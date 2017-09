Top: A Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jet fires a long-range air-to-surface Taurus missile Wednesday afternoon in a live-fire exercise that took place in the skies over Taean, South Chungcheong. Center: The Taurus missile soars through the sky employing its internal navigation system and heads toward its target in an exercise simulating the striking of key facilities in North Korea. Bottom: The missile strikes its target. [YONHAP]