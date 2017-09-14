2nd detention requested in Busan case

Prosecutors requested a pre-trial detention warrant for a second suspect in the Busan gang attack Wednesday, accusing her of playing a key role in the beating of a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.A local court will decide Friday whether to detain her.The first suspect has been detained since Monday, when the court ruled there was “valid reason” to believe the allegations against her were true, adding there was also fear she might flee. She is among seven suspects, all teenage girls, mired in the case.Prosecutors had initially planned to request the second suspect’s warrant last week along with the first suspect, but dropped the plan due to legal complexities. The head of a local probation office who was looking after her had already asked the court to start trial.Prosecutors had to ask the court to send the case back to them, which the court eventually allowed.The teenagers allegedly beat the victim on the night of Sept. 1 for about 90 minutes with glass bottles, construction materials and a chair near a factory in the city’s Saha District.The victim sustained at least three serious scars on her head as well as two in the mouth, and is now hospitalized.Kim Sang-gon, deputy prime minister for social affairs and education minister, called to form a joint governmental task force to crack down on assault cases among Korean teens.BY LEE SUNG-EUN, OH WON-SEOK [lee.sungeun@joongang.co.kr]