A clear contrast (국문)

The distance from Saxony, Germany, where former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder lives, to the House of Sharing in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, where victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery live is 8,279 kilometers (5,144 miles). This is not a small distance. It was the pilgrimage of solace for the women victimized by war crimes.
Schröder visited the House of Sharing on September 11, the fourth day of his visit. He is the first former or incumbent foreign head of state to visit the house. He brought a portrait of Anne Frank, the young Jewish victim of the Holocaust. The suffering and sacrifices of the comfort women victims taken by imperial Japan as young girls was just as painful and traumatic as Anne Frank’s experience.
Schröder did not hesitate to embrace and hold hands with the victims. He said they are the ones “realizing human rights” and the history they are writing is the future, not the past. It was a pledge never to repeat such terrible sacrifice. He also made remarks on Japan’s unapologetic attitude toward the past. He said that the comfort women victims should be candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.
On the guest book, he wrote, “Tears are running when I think about those who endured such tremendous pain.” Lee Yong-su, one of the victims, wept as accompanying interpreter Kim So-yeon explained what the former German chancellor had written. Later that day, Schröder watched “A Taxi Driver,” a movie about the May 18 Gwangju democratization movement, with Korean viewers in a theater in Seoul and cried. These scenes vividly show the historical awareness of the political leaders of Germany, who have apologized for the country’s wartime past to other European nations whenever opportunities arises. On September 12, the former German chancellor’s name was ranked high in the search list on major portal sites.
The distance from the Japanese capital of Tokyo to the House of Sharing is 1,133 kilometers. It is only one seventh of how far Schröder travelled, but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has never visited the victims. Instead, he denies the forcible nature of wartime sexual slavery and repeatedly says that the Korea-Japan agreement should be implemented.
At least at the House of Sharing, Japan is completely defeated by Germany in public diplomacy. Director Ahn Shin-gwon of the House of Sharing says that there is a clear contrast in the historical awareness of the two leaders.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 13, Page 33
*The author is a national news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM MIN-WOOK
‘8279㎞.’
게르하르트 슈뢰더(73) 전 독일 총리의 거주지인 독일 작센에서 일본군 위안부 피해자 할머니들이 생활하는 경기도 광주시 나눔의집까지 직선거리다. 단순한 거리가 아니다. 전쟁범죄에 희생된 할머니들을 향한 위로의 순례길이었다.
그는 방한 4일째인 11일 나눔의집을 찾았다. 외국의 전·현직 국가원수급 인사의 방문은 처음이다. 나치 독일군의 홀로코스트(유대인 대학살)에 희생된 소녀 안네 프랑크(1929~45)의 초상 액자를 미리 준비해왔다. 미처 피우지 못한 꽃 같은 소녀 시절 일제에 강제로 끌려가 산산이 짓밟힌 할머니의 고통·희생이 안네 프랑크 못지않다는 뜻이다.
슈뢰더 전 총리는 할머니들과 포옹하고 손을 맞잡는 데 잠시도 주저하지 않았다. “인권을 실현하는 분” “여러분이 쓰는 역사는 과거가 아닌 미래” 같은 치하도 잊지 않았다. 다시는 끔찍한 희생을 되풀이하지 말아야 한다는 다짐으로 읽혔다. 그는 나눔의집 소녀상 앞에서 여전히 과거사를 반성하지 않는 일본을 향해 날 선 발언도 서슴지 않았다. 할머니들은 노벨 평화상 수상 자격이 충분하다고도 했다.
방명록에는 “이토록 큰 고통을 당한 분들을 생각하니 눈물이 흐릅니다”라고 적었다. 동행한 김소연 통역사(미래동시통역 대표)를 통해 방명록 문구를 전해 들은 이용수 할머니는 순간 울먹였다. 슈뢰더 전 총리는 이날 서울의 한 극장에서 일반 시민들과 5·18 광주 민주화운동을 다룬 영화 ‘택시운전사’를 관람하면서 눈물을 흘렸다. 이런 장면들은 기회마다 유럽 국가들에 전쟁 과거사를 사죄해온 옛 가해국 독일의 정치 지도자다운 역사 인식을 생생하게 보여줬다. 12일에도 포털사이트 주요 검색어에는 그의 이름이 자주 오르내렸다.
‘1133㎞.’
일본 수도 도쿄(東京)에서 나눔의집까지의 거리다. 슈뢰더 전 총리가 온 거리의 7분의 1에 불과하지만 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 총리는 할머니들을 찾지 않았다. 오히려 위안부 존재의 강제성을 부인한 채 위안부 한·일 합의서의 착실한 이행이 중요하다는 이야기만 되풀이하고 있다. 적어도 나눔의집에서만큼은 독일·일본 양국의 공공외교 면에서 일본은 완패했다. 독일의 국가 이미지는 뛰어올랐다. 안신권 나눔의집 소장은 “아픈 과거사를 대하는 두 총리의 상반된 역사 인식이 여실히 대비된 자리였다”고 말했다.
김민욱 내셔널부 기자