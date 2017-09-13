Pride cannot save the country (국문)
'문재인 바짓가랑이론'과 조국의 냉엄한 현실
Sept 13,2017
Rep. Kim Kyung-soo of the ruling Democratic Party, who had long served as President Moon Jae-in’s aide and spokesman, recently posted an article on social media. It was written by a liberal journalist who made a realistic observation on the pitiful state of South Korea, which he claims lacks any means or strategy to protect itself against an unruly, nuclear North Korea. Kim said the article hit the nail on the head regarding President Moon Jae-in’s policies on security, foreign affairs and North Korea.
The journalist wrote that Moon is withstanding humiliation. He is kowtowing to the United States because he has to in order to ensure minimum protection from the United States against North Korean nuclear threats. He also said it was a pity to see people so gullible, leisurely talking about options that were only plausible nine years ago. Dialogue is possible and an envoy can be sent only when the other party agrees, he argued.
Linking the article, Kim pleaded to the supporters of the president, disappointed and questioning his recent policy decisions. He was referring to the voices of criticism from the base who are against Moon’s decision to install the U.S. antimissile shield. It is a relief to learn the president has eyes on the harsh reality and is making hard decisions from the mouth of a close confidant.
It is also nice to know the president is aware that today’s situation is different from the days of President Roh Moo-hyun, when he was the chief of staff. Under the previous liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh, North Korea’s nuclear weapons were in the development phase. Talks about stopping and surrendering the program was possible. But today, Pyongyang has completed the weapons, and negotiations to reverse the status quo are no longer plausible. It would be more sensible for South Korea to go nuclear or bring back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons for deterrence against North Korea.
Moon has caused confusion on the security front because of his ambiguity over the installment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system and policy on North Korea. As result, Seoul drew mockery from Pyongyang, lost confidence from Washington and received a cold shoulder from Beijing and Moscow.
All the ambitious and idealistic rhetoric to win votes must be transformed to real and effective actions. Moon vowed that he would talk straight to the United States. But the reality is that Seoul must beg for U.S. nuclear umbrella and forces to protect the country. The president, the liberals, conservatives and the entire population must look straight into the reality. Pride and optimism cannot save this country and protect its valuable assets and people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 12, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 최측근으로 알려진 김경수 의원(더불어민주당)이 최근 페이스북에 "문 대통령의 통일외교안보 분야 행보에 대해 가장 정확하게 분석해 놓았다"며 소개한 글이 화제다. 한 진보적 언론인이 쓴 이 글은 북한의 난폭한 핵위협에 자기를 지킬 수단이 부재한 한국의 초라한 현실을 냉엄하게 일깨우고 있다.
이 글에 따르면 "문 대통령은 지금 굴욕을 감내하고 있다. 사실상 핵보유국가인 북한과 맞서 최소한의 억지력을 확보하기 위해 그 생명줄을 쥐고 있는 미국의 가랑이 밑을 기고 있는 것"이라고 주장했다. 또 "요즘 많은 분들이 9년전 상황에서나 통용될만한 얘기들을 고장난 레코드 틀 듯하면서 부화뇌동하는 모습이 정말 안타깝다"며 "대화도 상대가 응해야 하는 거고 특사도 그쪽에서 받아야 보내는 거다"라고 덧붙였다.
김경수 의원은 이 글을 첨부하면서 "대통령을 그동안 신뢰해 왔다면 '지금 왜 저런 행보를 할까' 한번만 더 생각해 보아주시길 부탁드린다"고 말했는데 이는 지지층의 이탈을 방지하기 위한 정치적 호소일 것이다. 그럼에도 김 의원이 소개한 이 글에서 문 대통령의 고뇌와 솔직한 현실인식이 읽혀진다.
무엇보다 문 대통령이 자신이 비서실장으로 근무했던 9년 전 노무현 대통령 시대와 지금이 다르다는 인식을 하고 있다니 일단 다행이다. 김대중·노무현 시대는 김정일이 핵을 개발하던 때여서 협상과 폐기가 가능했지만 지금은 김정은이 핵을 완성했기에 핵폐기가 사실상 어렵게 되었다. 북핵에 맞서 한국에 전술핵 배치나 핵무장을 할 수밖에 없다는 주장까지 나오는 실정이다. 시대가 근본적으로 달라진 만큼 대화 지상주의는 상당기간 접어야 한다.
사실 문 대통령은 그동안 고고도미사일방어(사드·THAAD)체계를 배치하겠다는 건지 늦추겠다는 건지, 대북 대화를 먼저 하겠다는 건지 제재에 집중하겠다는 건지, 어떤 방법으로 한반도 운전대를 잡겠다는 건지 등에 대해 모호한 메시지를 내놓아 혼선을 가중시켰다. 결국 북한한테 조롱, 미국한테 불신, 중국한테 비난, 러시아한테 거절당하는 게 아니냐는 비판을 받고 있다.
이제 온 국민이 상대방이 두려워할 힘과 무력 없이 말과 선의로 포장된 외교라는 게 얼마나 허망하고 위험한 지 실감하고 있다. 이런 잘못된 책임을 이명박·박근혜 보수정권 9년에게 돌리려는 청와대·더불어민주당 일각의 네탓 습관은 더이상 먹히지 않을 것이다. 나라 경영의 무한 책임은 지나간 물레방아가 아니라 현재의 정권이 져야하기 때문이다.
집권 전 득표를 위해 내걸었던 온갖 아름다운 언어들은 실제 국정운영에선 현실에 맞게 변화하고 실사구시적인 의식으로 전환되어야 한다. 문 대통령은 '미국에 할 말은 한다'는 깃발을 내걸고 집권했지만 미국의 핵우산과 미군 연합전력의 도움이 없으면 북핵 위기를 돌파하는 것은 불가능한 현실이다. 문 대통령이 굴욕스럽게도 미국의 바짓가랑이나 잡고 있다는 표현은 지나치게 자조적이지만 진보든 보수든 가릴 것 없이 국민 모두가 조국의 객관적인 현실과 위상을 살펴봐야 한다는 경고를 담고 있다. 어떻게 키워온 대한민국인가. 이제 이념을 떠나 소중한 공동체를 지키기 위한 실질적 선택을 위해 머리를 맞댈 때다.