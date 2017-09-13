Looking for loopholes (국문)

The international community’s discontent with the UN Security Council’s new resolution to impose sanctions on North Korea is growing. Even though the resolution was overwhelmingly approved by the Security Council, it had to be watered down at the last minute in the face of opposition from China and Russia. For instance, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was left off a list for financial sanctions and China will only cut its oil supplies by 30 percent instead of a total ban proposed by the United States.
The diluted resolution shows how difficult it is to build consensus on sanctions on North Korea in the UN Security Council. In light of the gravity of the sixth nuclear test of an alleged hydrogen bomb in North Korea — and considering the all-out push for the toughest-ever resolution by the United States — we are disappointed at the diminished resolution passed by the UN.
Nevertheless, Resolution 2375 carries great significance as it has removed the last-remaining obstacle — China’s oil supplies to its “blood ally” — despite Beijing’s resistance in the beginning. The United Nations did manage to ban oil supplies for aircraft in North Korea after its fourth nuclear test last year. But this is the first time that the international body considerably restricted oil supplies to the North, which will certainly have a great impact on the struggling North Korean economy.
After taking the unprecedented step, the world has secured a bridgehead to throttle the North Korean economy. No matter how light a punishment, it can seriously affect the regime if the pain accumulates. Though the new UN sanctions won’t paralyze the North Korean economy, they will weaken the durability of its economy significantly.
To achieve tangible results from the sanctions, the international community must prepare effective systems to prevent possible loopholes being exploited. The Moon Jae-in government cannot rely on the goodwill of Beijing and Moscow anymore. Seoul must find an appropriate mechanism along with international society to scrutinize UN member countries’ implementation of the resolution and put the brakes on potential smuggling that tries to evade the toughened sanctions.
The best way at the moment for the world to force North Korea to come to the negotiating table is putting maximum pressure on the rogue state. In addition to diplomatic efforts, South Korea must do its best to reinforce its capability to cope with the increasing North Korean nuclear threat by securing powerful weapons systems.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 13, Page 34
‘끝장 제재’로 기대를 모았던 유엔 안보리의 새 대북제재 결의안에 대해 실망의 목소리가 높다. 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 제재 대상에서 빠졌고, 초미의 관심사였던 대북 석유공급 중단은 30% 정도만 차단하는 것으로 후퇴했다. ‘솜방망이 제재’ ‘김빠진 제재’란 말이 나온다. 북한 6차 핵실험이 갖는 사태의 엄중함이나 미국이 역대 최강의 제재 방안을 만들어 속전속결로 표결을 밀어붙이며 보여준 강한 의지에 비춰볼 때 그 결과가 실망스러운 건 사실이다.
그러나 이제까지 한 번도 제대로 건드리지 못했던 대북 유류 공급에 손을 댄 건 대북제재의 성역을 무너뜨린 것으로 그 의미가 적지 않다. 지난해 북한의 4차 핵실험 이후 항공유 수출을 금지한 적이 있지만, 이번처럼 북한 경제에 직격탄을 날릴 수 있는 원유를 제재 대상에 올린 건 처음이다. 북한의 숨통을 조일 수 있는 교두보를 확보한 셈이다. 아무리 가벼운 눈송이라도 쌓이면 생나뭇가지를 부러뜨릴 수 있다. 그리고 미국의 독자적 제재인 세컨더리 보이콧도 지켜봐야 한다. 이런 제재가 쌓이면 북한 체제의 내구력은 눈에 띄게 약화될 것이다. 한 장의 종이도 오래 들고 있으면 무거운 법 아닌가.
문제는 이런 효과를 거두려면 제재의 빈틈이 없어야 한다는 점이다. 중국과 러시아에 눈길이 쏠리지 않을 수 없다. 우리 정부로선 그저 중·러의 선의에 기대고만 있을 순 없다. 이들의 결의안 이행 여부를 투명하게 검증하고 또 예상되는 국경 밀무역 등을 철저하게 단속하는지 국제사회와 함께 눈을 부릅뜨고 지켜봐야 한다. 현재로선 최고의 압박만이 북한을 협상 테이블로 끌어낼 수 있기 때문이다. 정부는 이 같은 외교적 노력과는 별개로 북핵의 위협에 맞서 우리 국민의 안전을 지킬 수 있는 강력한 무기체계 확보 등 실질적인 대응 능력을 높이는 데도 총력을 기울여야 한다.