 그러니 ‘마이 웨이’를 확고히 정한 북한을 상대로 10년 전 파이프를 복원하려 해도 될 리 없고, 문 대통령이 직접 날짜까지 정해 대화하자고 했지만 우리 쪽 체면만 상하는 결과가 되고 만 것이다.
정부는 6차 핵실험이 터진 뒤에야 시간벌기가 안 통한다고 깨달은 듯하다. 만일 그 많다는 북한 전문가들이 김정은 신년사나 미사일 고각발사 추이를 면밀히 분석했더라면 북한의 능력이나 의도, 결심을 간파할 수 있었을 것이다.
실은 우리 정부도 아주 깜깜하진 않았다고 본다. “핵탄두 소형화를 완성하고 남은 과제인 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성도 시간 문제”란 요지의 보고서가 있다는 얘기를 몇몇 당국자에게 들었기 때문이다.
그럼에도 불구하고 시간벌기를 내세운 건 최상층 정책결정권자들이 그런 의견을 과소평가했거나 애써 무시한 채 “북의 핵개발 수준이 미흡해 아직은 시간이 있다”고 오판한 결과일 것이다. 거기다 과거 정부와 달리, 혹은 미국·중국과 달리 우리야말로 북한을 대화에 불러내 설득할 수 있다는 과도한 자신감이 작용했을 수 있다. 전략의 기본이라는 지피(知彼)와 지기(知己) 중 적어도 하나, 혹은 둘 다 실패했다는 얘기다.
그 결과 정권 초기의 황금 같은 4개월을 허송하고 말았다. 그냥 흘려보낸 게 아니라 한·미 관계와 한·중 관계, 그리고 한반도 정세에 남긴 후유증이 너무나 크다.
예영준 베이징 총국장